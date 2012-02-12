Menu
BAFTA Film Award / Best Film
7.8
The Artist
Tomas Langmann
Winner
7.3
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy
Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Robyn Slovo
7.3
The Descendants
Jim Burke, Alexander Payne, Jim Taylor
7.3
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy
Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Robyn Slovo
7.8
Drive
Marc Platt, Adam Siegel
7.3
The Descendants
Jim Burke, Alexander Payne, Jim Taylor
7.9
The Help
Chris Columbus, Michael Barnathan, Brunson Green
BAFTA Film Award / Best Film Not in the English Language
7.6
The Skin I Live In
The Skin That Inhabit / Piel que Habito, La
Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar
Winner
7.6
The Skin I Live In
The Skin That Inhabit / Piel que Habito, La
Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar
Winner
7.0
Potiche
Eric Altmayer, Nicolas Altmayer, Francois Ozon
8.1
A Separation
Jodaeiye Nader az Simin
Asghar Farhadi
7.5
Pina
Wim Wenders, Gian-Piero Ringel
8.2
Incendies
Luc Déry, Kim McCraw, Denis Villeneuve
7.0
Potiche
Eric Altmayer, Nicolas Altmayer, Francois Ozon
8.2
Incendies
Luc Déry, Kim McCraw, Denis Villeneuve
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Short Film
Pitch Black Heist
Pitch Black Heist
Gerardine O'Flynn, John McLean
Winner
Chalk
Chalk
Gavin Emerson, James Bolton, Martina Amati, Ilaria Bernardini
Mwansa the Great
Mwansa the Great
Rungano Nyoni, Gabriel Gauchet
Two & Two
Two & Two
Babak Anvari, Kit Fraser, Gavin Cullen
Chalk
Chalk
Gavin Emerson, James Bolton, Martina Amati, Ilaria Bernardini
Mwansa the Great
Mwansa the Great
Rungano Nyoni, Gabriel Gauchet
Only Sound Remains
Only Sound Remains
Arash Ashtiani, Anshu Poddar
Only Sound Remains
Only Sound Remains
Arash Ashtiani, Anshu Poddar
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Short Animation
A Morning Stroll
A Morning Stroll
Grant Orchard, Sue Goffe
Winner
A Morning Stroll
A Morning Stroll
Grant Orchard, Sue Goffe
Winner
Abuelas
Abuelas
Kasia Malipan, Afarin Eghbal, Francesca Gardiner
Bobby Yeah
Bobby Yeah
Robert Morgan
Abuelas
Abuelas
Kasia Malipan, Afarin Eghbal, Francesca Gardiner
BAFTA Film Award / Best Actor
Jean Dujardin
The Artist
Winner
Moneyball
Michael Fassbender
Shame
Gary Oldman
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy
The Descendants
BAFTA Film Award / Best Actress
Meryl Streep
The Iron Lady
Winner
Michelle Williams
My Week with Marilyn
Tilda Swinton
We Need to Talk About Kevin
Viola Davis
The Help
Bérénice Bejo
The Artist
BAFTA Film Award / Best Supporting Actor
Christopher Plummer
Beginners
Winner
Jonah Hill
Moneyball
Jim Broadbent
The Iron Lady
Philip Seymour Hoffman
The Ides of March
Kenneth Branagh
My Week with Marilyn
BAFTA Film Award / Best Supporting Actress
Octavia Spencer
The Help
Winner
Melissa McCarthy
Bridesmaids
Judi Dench
My Week with Marilyn
Carey Mulligan
Drive
Jessica Chastain
The Help
BAFTA Film Award / Best Cinematography
7.8
The Artist
Guillaume Schiffman
Winner
7.3
War Horse
Janusz Kamiński
7.3
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy
Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
Hoyte Van Hoytema
7.3
Hugo
Robert Richardson
8.0
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo
Jeff Cronenweth
BAFTA Film Award / Best Sound
7.3
Hugo
Tom Fleischman, Eugene Gearty, John Midgley, Philip Stockton
Winner
7.3
Hugo
Tom Fleischman, Eugene Gearty, John Midgley, Philip Stockton
Winner
7.3
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy
Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
Howard Bargroff, John Casali, Stephen Griffiths, Andy Shelley, Doug Cooper
7.3
War Horse
Gari Ridstrom, Richard Hymns, Tom Johnson, Andy Nelson, Stuart Wilson
8.3
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part II
Mike Dowson, Stuart Hilliker, James Mather, Stuart Wilson, Adam Scrivener
8.3
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part II
Mike Dowson, Stuart Hilliker, James Mather, Stuart Wilson, Adam Scrivener
7.8
The Artist
Nadine Muse, Gérard Lamps, Michael Krikorian
7.3
War Horse
Gari Ridstrom, Richard Hymns, Tom Johnson, Andy Nelson, Stuart Wilson
7.8
The Artist
Nadine Muse, Gérard Lamps, Michael Krikorian
7.3
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy
Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
Howard Bargroff, John Casali, Stephen Griffiths, Andy Shelley, Doug Cooper
BAFTA Film Award / Best Costume Design
7.8
The Artist
Mark Bridges
Winner
7.5
Jane Eyre
Michael O'Connor
7.3
Hugo
Sandy Powell
7.3
My Week with Marilyn
Jill Taylor
7.3
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy
Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
Jacqueline Durran
BAFTA Film Award / Best Editing
Senna
Senna
Chris King, Gregers Sall
Winner
Senna
Senna
Chris King, Gregers Sall
Winner
7.3
Hugo
Thelma Schoonmaker
7.8
The Artist
Michel Hazanavicius, Anne-Sophie Bion
7.8
The Artist
Michel Hazanavicius, Anne-Sophie Bion
7.3
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy
Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
Dino Jonsäter
7.8
Drive
Matthew Newman
BAFTA Film Award / Best Make Up & Hair
6.8
The Iron Lady
Mark Coulier, J. Roy Helland, Marese Langan
Winner
8.3
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part II
Nick Dudman, Amanda Knight, Lisa Tomblin
7.3
Hugo
Jan Archibald, Morag Ross
8.3
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part II
Nick Dudman, Amanda Knight, Lisa Tomblin
7.3
Hugo
Jan Archibald, Morag Ross
7.3
My Week with Marilyn
Jenny Shircore
7.8
The Artist
Cydney Cornell, Julie Hewett
7.8
The Artist
Cydney Cornell, Julie Hewett
BAFTA Film Award / Best Screenplay (Original)
7.8
The Artist
Michel Hazanavicius
Winner
7.5
Midnight in Paris
Woody Allen
6.5
Bridesmaids
Kristen Wiig, Annie Mumolo
6.8
The Iron Lady
Abi Morgan
7.3
The Guard
John Michael McDonagh
BAFTA Film Award / Best Screenplay (Adapted)
7.3
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy
Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
Peter Straughan, Bridget O'Connor
Winner
7.6
Moneyball
Stiven Zeyllyan, Aaron Sorkin
7.6
The Ides of March
, Grant Heslov, Beau Willimon
7.9
The Help
Tate Taylor
7.6
The Ides of March
, Grant Heslov, Beau Willimon
7.6
Moneyball
Stiven Zeyllyan, Aaron Sorkin
7.3
The Descendants
Nat Faxon, Alexander Payne, Jim Rash
BAFTA Film Award / Best Animated Film
7.6
Rango
Gore Verbinski
Winner
7.3
Arthur Christmas
Sarah Smith
7.5
The Adventures of Tintin
The Adventures of Tintin: The Secret of the Unicorn
Steven Spielberg
BAFTA Film Award / Best Documentary Film
Senna
Senna
Asif Kapadia
Winner
7.7
George Harrison: Living in the Material World
George Harrison: Living In The Material World
Martin Scorsese
7.4
Project Nim
James Marsh, Simon Chinn
7.4
Project Nim
James Marsh, Simon Chinn
BAFTA Film Award / Best Production Design
7.3
Hugo
Dante Ferretti, Francesca Lo Schiavo
Winner
7.8
The Artist
Laurence Bennett, Robert Gould
7.3
War Horse
Rick Carter, Lee Sandales
7.3
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy
Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
Maria Djurkovic, Tatiana Macdonald
7.3
War Horse
Rick Carter, Lee Sandales
8.3
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part II
Stuart Craig, Stephenie McMillan
BAFTA Film Award / Best Special Visual Effects
8.3
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part II
Tim Burke, Greg Butler, John Richardson, David Vickery
Winner
7.3
Hugo
Robert Legato, Joss Williams, Ben Grossmann, Alex Henning
7.3
War Horse
Neil Corbould, Ben Morris
7.8
Rise of the Planet of the Apes
Dan Lemmon, Joe Letteri, R. Christopher White, Daniel Barrett
7.5
The Adventures of Tintin
The Adventures of Tintin: The Secret of the Unicorn
Joe Letteri, Wayne Stables, Jamie Beard, Keith Miller
7.3
War Horse
Neil Corbould, Ben Morris
7.5
The Adventures of Tintin
The Adventures of Tintin: The Secret of the Unicorn
Joe Letteri, Wayne Stables, Jamie Beard, Keith Miller
7.8
Rise of the Planet of the Apes
Dan Lemmon, Joe Letteri, R. Christopher White, Daniel Barrett
7.3
Hugo
Robert Legato, Joss Williams, Ben Grossmann, Alex Henning
BAFTA Film Award / Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema
John Hurt
Winner
BAFTA Film Award / Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
6.1
Tyrannosaur
Paddy Considine, Diarmid Scrimshaw
Winner
6.3
Black Pond
Tom Kingsley, Will Sharpe, Sarah Brocklehurst
6.5
Attack the Block
Joe Cornish
6.1
Coriolanus
Ralph Fiennes
7.2
Submarine
Richard Ayoade
6.3
Black Pond
Tom Kingsley, Will Sharpe, Sarah Brocklehurst
Rising Star Award
Adam Deacon
Winner
Tom Hiddleston
Chris O'Dowd
Chris Hemsworth
Eddie Redmayne
BAFTA TV Award / Best Drama Series
8.0
The Fades
Susan Hogg, Caroline Skinner, Ferren Blekbern, Jack Thorne
Winner
Scott and Bailey
Yvonne Francas, Sally Wainwright, Diane Taylor
Spooks
7.6
Misfits
Murray Ferguson, Petra Fried, Howard Overman, Matt Strevens
7.6
Misfits
Murray Ferguson, Petra Fried, Howard Overman, Matt Strevens
Scott and Bailey
Yvonne Francas, Sally Wainwright, Diane Taylor
Scott and Bailey
Benjamin Caron
BAFTA TV Award / Supporting Actor
Andrew Scott
Sherlock
Winner
Joseph Mawle
Birdsong
Stephen Rea
The Shadow Line
Martin Freeman
Sherlock
BAFTA TV Award / Supporting Actress
Monica Dolan
Appropriate Adult
Winner
Miranda Hart
Call the Midwife
Maggie Smith
Downton Abbey
Anna Chancellor
The Hour
BAFTA TV Award / Best Comedy (Programme or Series)
Stewart Lee's Comedy Vehicle
Stewart Lee's Comedy Vehicle
Stewart Lee, Richard Webb, Tim Kirkby
Winner
Stewart Lee's Comedy Vehicle
Stewart Lee's Comedy Vehicle
Stewart Lee, Richard Webb, Tim Kirkby
Winner
The Cricklewood Greats
The Cricklewood Greats
Peter Capaldi, Tony Roche, Adam Tandy
The Cricklewood Greats
The Cricklewood Greats
Peter Capaldi, Tony Roche, Adam Tandy
BAFTA TV Award / Best Costume Design
Birdsong
Charlotte Walter
Winner
8.7
Call the Midwife
Amy Roberts
The Mystery of Edwin Drood
The Mystery of Edwin Drood
James Keast
9.0
Downton Abbey
Susannah Buxton
BAFTA TV Award / Best Current Affairs
Panorama
Panorama
Frank Simmonds, Paul Kenyon, Matthew Chapman, Joe Casey
For episode "Undercover Care: The Abuse Exposed"
Winner
Panorama
Panorama
Todd Downing, Roger Graef, Clare Johns, Tom Giles
For episode "The Truth About Adoption"
Bahrain: Shouting in the Dark
Bahrain: Shouting in the Dark
Jon Blair, May Ying Welsh, Tuki Laumea
No Fire Zone: The Killing Fields of Sri Lanka
No Fire Zone: The Killing Fields of Sri Lanka
Jon Snow, Callum Macrae, Chris Shaw
No Fire Zone: The Killing Fields of Sri Lanka
No Fire Zone: The Killing Fields of Sri Lanka
Jon Snow, Callum Macrae, Chris Shaw
Bahrain: Shouting in the Dark
Bahrain: Shouting in the Dark
Jon Blair, May Ying Welsh, Tuki Laumea
BAFTA TV Award / Best Director: Factual
David Clews
Educating Essex
Winner
Vanessa Berlowitz
Frozen Planet
For episode "To the Ends of the Earth"
Chadden Hunter
Frozen Planet
For episode "To the Ends of the Earth"
Kathryn Jeffs
Frozen Planet
For episode "To the Ends of the Earth"
Vanessa Berlowitz
Frozen Planet
For episode "To the Ends of the Earth"
Chadden Hunter
Frozen Planet
For episode "To the Ends of the Earth"
Kathryn Jeffs
Frozen Planet
For episode "To the Ends of the Earth"
Sacha Mirzoeff
Protecting Our Children
Charlie Russell
Terry Pratchett: Choosing to Die
BAFTA TV Award / Best Director: Fiction
Hugo Blick
The Shadow Line
Winner
John Alexander
Exile
Julian Jarrold
Appropriate Adult
Yann Demange
Top Boy: Summerhouse
BAFTA TV Award / Best Editing: Factual
Frozen Planet
Frozen Planet
Winner
Agony and Ecstasy: A Year with English National Ballet
Agony and Ecstasy: A Year with English National Ballet
Ian Davies
Japan's Tsunami: Caught on Camera
Japan's Tsunami: Caught on Camera
Sean Mackenzie
Terry Pratchett: Choosing to Die
Terry Pratchett: Choosing to Die
Gary Scott
BAFTA TV Award / Best Editing: Fiction
9.0
Sherlock
Charlie Phillips
For episode "A Scandal in Belgravia"
Winner
8.2
Great Expectations
Victoria Boydell
Birdsong
Kristina Hetherington
The Crimson Petal and the White
Luke Dunkley
BAFTA TV Award / Best Entertainment (Programme or Series)
Derren Brown: The Experiments
Derren Brown: The Experiments
Derren Brown, Simon Dinsell, Iain Sharkey
Winner
BAFTA TV Award / Best Entertainment Performance
8.6
The Graham Norton Show
Graham Norton
Winner
TV Burp
TV Burp
Harry Hill
Mock the Week
Mock the Week
Dara Ó Briain
Alan Carr: Chatty Man
Alan Carr: Chatty Man
Alan Carr
BAFTA TV Award / Best Factual: Current Affairs
Panorama
Panorama
Clare Johns
BAFTA TV Award / Best Features
The Great British Bake Off
Richard McKerrow, Simon Evans, Anna Beattie, Andy Devonshire
Winner
Timothy Spall: Somewhere at Sea
Timothy Spall: Somewhere at Sea
Philip Shotton, Anton Short, Paul Crompton, Matt David
Timothy Spall: Somewhere at Sea
Timothy Spall: Somewhere at Sea
Philip Shotton, Anton Short, Paul Crompton, Matt David
BAFTA TV Award / Best International
Borgen
Sidse Babett Knudsen, Søren Kragh-Jacobsen, Adam Price, Jeppe Gjervig Gram
Winner
Borgen
Sidse Babett Knudsen, Søren Kragh-Jacobsen, Adam Price, Jeppe Gjervig Gram
Winner
7.7
Modern Family
Steven Levitan, Christopher Lloyd
Forbrydelsen
Piv Bernth, Sofie Gråbøl, Kristoffer Nyholm, Søren Sveistrup
The Slap
The Slap
Tony Ayres, Helen Bowden, Michael McMahon
Forbrydelsen
Piv Bernth, Sofie Gråbøl, Kristoffer Nyholm, Søren Sveistrup
7.7
Modern Family
Steven Levitan, Christopher Lloyd
The Slap
The Slap
Tony Ayres, Helen Bowden, Michael McMahon
BAFTA TV Award / Best Make Up & Hair Design
The Crimson Petal and the White
Jacqueline Fowler
Winner
This Is England '88
This Is England '88
Catherine Scoble
8.2
Great Expectations
Kirstin Chalmers
Birdsong
Emma Scott
BAFTA TV Award / Best Original Television Music
Top Boy: Summerhouse
Top Boy
Brian Eno
Winner
Frozen Planet
Frozen Planet
George Fenton
8.2
Great Expectations
Martin Phipps
9.0
Downton Abbey
John Lunn
BAFTA TV Award / Best Photography and Lighting: Fiction
8.2
Great Expectations
Florian Hoffmeister
Winner
The Crimson Petal and the White
Lol Crawley
7.9
The Hour
Chris Seager
Top Boy: Summerhouse
Top Boy
Tat Radcliffe
BAFTA TV Award / Best Photography: Factual
Frozen Planet
Frozen Planet
For episode "To the Ends of the Earth"
Winner
Earthflight
Earthflight
Michael W. Richards, Richard Cook
For episode "Europe"
Gypsy Blood
Gypsy Blood
Leo Maguire
For episode "True Stories"
Crack House USA
Crack House USA
Sean Bobbitt
Earthflight
Earthflight
Michael W. Richards, Richard Cook
For episode "Europe"
BAFTA TV Award / Best Production Design
8.2
Great Expectations
David Roger
Winner
9.0
Downton Abbey
Judy Farr, Donal Woods
8.3
Black Mirror
Daniel May, Joel Collins
For episode "15 Million Merits"
Appropriate Adult
Appropriate Adult
Pat Campbell
BAFTA TV Award / Best Reality and Constructed Factual
Junior Apprentice
Junior Apprentice
Darina Healy, Andy Devonshire, Colm Martin, Michele Kurland
Winner
Junior Apprentice
Junior Apprentice
Darina Healy, Andy Devonshire, Colm Martin, Michele Kurland
Winner
7.9
An Idiot Abroad
Luke Campbell, Jamie Jay Johnson, Krishnendu Majumdar, Richard Yee
vision/awards/television-awards-winners-in-2012#jump19
Made in Chelsea
Made in Chelsea
Emily Guarino
7.9
An Idiot Abroad
Luke Campbell, Jamie Jay Johnson, Krishnendu Majumdar, Richard Yee
vision/awards/television-awards-winners-in-2012#jump19
BAFTA TV Award / Best Situation Comedy
Mrs. Brown's Boys
Mrs. Brown's Boys
Ben Kellett, Stephen McCrum, Brendan O'Carroll, Martin Delany
Winner
Mrs. Brown's Boys
Mrs. Brown's Boys
Ben Kellett, Stephen McCrum, Brendan O'Carroll, Martin Delany
Winner
Friday Night Dinner
Kenton Allen, Stiv Bendelek, Caroline Leddy, Robert Popper
Rev.
Rev.
Peter Cattaneo, Tom Hollander, James Wood
7.9
Fresh Meat
Sam Bain, Jesse Armstrong
7.9
Fresh Meat
Sam Bain, Jesse Armstrong
Friday Night Dinner
Kenton Allen, Stiv Bendelek, Caroline Leddy, Robert Popper
BAFTA TV Award / Best Sound (Fiction/Entertainment)
7.9
The Hour
Rudi Buckle, Jamie Caple, Marc Lawes, Nigel Squibbs
7.9
The Hour
Rudi Buckle, Jamie Caple, Marc Lawes, Nigel Squibbs
BAFTA TV Award / Best Sound: Factual
Frozen Planet
Frozen Planet
Kate Hopkins, Graham Wild, Tim Owens
For episode "To the Ends of the Earth"
Winner
BAFTA TV Award / Best Sound: Fiction
9.0
Sherlock
Howard Bargroff, Jeremy Child, John Mooney, Doug Sinclair
For episode "A Scandal in Belgravia"
Winner
9.0
Sherlock
Howard Bargroff, Jeremy Child, John Mooney, Doug Sinclair
For episode "A Scandal in Belgravia"
Winner
7.9
The Hour
Rudi Buckle, Jamie Caple, Marc Lawes, Nigel Squibbs
Birdsong
Lee Crichlow, Ian Wilkinson, Paul Cotterell, Rob Hughes
Birdsong
Lee Crichlow, Ian Wilkinson, Paul Cotterell, Rob Hughes
7.9
The Hour
Rudi Buckle, Jamie Caple, Marc Lawes, Nigel Squibbs
8.2
Great Expectations
Paul Hamblin, Stefan Henrix, Matthew Skelding
BAFTA TV Award / Best Specialist Factual
Mummifying Alan: Egypt's Last Secret
Mummifying Alan: Egypt's Last Secret
Justine Kershaw, Gillian Mosely, Kenny Scott
Winner
Mummifying Alan: Egypt's Last Secret
Mummifying Alan: Egypt's Last Secret
Justine Kershaw, Gillian Mosely, Kenny Scott
Winner
Wonders of the Universe
Wonders of the Universe
James Van Der Pool, Brian Cox, Jonathan Renouf, Michael Lachmann
Frozen Planet
Frozen Planet
David Attenborough, Alastair Fothergill, Vanessa Berlowitz, Mark Linfield
Wonders of the Universe
Wonders of the Universe
James Van Der Pool, Brian Cox, Jonathan Renouf, Michael Lachmann
British Masters
British Masters
Richard Wilkinson, Jonty Claypole, Matt Hill, James Fox
Frozen Planet
Frozen Planet
David Attenborough, Alastair Fothergill, Vanessa Berlowitz, Mark Linfield
British Masters
British Masters
Richard Wilkinson, Jonty Claypole, Matt Hill, James Fox
BAFTA TV Award / Best Visual Effects
8.2
Great Expectations
Lucy Ainsworth-Taylor, Angela Barson, Henry Badgett
Winner
Inside the Human Body
Inside the Human Body
Sophie Orde, Philip Dobree
Inside the Human Body
Inside the Human Body
Sophie Orde, Philip Dobree
BAFTA TV Award / Best Writer
9.0
Sherlock
Steven Moffat
For episode "A Scandal in Belgravia"
Winner
Birdsong
Abi Morgan
8.0
The Fades
Jack Thorne
Appropriate Adult
Appropriate Adult
Neil McKay
BAFTA TV Award / Breakthrough Talent
Appropriate Adult
Appropriate Adult
Kwadjo Dajan
Winner
Him & Her
Him & Her
Stefan Golaszewski
7.9
Fresh Meat
Tom Basden
Panorama
Panorama
Clare Johns
For episode "The Truth About Adoption"
BAFTA TV Award / Entertainment Craft Team
The Cube
The Cube
Nick Collier, Annabel Raftery, Paul Bussey, Luke Halls
Winner
7.1
Top Gear
Phil Churchward, Konrad Begg
7.1
Top Gear
Phil Churchward, Konrad Begg
Derren Brown: The Experiments
Derren Brown: The Experiments
The X Factor
BAFTA TV Award / Factual Series
Our War
Our War
Colin Barr
Winner
Our War
Our War
Production Team
Winner
The Choir: Military Wives
The Choir: Military Wives
Tim Carter, Lucy Hillman, Gareth Malone, Stephen Finnigan
Protecting Our Children
Protecting Our Children
Anna McGill, Sacha Mirzoeff, Petra Graf, Emma Burman
Educating Essex
Educating Essex
Andrew Mackenzie-Betty, David Clews, Grace Reynolds, Beejal-Maya Patel
Educating Essex
Educating Essex
Andrew Mackenzie-Betty, David Clews, Grace Reynolds, Beejal-Maya Patel
The Choir: Military Wives
The Choir: Military Wives
Tim Carter, Lucy Hillman, Gareth Malone, Stephen Finnigan
Protecting Our Children
Protecting Our Children
Anna McGill, Sacha Mirzoeff, Petra Graf, Emma Burman
BAFTA TV Award / Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
Absolutely Fabulous
Absolutely Fabulous
Jennifer Saunders
Winner
Stella
Stella
Ruth Jones
Friday Night Dinner
Tamsin Greig
Twenty Twelve
Twenty Twelve
Olivia Colman
BAFTA TV Award / Leading Actor
Dominic West
Appropriate Adult
Winner
This Is England '88
Sherlock
John Simm
Exile
BAFTA TV Award / Leading Actress
Emily Watson
Appropriate Adult
Winner
Romola Garai
The Crimson Petal and the White
Nadine Marshall
Random
Vicky McClure
This Is England '88
BAFTA TV Award / Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Spy
Spy
Darren Boyd
Winner
Mrs. Brown's Boys
Mrs. Brown's Boys
Brendan O'Carroll
Rev.
Rev.
Tom Hollander
Twenty Twelve
Twenty Twelve
Hugh Bonneville
BAFTA TV Award / Mini-Series
This Is England '88
This Is England '88
Sheyn Medouz, Mark Herbert, Rebekah Wray Rogers, Jack Thorne
Winner
This Is England '88
This Is England '88
Sheyn Medouz, Mark Herbert, Rebekah Wray Rogers, Jack Thorne
Winner
Appropriate Adult
Appropriate Adult
Julian Jarrold, Neil McKay, Jeff Pope, Lisa Gilchrist
Top Boy: Summerhouse
Top Boy
Ronan Bennett, Charles Steel, Yann Demange, Alasdair Flind
The Crimson Petal and the White
Lucinda Coxon, Marc Munden, David M. Thompson, Steve Lightfoot
Top Boy: Summerhouse
Top Boy
Ronan Bennett, Charles Steel, Yann Demange, Alasdair Flind
The Crimson Petal and the White
Lucinda Coxon, Marc Munden, David M. Thompson, Steve Lightfoot
Appropriate Adult
Appropriate Adult
Julian Jarrold, Neil McKay, Jeff Pope, Lisa Gilchrist
BAFTA TV Award / New Media
Psychoville
Steve Pemberton, Reece Shearsmith, Justin Davies, Jon Aird
Winner
Psychoville
Steve Pemberton, Reece Shearsmith, Justin Davies, Jon Aird
Winner
BAFTA TV Award / Single Documentary
Terry Pratchett: Choosing to Die
Terry Pratchett: Choosing to Die
Charlie Russell
Winner
BAFTA TV Award / Single Drama
Random
Random
Polly Leys, Kate Norrish, Debbie Tucker Green
Winner
Random
Random
Polly Leys, Kate Norrish, Debbie Tucker Green
Winner
Stolen
Stolen
Stephen Butchard, Justin Chadwick, Rebecca Hodgson, Sita Williams
Holy Flying Circus
Holy Flying Circus
Polly Leys, Tony Roche, Kate Norrish, Eoghan Harris
6.9
Page Eight
Devid Hea, David Barron, David Heyman, Bill Nighy
Stolen
Stolen
Stephen Butchard, Justin Chadwick, Rebecca Hodgson, Sita Williams
BAFTA TV Award / Soap & Continuing Drama
Coronation Street
Coronation Street
Winner
Holby City
Holby City
Shameless
Shameless
Paul Abbott, George Faber, David Threlfall, Lawrence Till
Shameless
Shameless
Paul Abbott, George Faber, David Threlfall, Lawrence Till
EastEnders
EastEnders
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
7.3
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy
Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
Tomas Alfredson, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Robyn Slovo, Peter Straughan, Bridget O'Connor
Winner
7.3
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy
Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
Tomas Alfredson, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Robyn Slovo, Peter Straughan, Bridget O'Connor
Winner
7.5
We Need to Talk About Kevin
Robert Salerno, Jennifer Fox, Lynne Ramsay, Luc Roeg, Rory Stewart Kinnear
Watch trailer
Senna
Senna
Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, James Gay-Rees, Asif Kapadia, Manish Pandey
7.5
We Need to Talk About Kevin
Robert Salerno, Jennifer Fox, Lynne Ramsay, Luc Roeg, Rory Stewart Kinnear
Watch trailer
7.3
My Week with Marilyn
Harvey Weinstein, Simon Curtis, Adrian Hodges, David Parfitt
6.6
Shame
Abi Morgan, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning, Steve McQueen
Senna
Senna
Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, James Gay-Rees, Asif Kapadia, Manish Pandey
6.6
Shame
Abi Morgan, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning, Steve McQueen
Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
7.8
The Artist
Ludovic Bource
Winner
7.3
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy
Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
Alberto Iglesias
7.3
Hugo
Howard Shore
8.0
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
7.3
War Horse
John Williams
8.0
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
David Lean Award for Direction / Best Director
Michel Hazanavicius
The Artist
Winner
Martin Scorsese
Hugo
Lynne Ramsay
We Need to Talk About Kevin
Nicolas Winding Refn
Drive
Tomas Alfredson
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy
BAFTA Children's Award / BAFTA Kids' Vote - Television
4 O'Clock Club
4 O'Clock Club
Tracy Beaker Returns
Tracy Beaker Returns
Young Dracula
Young Dracula
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Comedy
4 O'Clock Club
4 O'Clock Club
Spencer Campbell, Paul Rose, Julie Edwards
Diddy Movies
Diddy Movies
Julian Kemp, Steve Ryde
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Drama
Roy
Roy
John Rice, Alan Shannon, Mark Cumberton
Winner
Roy
Roy
John Rice, Alan Shannon, Mark Cumberton
Winner
Tracy Beaker Returns
Tracy Beaker Returns
Gina Cronk, Elly Brewer, Neasa Hardiman
7.1
Lost Christmas
Dzhon Hey, David Logan, Elliot Jenkins
Tracy Beaker Returns
Tracy Beaker Returns
Gina Cronk, Elly Brewer, Neasa Hardiman
7.1
Lost Christmas
Dzhon Hey, David Logan, Elliot Jenkins
Tracy Beaker Returns
Tracy Beaker Returns
Gina Cronk, Elly Brewer, Neasa Hardiman
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Entertainment
Junior Bake Off
Junior Bake Off
Anna Beattie, Kieran Smith, Amanda Westwood
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Factual
Me, My Dad and His Kidney
Me, My Dad and His Kidney
Cat Lewis, Helen Tither, Rachael Smith
Winner
Me, My Dad and His Kidney
Me, My Dad and His Kidney
Cat Lewis, Helen Tither, Rachael Smith
Winner
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Feature Film
7.3
The Hunger Games
Gary Ross, Jon Kilik, Nina Jacobson
Winner
7.3
The Hunger Games
Gary Ross, Jon Kilik, Nina Jacobson
Winner
7.1
The Muppets
James Bobin, David Hoberman, Todd Lieberman
7.3
Arthur Christmas
Peter Baynham, Peter Lord, Sarah Smith
7.3
Hugo
Johnny Depp, Martin Scorsese, Graham King, Tim Headington
7.1
The Muppets
James Bobin, David Hoberman, Todd Lieberman
7.3
Arthur Christmas
Peter Baynham, Peter Lord, Sarah Smith
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Learning Secondary
Make a Musical: I Know Me
Make a Musical: I Know Me
Martin Wright
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Performer
4 O'Clock Club
4 O'Clock Club
Khalil Madovi
Winner
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Writer
BAFTA Children's Award / Learning Primary
Seeking Refuge
Seeking Refuge
Andy Glynne
Winner
Same But Different
Same But Different
Louise Lynch, David Barnes
Academy Fellowship
Martin Scorsese
BAFTA Film
Winner
Rolf Harris
BAFTA Television
Winner
Special Award
Audience Award (TV)
Celebrity Juice
Celebrity Juice
Winner
Frozen Planet
Frozen Planet
9.0
Sherlock
The Great British Bake Off
7.9
Fresh Meat
Educating Essex
Educating Essex
BAFTA Games Award / Artistic Achievement
Rayman Origins
Rayman Origins
Michel Ancel
Winner
Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception
Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
Todd Howard
Batman: Arkham City
Batman: Arkham City
LittleBigPlanet 2
LittleBigPlanet 2
L.A. Noire
L.A. Noire
Simon Wood, Ben Brudenell, Chee Kin Chan
BAFTA Games Award / Audio Achievement
Battlefield 3
Battlefield 3
Mari Saastamoinen Minto, Ben Minto, Stefan Strandberg, Bence Pajor, Andreas Almström
Winner
Battlefield 3
Battlefield 3
Mari Saastamoinen Minto, Ben Minto, Stefan Strandberg, Bence Pajor, Andreas Almström
Winner
Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception
Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception
Batman: Arkham City
Batman: Arkham City
Dead Space 2
Dead Space 2
J. White, Andrew Boyd, Steve Papoutsis
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
BAFTA Games Award / Best Action Game
Batman: Arkham City
Batman: Arkham City
Winner
Assassin's Creed: Revelations
Assassin's Creed: Revelations
Raphael Lacoste, Darby McDevitt, Martin Schelling
Deus Ex: Human Revolution
Deus Ex: Human Revolution
Jean-François Dugas
Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception
Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception
Portal 2
Portal 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
Assassin's Creed: Revelations
Assassin's Creed: Revelations
Raphael Lacoste, Darby McDevitt, Martin Schelling
BAFTA Games Award / Best Debut Game
Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet
Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet
Winner
Bastion
Bastion
Darren Korb, Greg Kasavin, Amir Rao
L.A. Noire
L.A. Noire
Alex Carlyle, Naresh Hirani, Brendan McNamara
Rift
Rift
Scott Hartsman
BAFTA Games Award / Best Design
Portal 2
Portal 2
Winner
Batman: Arkham City
Batman: Arkham City
L.A. Noire
L.A. Noire
Alex Carlyle, Brendan McNamara, Andrew Hamilton
Super Mario 3D Land
Sûpâ Mario 3D rando
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
Todd Howard
LittleBigPlanet 2
LittleBigPlanet 2
BAFTA Games Award / Best Game
Portal 2
Portal 2
Winner
L.A. Noire
L.A. Noire
Alex Carlyle, Naresh Hirani, Brendan McNamara
Batman: Arkham City
Batman: Arkham City
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
Todd Howard
FIFA Soccer 12
FIFA 12
David Rutter, Kaz Makita
L.A. Noire
L.A. Noire
Alex Carlyle, Naresh Hirani, Brendan McNamara
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword
Zeruda no densetsu: Sukaiwôdo sôdo
BAFTA Games Award / Best Online Multiplayer
Battlefield 3
Battlefield 3
Lars Gustavsson, Patrick O'Shaughnessy
Winner
LittleBigPlanet 2
LittleBigPlanet 2
Gears of War 3
Gears of War 3
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
Assassin's Creed: Revelations
Assassin's Creed: Revelations
Raphael Lacoste, Darby McDevitt, Martin Schelling
Dark Souls
Dark Souls
Assassin's Creed: Revelations
Assassin's Creed: Revelations
Raphael Lacoste, Darby McDevitt, Martin Schelling
BAFTA Games Award / Best Original Music
L.A. Noire
L.A. Noire
Simon Hale, Andrew Hale
Winner
Deus Ex: Human Revolution
Deus Ex: Human Revolution
Michael A. McCann
Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception
Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception
Greg Edmonson
Batman: Arkham City
Batman: Arkham City
Jamie Walker, Nick Arundel, Sefton Hill
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
Jeremy Soule
Assassin's Creed: Revelations
Assassin's Creed: Revelations
Lorne Balfe, Jesper Kyd
BAFTA Games Award / Best Performer
Batman: Arkham City
Batman: Arkham City
Mark Hamill
Winner
Portal 2
Portal 2
Stephen Merchant
L.A. Noire
L.A. Noire
Aaron Staton
Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception
Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception
Nolan North
Total War: Shogun 2
Total War: Shogun 2
Togo Igawa
LittleBigPlanet 2
LittleBigPlanet 2
Stephen Fry
BAFTA Games Award / Best Sports/Fitness Game
Kinect Sports: Season Two
Kinect Sports: Season Two
Winner
DiRT 3
DiRT 3
FIFA Soccer 12
FIFA 12
David Rutter, Kaz Makita, Aaron McHardy
FIFA Soccer 12
FIFA 12
David Rutter, Kaz Makita, Aaron McHardy
Your Shape: Fitness Evolved 2012
Your Shape: Fitness Evolved 2012
Formula 1: 2011
Formula 1: 2011
Dance Central 2
Dance Central 2
BAFTA Games Award / Best Story
Portal 2
Portal 2
Winner
L.A. Noire
L.A. Noire
Brendan McNamara
Deus Ex: Human Revolution
Deus Ex: Human Revolution
James Swallow, Jean-François Dugas
Batman: Arkham City
Batman: Arkham City
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
Todd Howard
Deus Ex: Human Revolution
Deus Ex: Human Revolution
James Swallow, Jean-François Dugas
Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception
Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception
BAFTA Games Award / Best Strategy Game
Total War: Shogun 2
Total War: Shogun 2
Winner
From Dust
From Dust
Eric Chahi
Deus Ex: Human Revolution
Deus Ex: Human Revolution
Jean-François Dugas
Ghost Recon: Shadow Wars
Ghost Recon: Shadow Wars
Julian Gollop
Dark Souls
Dark Souls
Football Manager 2012
Football Manager 2012
BAFTA Games Award / Game Innovation
LittleBigPlanet 2
LittleBigPlanet 2
Winner
Bastion
Bastion
Darren Korb, Amir Rao, Gavin Simon
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword
Zeruda no densetsu: Sukaiwôdo sôdo
Bastion
Bastion
Darren Korb, Amir Rao, Gavin Simon
L.A. Noire
L.A. Noire
Brendan McNamara
Child of Eden
Child of Eden
Takashi Ishihara, Yuki Ichiki, Tetsuya Mizuguchi
From Dust
From Dust
Eric Chahi
Child of Eden
Child of Eden
Takashi Ishihara, Yuki Ichiki, Tetsuya Mizuguchi
BAFTA Games Award / Special Award
Markus Persson
Winner
