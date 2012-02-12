Menu
BAFTA Awards 2012

All nominated films "BAFTA Awards" in 2012

Site Royal Opera House, London, UK
Date 12 February 2012
BAFTA Film Award / Best Film
The Artist 7.8
The Artist
Tomas Langmann
Winner
All nominees
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy 7.3
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Robyn Slovo
The Descendants 7.3
The Descendants
Jim Burke, Alexander Payne, Jim Taylor
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy 7.3
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Robyn Slovo
Drive 7.8
Drive
Marc Platt, Adam Siegel
The Descendants 7.3
The Descendants
Jim Burke, Alexander Payne, Jim Taylor
The Help 7.9
The Help
Chris Columbus, Michael Barnathan, Brunson Green
BAFTA Film Award / Best Film Not in the English Language
The Skin I Live In 7.6
The Skin I Live In The Skin That Inhabit / Piel que Habito, La
Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar
Winner
The Skin I Live In 7.6
The Skin I Live In The Skin That Inhabit / Piel que Habito, La
Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar
Winner
All nominees
Potiche 7.0
Potiche
Eric Altmayer, Nicolas Altmayer, Francois Ozon
A Separation 8.1
A Separation Jodaeiye Nader az Simin
Asghar Farhadi
Pina 7.5
Pina
Wim Wenders, Gian-Piero Ringel
Incendies 8.2
Incendies
Luc Déry, Kim McCraw, Denis Villeneuve
Potiche 7.0
Potiche
Eric Altmayer, Nicolas Altmayer, Francois Ozon
Incendies 8.2
Incendies
Luc Déry, Kim McCraw, Denis Villeneuve
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Short Film
Pitch Black Heist Pitch Black Heist
Gerardine O'Flynn, John McLean
Winner
All nominees
Chalk Chalk
Gavin Emerson, James Bolton, Martina Amati, Ilaria Bernardini
Mwansa the Great Mwansa the Great
Rungano Nyoni, Gabriel Gauchet
Two & Two Two & Two
Babak Anvari, Kit Fraser, Gavin Cullen
Chalk Chalk
Gavin Emerson, James Bolton, Martina Amati, Ilaria Bernardini
Mwansa the Great Mwansa the Great
Rungano Nyoni, Gabriel Gauchet
Only Sound Remains Only Sound Remains
Arash Ashtiani, Anshu Poddar
Only Sound Remains Only Sound Remains
Arash Ashtiani, Anshu Poddar
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Short Animation
A Morning Stroll A Morning Stroll
Grant Orchard, Sue Goffe
Winner
A Morning Stroll A Morning Stroll
Grant Orchard, Sue Goffe
Winner
All nominees
Abuelas Abuelas
Kasia Malipan, Afarin Eghbal, Francesca Gardiner
Bobby Yeah Bobby Yeah
Robert Morgan
Abuelas Abuelas
Kasia Malipan, Afarin Eghbal, Francesca Gardiner
BAFTA Film Award / Best Actor
Jean Dujardin
Jean Dujardin
The Artist
Winner
All nominees
Moneyball
Michael Fassbender
Michael Fassbender
Shame
Gary Oldman
Gary Oldman
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy
The Descendants
BAFTA Film Award / Best Actress
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep
The Iron Lady
Winner
All nominees
Michelle Williams
Michelle Williams
My Week with Marilyn
Tilda Swinton
Tilda Swinton
We Need to Talk About Kevin
Viola Davis
Viola Davis
The Help
Bérénice Bejo
Bérénice Bejo
The Artist
BAFTA Film Award / Best Supporting Actor
Christopher Plummer
Christopher Plummer
Beginners
Winner
All nominees
Jonah Hill
Jonah Hill
Moneyball
Jim Broadbent
Jim Broadbent
The Iron Lady
Philip Seymour Hoffman
Philip Seymour Hoffman
The Ides of March
Kenneth Branagh
Kenneth Branagh
My Week with Marilyn
BAFTA Film Award / Best Supporting Actress
Octavia Spencer
Octavia Spencer
The Help
Winner
All nominees
Melissa McCarthy
Melissa McCarthy
Bridesmaids
Judi Dench
Judi Dench
My Week with Marilyn
Carey Mulligan
Carey Mulligan
Drive
Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain
The Help
BAFTA Film Award / Best Cinematography
The Artist 7.8
The Artist
Guillaume Schiffman
Winner
All nominees
War Horse 7.3
War Horse
Janusz Kamiński
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy 7.3
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
Hoyte Van Hoytema
Hugo 7.3
Hugo
Robert Richardson
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo 8.0
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo
Jeff Cronenweth
BAFTA Film Award / Best Sound
Hugo 7.3
Hugo
Tom Fleischman, Eugene Gearty, John Midgley, Philip Stockton
Winner
Hugo 7.3
Hugo
Tom Fleischman, Eugene Gearty, John Midgley, Philip Stockton
Winner
All nominees
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy 7.3
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
Howard Bargroff, John Casali, Stephen Griffiths, Andy Shelley, Doug Cooper
War Horse 7.3
War Horse
Gari Ridstrom, Richard Hymns, Tom Johnson, Andy Nelson, Stuart Wilson
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 8.3
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part II
Mike Dowson, Stuart Hilliker, James Mather, Stuart Wilson, Adam Scrivener
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 8.3
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part II
Mike Dowson, Stuart Hilliker, James Mather, Stuart Wilson, Adam Scrivener
The Artist 7.8
The Artist
Nadine Muse, Gérard Lamps, Michael Krikorian
War Horse 7.3
War Horse
Gari Ridstrom, Richard Hymns, Tom Johnson, Andy Nelson, Stuart Wilson
The Artist 7.8
The Artist
Nadine Muse, Gérard Lamps, Michael Krikorian
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy 7.3
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
Howard Bargroff, John Casali, Stephen Griffiths, Andy Shelley, Doug Cooper
BAFTA Film Award / Best Costume Design
The Artist 7.8
The Artist
Mark Bridges
Winner
All nominees
Jane Eyre 7.5
Jane Eyre
Michael O'Connor
Hugo 7.3
Hugo
Sandy Powell
My Week with Marilyn 7.3
My Week with Marilyn
Jill Taylor
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy 7.3
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
Jacqueline Durran
BAFTA Film Award / Best Editing
Senna Senna
Chris King, Gregers Sall
Winner
Senna Senna
Chris King, Gregers Sall
Winner
All nominees
Hugo 7.3
Hugo
Thelma Schoonmaker
The Artist 7.8
The Artist
Michel Hazanavicius, Anne-Sophie Bion
The Artist 7.8
The Artist
Michel Hazanavicius, Anne-Sophie Bion
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy 7.3
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
Dino Jonsäter
Drive 7.8
Drive
Matthew Newman
BAFTA Film Award / Best Make Up & Hair
The Iron Lady 6.8
The Iron Lady
Mark Coulier, J. Roy Helland, Marese Langan
Winner
All nominees
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 8.3
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part II
Nick Dudman, Amanda Knight, Lisa Tomblin
Hugo 7.3
Hugo
Jan Archibald, Morag Ross
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 8.3
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part II
Nick Dudman, Amanda Knight, Lisa Tomblin
Hugo 7.3
Hugo
Jan Archibald, Morag Ross
My Week with Marilyn 7.3
My Week with Marilyn
Jenny Shircore
The Artist 7.8
The Artist
Cydney Cornell, Julie Hewett
The Artist 7.8
The Artist
Cydney Cornell, Julie Hewett
BAFTA Film Award / Best Screenplay (Original)
The Artist 7.8
The Artist
Michel Hazanavicius
Winner
All nominees
Midnight in Paris 7.5
Midnight in Paris
Woody Allen
Bridesmaids 6.5
Bridesmaids
Kristen Wiig, Annie Mumolo
The Iron Lady 6.8
The Iron Lady
Abi Morgan
The Guard 7.3
The Guard
John Michael McDonagh
BAFTA Film Award / Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy 7.3
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
Peter Straughan, Bridget O'Connor
Winner
All nominees
Moneyball 7.6
Moneyball
Stiven Zeyllyan, Aaron Sorkin
The Ides of March 7.6
The Ides of March
, Grant Heslov, Beau Willimon
The Help 7.9
The Help
Tate Taylor
The Ides of March 7.6
The Ides of March
, Grant Heslov, Beau Willimon
Moneyball 7.6
Moneyball
Stiven Zeyllyan, Aaron Sorkin
The Descendants 7.3
The Descendants
Nat Faxon, Alexander Payne, Jim Rash
BAFTA Film Award / Best Animated Film
Rango 7.6
Rango
Gore Verbinski
Winner
All nominees
Arthur Christmas 7.3
Arthur Christmas
Sarah Smith
The Adventures of Tintin 7.5
The Adventures of Tintin The Adventures of Tintin: The Secret of the Unicorn
Steven Spielberg
BAFTA Film Award / Best Documentary Film
Senna Senna
Asif Kapadia
Winner
All nominees
George Harrison: Living in the Material World 7.7
George Harrison: Living in the Material World George Harrison: Living In The Material World
Martin Scorsese
Project Nim 7.4
Project Nim
James Marsh, Simon Chinn
Project Nim 7.4
Project Nim
James Marsh, Simon Chinn
BAFTA Film Award / Best Production Design
Hugo 7.3
Hugo
Dante Ferretti, Francesca Lo Schiavo
Winner
All nominees
The Artist 7.8
The Artist
Laurence Bennett, Robert Gould
War Horse 7.3
War Horse
Rick Carter, Lee Sandales
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy 7.3
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
Maria Djurkovic, Tatiana Macdonald
War Horse 7.3
War Horse
Rick Carter, Lee Sandales
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 8.3
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part II
Stuart Craig, Stephenie McMillan
BAFTA Film Award / Best Special Visual Effects
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 8.3
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part II
Tim Burke, Greg Butler, John Richardson, David Vickery
Winner
All nominees
Hugo 7.3
Hugo
Robert Legato, Joss Williams, Ben Grossmann, Alex Henning
War Horse 7.3
War Horse
Neil Corbould, Ben Morris
Rise of the Planet of the Apes 7.8
Rise of the Planet of the Apes
Dan Lemmon, Joe Letteri, R. Christopher White, Daniel Barrett
The Adventures of Tintin 7.5
The Adventures of Tintin The Adventures of Tintin: The Secret of the Unicorn
Joe Letteri, Wayne Stables, Jamie Beard, Keith Miller
War Horse 7.3
War Horse
Neil Corbould, Ben Morris
The Adventures of Tintin 7.5
The Adventures of Tintin The Adventures of Tintin: The Secret of the Unicorn
Joe Letteri, Wayne Stables, Jamie Beard, Keith Miller
Rise of the Planet of the Apes 7.8
Rise of the Planet of the Apes
Dan Lemmon, Joe Letteri, R. Christopher White, Daniel Barrett
Hugo 7.3
Hugo
Robert Legato, Joss Williams, Ben Grossmann, Alex Henning
BAFTA Film Award / Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema
John Hurt
John Hurt
Winner
BAFTA Film Award / Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
Tyrannosaur 6.1
Tyrannosaur
Paddy Considine, Diarmid Scrimshaw
Winner
All nominees
Black Pond 6.3
Black Pond
Tom Kingsley, Will Sharpe, Sarah Brocklehurst
Attack the Block 6.5
Attack the Block
Joe Cornish
Coriolanus 6.1
Coriolanus
Ralph Fiennes
Submarine 7.2
Submarine
Richard Ayoade
Black Pond 6.3
Black Pond
Tom Kingsley, Will Sharpe, Sarah Brocklehurst
Rising Star Award
Adam Deacon
Adam Deacon
Winner
All nominees
Tom Hiddleston
Tom Hiddleston
Chris O'Dowd
Chris O'Dowd
Chris Hemsworth
Chris Hemsworth
Eddie Redmayne
Eddie Redmayne
BAFTA TV Award / Best Drama Series
The Fades 8.0
The Fades
Susan Hogg, Caroline Skinner, Ferren Blekbern, Jack Thorne
Winner
All nominees
Scott and Bailey
Scott and Bailey
Yvonne Francas, Sally Wainwright, Diane Taylor
Spooks
Spooks
Misfits 7.6
Misfits
Murray Ferguson, Petra Fried, Howard Overman, Matt Strevens
Misfits 7.6
Misfits
Murray Ferguson, Petra Fried, Howard Overman, Matt Strevens
Scott and Bailey
Scott and Bailey
Yvonne Francas, Sally Wainwright, Diane Taylor
Scott and Bailey
Scott and Bailey
Benjamin Caron
BAFTA TV Award / Supporting Actor
Andrew Scott
Andrew Scott
Sherlock
Winner
All nominees
Joseph Mawle
Joseph Mawle
Birdsong
Stephen Rea
Stephen Rea
The Shadow Line
Martin Freeman
Martin Freeman
Sherlock
BAFTA TV Award / Supporting Actress
Monica Dolan
Monica Dolan
Appropriate Adult
Winner
All nominees
Miranda Hart
Miranda Hart
Call the Midwife
Maggie Smith
Maggie Smith
Downton Abbey
Anna Chancellor
Anna Chancellor
The Hour
BAFTA TV Award / Best Comedy (Programme or Series)
Stewart Lee's Comedy Vehicle Stewart Lee's Comedy Vehicle
Stewart Lee, Richard Webb, Tim Kirkby
Winner
Stewart Lee's Comedy Vehicle Stewart Lee's Comedy Vehicle
Stewart Lee, Richard Webb, Tim Kirkby
Winner
All nominees
The Cricklewood Greats The Cricklewood Greats
Peter Capaldi, Tony Roche, Adam Tandy
The Cricklewood Greats The Cricklewood Greats
Peter Capaldi, Tony Roche, Adam Tandy
BAFTA TV Award / Best Costume Design
Birdsong
Birdsong
Charlotte Walter
Winner
All nominees
Call the Midwife 8.7
Call the Midwife
Amy Roberts
The Mystery of Edwin Drood The Mystery of Edwin Drood
James Keast
Downton Abbey 9.0
Downton Abbey
Susannah Buxton
BAFTA TV Award / Best Current Affairs
Panorama Panorama
Frank Simmonds, Paul Kenyon, Matthew Chapman, Joe Casey For episode "Undercover Care: The Abuse Exposed"
Winner
All nominees
Panorama Panorama
Todd Downing, Roger Graef, Clare Johns, Tom Giles For episode "The Truth About Adoption"
Bahrain: Shouting in the Dark Bahrain: Shouting in the Dark
Jon Blair, May Ying Welsh, Tuki Laumea
No Fire Zone: The Killing Fields of Sri Lanka No Fire Zone: The Killing Fields of Sri Lanka
Jon Snow, Callum Macrae, Chris Shaw
No Fire Zone: The Killing Fields of Sri Lanka No Fire Zone: The Killing Fields of Sri Lanka
Jon Snow, Callum Macrae, Chris Shaw
Bahrain: Shouting in the Dark Bahrain: Shouting in the Dark
Jon Blair, May Ying Welsh, Tuki Laumea
BAFTA TV Award / Best Director: Factual
David Clews
Educating Essex
Winner
All nominees
Vanessa Berlowitz
Frozen Planet For episode "To the Ends of the Earth"
Chadden Hunter
Frozen Planet For episode "To the Ends of the Earth"
Kathryn Jeffs
Frozen Planet For episode "To the Ends of the Earth"
Vanessa Berlowitz
Frozen Planet For episode "To the Ends of the Earth"
Chadden Hunter
Frozen Planet For episode "To the Ends of the Earth"
Kathryn Jeffs
Frozen Planet For episode "To the Ends of the Earth"
Sacha Mirzoeff
Protecting Our Children
Charlie Russell
Terry Pratchett: Choosing to Die
BAFTA TV Award / Best Director: Fiction
Hugo Blick
The Shadow Line
Winner
All nominees
John Alexander
Exile
Julian Jarrold
Appropriate Adult
Yann Demange
Yann Demange
Top Boy: Summerhouse
BAFTA TV Award / Best Editing: Factual
Frozen Planet Frozen Planet
Winner
All nominees
Agony and Ecstasy: A Year with English National Ballet Agony and Ecstasy: A Year with English National Ballet
Ian Davies
Japan's Tsunami: Caught on Camera Japan's Tsunami: Caught on Camera
Sean Mackenzie
Terry Pratchett: Choosing to Die Terry Pratchett: Choosing to Die
Gary Scott
BAFTA TV Award / Best Editing: Fiction
Sherlock 9.0
Sherlock
Charlie Phillips For episode "A Scandal in Belgravia"
Winner
All nominees
Great Expectations 8.2
Great Expectations
Victoria Boydell
Birdsong
Birdsong
Kristina Hetherington
The Crimson Petal and the White
The Crimson Petal and the White
Luke Dunkley
BAFTA TV Award / Best Entertainment (Programme or Series)
Derren Brown: The Experiments Derren Brown: The Experiments
Derren Brown, Simon Dinsell, Iain Sharkey
Winner
BAFTA TV Award / Best Entertainment Performance
The Graham Norton Show 8.6
The Graham Norton Show
Graham Norton
Winner
All nominees
TV Burp TV Burp
Harry Hill
Mock the Week Mock the Week
Dara Ó Briain
Alan Carr: Chatty Man Alan Carr: Chatty Man
Alan Carr
BAFTA TV Award / Best Factual: Current Affairs
All nominees
Panorama Panorama
Clare Johns
BAFTA TV Award / Best Features
The Great British Bake Off
The Great British Bake Off
Richard McKerrow, Simon Evans, Anna Beattie, Andy Devonshire
Winner
All nominees
Timothy Spall: Somewhere at Sea Timothy Spall: Somewhere at Sea
Philip Shotton, Anton Short, Paul Crompton, Matt David
Timothy Spall: Somewhere at Sea Timothy Spall: Somewhere at Sea
Philip Shotton, Anton Short, Paul Crompton, Matt David
BAFTA TV Award / Best International
Borgen
Borgen
Sidse Babett Knudsen, Søren Kragh-Jacobsen, Adam Price, Jeppe Gjervig Gram
Winner
Borgen
Borgen
Sidse Babett Knudsen, Søren Kragh-Jacobsen, Adam Price, Jeppe Gjervig Gram
Winner
All nominees
Modern Family 7.7
Modern Family
Steven Levitan, Christopher Lloyd
Forbrydelsen
Forbrydelsen
Piv Bernth, Sofie Gråbøl, Kristoffer Nyholm, Søren Sveistrup
The Slap The Slap
Tony Ayres, Helen Bowden, Michael McMahon
Forbrydelsen
Forbrydelsen
Piv Bernth, Sofie Gråbøl, Kristoffer Nyholm, Søren Sveistrup
Modern Family 7.7
Modern Family
Steven Levitan, Christopher Lloyd
The Slap The Slap
Tony Ayres, Helen Bowden, Michael McMahon
BAFTA TV Award / Best Make Up & Hair Design
The Crimson Petal and the White
The Crimson Petal and the White
Jacqueline Fowler
Winner
All nominees
This Is England '88 This Is England '88
Catherine Scoble
Great Expectations 8.2
Great Expectations
Kirstin Chalmers
Birdsong
Birdsong
Emma Scott
BAFTA TV Award / Best Original Television Music
Top Boy: Summerhouse
Top Boy: Summerhouse Top Boy
Brian Eno
Winner
All nominees
Frozen Planet Frozen Planet
George Fenton
Great Expectations 8.2
Great Expectations
Martin Phipps
Downton Abbey 9.0
Downton Abbey
John Lunn
BAFTA TV Award / Best Photography and Lighting: Fiction
Great Expectations 8.2
Great Expectations
Florian Hoffmeister
Winner
All nominees
The Crimson Petal and the White
The Crimson Petal and the White
Lol Crawley
The Hour 7.9
The Hour
Chris Seager
Top Boy: Summerhouse
Top Boy: Summerhouse Top Boy
Tat Radcliffe
BAFTA TV Award / Best Photography: Factual
Frozen Planet Frozen Planet
For episode "To the Ends of the Earth"
Winner
All nominees
Earthflight Earthflight
Michael W. Richards, Richard Cook For episode "Europe"
Gypsy Blood Gypsy Blood
Leo Maguire For episode "True Stories"
Crack House USA Crack House USA
Sean Bobbitt
Earthflight Earthflight
Michael W. Richards, Richard Cook For episode "Europe"
BAFTA TV Award / Best Production Design
Great Expectations 8.2
Great Expectations
David Roger
Winner
All nominees
Downton Abbey 9.0
Downton Abbey
Judy Farr, Donal Woods
Black Mirror 8.3
Black Mirror
Daniel May, Joel Collins For episode "15 Million Merits"
Appropriate Adult Appropriate Adult
Pat Campbell
BAFTA TV Award / Best Reality and Constructed Factual
Junior Apprentice Junior Apprentice
Darina Healy, Andy Devonshire, Colm Martin, Michele Kurland
Winner
Junior Apprentice Junior Apprentice
Darina Healy, Andy Devonshire, Colm Martin, Michele Kurland
Winner
All nominees
An Idiot Abroad 7.9
An Idiot Abroad
An Idiot Abroad 7.9
An Idiot Abroad
Luke Campbell, Jamie Jay Johnson, Krishnendu Majumdar, Richard Yee
Made in Chelsea Made in Chelsea
Emily Guarino
An Idiot Abroad 7.9
An Idiot Abroad
An Idiot Abroad 7.9
An Idiot Abroad
Luke Campbell, Jamie Jay Johnson, Krishnendu Majumdar, Richard Yee
BAFTA TV Award / Best Situation Comedy
Mrs. Brown's Boys Mrs. Brown's Boys
Ben Kellett, Stephen McCrum, Brendan O'Carroll, Martin Delany
Winner
Mrs. Brown's Boys Mrs. Brown's Boys
Ben Kellett, Stephen McCrum, Brendan O'Carroll, Martin Delany
Winner
All nominees
Friday Night Dinner
Friday Night Dinner
Kenton Allen, Stiv Bendelek, Caroline Leddy, Robert Popper
Rev. Rev.
Peter Cattaneo, Tom Hollander, James Wood
Fresh Meat 7.9
Fresh Meat
Sam Bain, Jesse Armstrong
Fresh Meat 7.9
Fresh Meat
Sam Bain, Jesse Armstrong
Friday Night Dinner
Friday Night Dinner
Kenton Allen, Stiv Bendelek, Caroline Leddy, Robert Popper
BAFTA TV Award / Best Sound (Fiction/Entertainment)
All nominees
The Hour 7.9
The Hour
Rudi Buckle, Jamie Caple, Marc Lawes, Nigel Squibbs
The Hour 7.9
The Hour
Rudi Buckle, Jamie Caple, Marc Lawes, Nigel Squibbs
BAFTA TV Award / Best Sound: Factual
Frozen Planet Frozen Planet
Kate Hopkins, Graham Wild, Tim Owens For episode "To the Ends of the Earth"
Winner
BAFTA TV Award / Best Sound: Fiction
Sherlock 9.0
Sherlock
Howard Bargroff, Jeremy Child, John Mooney, Doug Sinclair For episode "A Scandal in Belgravia"
Winner
Sherlock 9.0
Sherlock
Howard Bargroff, Jeremy Child, John Mooney, Doug Sinclair For episode "A Scandal in Belgravia"
Winner
All nominees
The Hour 7.9
The Hour
Rudi Buckle, Jamie Caple, Marc Lawes, Nigel Squibbs
Birdsong
Birdsong
Lee Crichlow, Ian Wilkinson, Paul Cotterell, Rob Hughes
Birdsong
Birdsong
Lee Crichlow, Ian Wilkinson, Paul Cotterell, Rob Hughes
The Hour 7.9
The Hour
Rudi Buckle, Jamie Caple, Marc Lawes, Nigel Squibbs
Great Expectations 8.2
Great Expectations
Paul Hamblin, Stefan Henrix, Matthew Skelding
BAFTA TV Award / Best Specialist Factual
Mummifying Alan: Egypt's Last Secret Mummifying Alan: Egypt's Last Secret
Justine Kershaw, Gillian Mosely, Kenny Scott
Winner
Mummifying Alan: Egypt's Last Secret Mummifying Alan: Egypt's Last Secret
Justine Kershaw, Gillian Mosely, Kenny Scott
Winner
All nominees
Wonders of the Universe Wonders of the Universe
James Van Der Pool, Brian Cox, Jonathan Renouf, Michael Lachmann
Frozen Planet Frozen Planet
David Attenborough, Alastair Fothergill, Vanessa Berlowitz, Mark Linfield
Wonders of the Universe Wonders of the Universe
James Van Der Pool, Brian Cox, Jonathan Renouf, Michael Lachmann
British Masters British Masters
Richard Wilkinson, Jonty Claypole, Matt Hill, James Fox
Frozen Planet Frozen Planet
David Attenborough, Alastair Fothergill, Vanessa Berlowitz, Mark Linfield
British Masters British Masters
Richard Wilkinson, Jonty Claypole, Matt Hill, James Fox
BAFTA TV Award / Best Visual Effects
Great Expectations 8.2
Great Expectations
Lucy Ainsworth-Taylor, Angela Barson, Henry Badgett
Winner
All nominees
Inside the Human Body Inside the Human Body
Sophie Orde, Philip Dobree
Inside the Human Body Inside the Human Body
Sophie Orde, Philip Dobree
BAFTA TV Award / Best Writer
Sherlock 9.0
Sherlock
Steven Moffat For episode "A Scandal in Belgravia"
Winner
All nominees
Birdsong
Birdsong
Abi Morgan
The Fades 8.0
The Fades
Jack Thorne
Appropriate Adult Appropriate Adult
Neil McKay
BAFTA TV Award / Breakthrough Talent
Appropriate Adult Appropriate Adult
Kwadjo Dajan
Winner
All nominees
Him & Her Him & Her
Stefan Golaszewski
Fresh Meat 7.9
Fresh Meat
Tom Basden
Panorama Panorama
Clare Johns For episode "The Truth About Adoption"
BAFTA TV Award / Entertainment Craft Team
The Cube The Cube
Nick Collier, Annabel Raftery, Paul Bussey, Luke Halls
Winner
All nominees
Top Gear 7.1
Top Gear
Phil Churchward, Konrad Begg
Top Gear 7.1
Top Gear
Phil Churchward, Konrad Begg
Derren Brown: The Experiments Derren Brown: The Experiments
The X Factor
The X Factor
BAFTA TV Award / Factual Series
Our War Our War
Colin Barr
Winner
Our War Our War
Production Team
Winner
All nominees
The Choir: Military Wives The Choir: Military Wives
Tim Carter, Lucy Hillman, Gareth Malone, Stephen Finnigan
Protecting Our Children Protecting Our Children
Anna McGill, Sacha Mirzoeff, Petra Graf, Emma Burman
Educating Essex Educating Essex
Andrew Mackenzie-Betty, David Clews, Grace Reynolds, Beejal-Maya Patel
Educating Essex Educating Essex
Andrew Mackenzie-Betty, David Clews, Grace Reynolds, Beejal-Maya Patel
The Choir: Military Wives The Choir: Military Wives
Tim Carter, Lucy Hillman, Gareth Malone, Stephen Finnigan
Protecting Our Children Protecting Our Children
Anna McGill, Sacha Mirzoeff, Petra Graf, Emma Burman
BAFTA TV Award / Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
Absolutely Fabulous Absolutely Fabulous
Jennifer Saunders
Winner
All nominees
Stella Stella
Ruth Jones
Friday Night Dinner
Friday Night Dinner
Tamsin Greig
Twenty Twelve Twenty Twelve
Olivia Colman
BAFTA TV Award / Leading Actor
Dominic West
Dominic West
Appropriate Adult
Winner
All nominees
This Is England '88
Sherlock
John Simm
John Simm
Exile
BAFTA TV Award / Leading Actress
Emily Watson
Emily Watson
Appropriate Adult
Winner
All nominees
Romola Garai
Romola Garai
The Crimson Petal and the White
Nadine Marshall
Nadine Marshall
Random
Vicky McClure
Vicky McClure
This Is England '88
BAFTA TV Award / Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Spy Spy
Darren Boyd
Winner
All nominees
Mrs. Brown's Boys Mrs. Brown's Boys
Brendan O'Carroll
Rev. Rev.
Tom Hollander
Twenty Twelve Twenty Twelve
Hugh Bonneville
BAFTA TV Award / Mini-Series
This Is England '88 This Is England '88
Sheyn Medouz, Mark Herbert, Rebekah Wray Rogers, Jack Thorne
Winner
This Is England '88 This Is England '88
Sheyn Medouz, Mark Herbert, Rebekah Wray Rogers, Jack Thorne
Winner
All nominees
Appropriate Adult Appropriate Adult
Julian Jarrold, Neil McKay, Jeff Pope, Lisa Gilchrist
Top Boy: Summerhouse
Top Boy: Summerhouse Top Boy
Ronan Bennett, Charles Steel, Yann Demange, Alasdair Flind
The Crimson Petal and the White
The Crimson Petal and the White
Lucinda Coxon, Marc Munden, David M. Thompson, Steve Lightfoot
Top Boy: Summerhouse
Top Boy: Summerhouse Top Boy
Ronan Bennett, Charles Steel, Yann Demange, Alasdair Flind
The Crimson Petal and the White
The Crimson Petal and the White
Lucinda Coxon, Marc Munden, David M. Thompson, Steve Lightfoot
Appropriate Adult Appropriate Adult
Julian Jarrold, Neil McKay, Jeff Pope, Lisa Gilchrist
BAFTA TV Award / New Media
Psychoville
Psychoville
Steve Pemberton, Reece Shearsmith, Justin Davies, Jon Aird
Winner
Psychoville
Psychoville
Steve Pemberton, Reece Shearsmith, Justin Davies, Jon Aird
Winner
BAFTA TV Award / Single Documentary
Terry Pratchett: Choosing to Die Terry Pratchett: Choosing to Die
Charlie Russell
Winner
BAFTA TV Award / Single Drama
Random Random
Polly Leys, Kate Norrish, Debbie Tucker Green
Winner
Random Random
Polly Leys, Kate Norrish, Debbie Tucker Green
Winner
All nominees
Stolen Stolen
Stephen Butchard, Justin Chadwick, Rebecca Hodgson, Sita Williams
Holy Flying Circus Holy Flying Circus
Polly Leys, Tony Roche, Kate Norrish, Eoghan Harris
Page Eight 6.9
Page Eight
Devid Hea, David Barron, David Heyman, Bill Nighy
Stolen Stolen
Stephen Butchard, Justin Chadwick, Rebecca Hodgson, Sita Williams
BAFTA TV Award / Soap & Continuing Drama
Coronation Street Coronation Street
Winner
All nominees
Holby City Holby City
Shameless Shameless
Paul Abbott, George Faber, David Threlfall, Lawrence Till
Shameless Shameless
Paul Abbott, George Faber, David Threlfall, Lawrence Till
EastEnders EastEnders
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy 7.3
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
Tomas Alfredson, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Robyn Slovo, Peter Straughan, Bridget O'Connor
Winner
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy 7.3
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
Tomas Alfredson, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Robyn Slovo, Peter Straughan, Bridget O'Connor
Winner
All nominees
We Need to Talk About Kevin 7.5
We Need to Talk About Kevin
Robert Salerno, Jennifer Fox, Lynne Ramsay, Luc Roeg, Rory Stewart Kinnear
Senna Senna
Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, James Gay-Rees, Asif Kapadia, Manish Pandey
We Need to Talk About Kevin 7.5
We Need to Talk About Kevin
Robert Salerno, Jennifer Fox, Lynne Ramsay, Luc Roeg, Rory Stewart Kinnear
My Week with Marilyn 7.3
My Week with Marilyn
Harvey Weinstein, Simon Curtis, Adrian Hodges, David Parfitt
Shame 6.6
Shame
Abi Morgan, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning, Steve McQueen
Senna Senna
Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, James Gay-Rees, Asif Kapadia, Manish Pandey
Shame 6.6
Shame
Abi Morgan, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning, Steve McQueen
Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
The Artist 7.8
The Artist
Ludovic Bource
Winner
All nominees
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy 7.3
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
Alberto Iglesias
Hugo 7.3
Hugo
Howard Shore
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo 8.0
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
War Horse 7.3
War Horse
John Williams
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo 8.0
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
David Lean Award for Direction / Best Director
Michel Hazanavicius
Michel Hazanavicius
The Artist
Winner
All nominees
Martin Scorsese
Martin Scorsese
Hugo
Lynne Ramsay
Lynne Ramsay
We Need to Talk About Kevin
Nicolas Winding Refn
Nicolas Winding Refn
Drive
Tomas Alfredson
Tomas Alfredson
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy
BAFTA Children's Award / BAFTA Kids' Vote - Television
All nominees
4 O'Clock Club 4 O'Clock Club
Tracy Beaker Returns Tracy Beaker Returns
Young Dracula Young Dracula
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Comedy
All nominees
4 O'Clock Club 4 O'Clock Club
Spencer Campbell, Paul Rose, Julie Edwards
Diddy Movies Diddy Movies
Julian Kemp, Steve Ryde
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Drama
Roy Roy
John Rice, Alan Shannon, Mark Cumberton
Winner
Roy Roy
John Rice, Alan Shannon, Mark Cumberton
Winner
All nominees
Tracy Beaker Returns Tracy Beaker Returns
Gina Cronk, Elly Brewer, Neasa Hardiman
Lost Christmas 7.1
Lost Christmas
Dzhon Hey, David Logan, Elliot Jenkins
Tracy Beaker Returns Tracy Beaker Returns
Gina Cronk, Elly Brewer, Neasa Hardiman
Lost Christmas 7.1
Lost Christmas
Dzhon Hey, David Logan, Elliot Jenkins
Tracy Beaker Returns Tracy Beaker Returns
Gina Cronk, Elly Brewer, Neasa Hardiman
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Entertainment
All nominees
Junior Bake Off Junior Bake Off
Anna Beattie, Kieran Smith, Amanda Westwood
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Factual
Me, My Dad and His Kidney Me, My Dad and His Kidney
Cat Lewis, Helen Tither, Rachael Smith
Winner
Me, My Dad and His Kidney Me, My Dad and His Kidney
Cat Lewis, Helen Tither, Rachael Smith
Winner
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Feature Film
The Hunger Games 7.3
The Hunger Games
Gary Ross, Jon Kilik, Nina Jacobson
Winner
The Hunger Games 7.3
The Hunger Games
Gary Ross, Jon Kilik, Nina Jacobson
Winner
All nominees
The Muppets 7.1
The Muppets
James Bobin, David Hoberman, Todd Lieberman
Arthur Christmas 7.3
Arthur Christmas
Peter Baynham, Peter Lord, Sarah Smith
Hugo 7.3
Hugo
Johnny Depp, Martin Scorsese, Graham King, Tim Headington
The Muppets 7.1
The Muppets
James Bobin, David Hoberman, Todd Lieberman
Arthur Christmas 7.3
Arthur Christmas
Peter Baynham, Peter Lord, Sarah Smith
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Learning Secondary
All nominees
Make a Musical: I Know Me Make a Musical: I Know Me
Martin Wright
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Performer
4 O'Clock Club 4 O'Clock Club
Khalil Madovi
Winner
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Writer
BAFTA Children's Award / Learning Primary
Seeking Refuge Seeking Refuge
Andy Glynne
Winner
All nominees
Same But Different Same But Different
Louise Lynch, David Barnes
Academy Fellowship
Martin Scorsese
Martin Scorsese
BAFTA Film
Winner
Rolf Harris
BAFTA Television
Winner
Special Award
Audience Award (TV)
Celebrity Juice Celebrity Juice
Winner
All nominees
Frozen Planet Frozen Planet
Sherlock 9.0
Sherlock
The Great British Bake Off
The Great British Bake Off
Fresh Meat 7.9
Fresh Meat
Educating Essex Educating Essex
BAFTA Games Award / Artistic Achievement
Rayman Origins Rayman Origins
Michel Ancel
Winner
All nominees
Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
Todd Howard
Batman: Arkham City Batman: Arkham City
LittleBigPlanet 2 LittleBigPlanet 2
L.A. Noire L.A. Noire
Simon Wood, Ben Brudenell, Chee Kin Chan
BAFTA Games Award / Audio Achievement
Battlefield 3 Battlefield 3
Mari Saastamoinen Minto, Ben Minto, Stefan Strandberg, Bence Pajor, Andreas Almström
Winner
Battlefield 3 Battlefield 3
Mari Saastamoinen Minto, Ben Minto, Stefan Strandberg, Bence Pajor, Andreas Almström
Winner
All nominees
Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception
Batman: Arkham City Batman: Arkham City
Dead Space 2 Dead Space 2
J. White, Andrew Boyd, Steve Papoutsis
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
BAFTA Games Award / Best Action Game
Batman: Arkham City Batman: Arkham City
Winner
All nominees
Assassin's Creed: Revelations Assassin's Creed: Revelations
Raphael Lacoste, Darby McDevitt, Martin Schelling
Deus Ex: Human Revolution Deus Ex: Human Revolution
Jean-François Dugas
Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception
Portal 2 Portal 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
Assassin's Creed: Revelations Assassin's Creed: Revelations
Raphael Lacoste, Darby McDevitt, Martin Schelling
BAFTA Games Award / Best Debut Game
Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet
Winner
All nominees
Bastion Bastion
Darren Korb, Greg Kasavin, Amir Rao
L.A. Noire L.A. Noire
Alex Carlyle, Naresh Hirani, Brendan McNamara
Rift Rift
Scott Hartsman
BAFTA Games Award / Best Design
Portal 2 Portal 2
Winner
All nominees
Batman: Arkham City Batman: Arkham City
L.A. Noire L.A. Noire
Alex Carlyle, Brendan McNamara, Andrew Hamilton
Super Mario 3D Land Sûpâ Mario 3D rando
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
Todd Howard
LittleBigPlanet 2 LittleBigPlanet 2
BAFTA Games Award / Best Game
Portal 2 Portal 2
Winner
All nominees
L.A. Noire L.A. Noire
Alex Carlyle, Naresh Hirani, Brendan McNamara
Batman: Arkham City Batman: Arkham City
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
Todd Howard
FIFA Soccer 12 FIFA 12
David Rutter, Kaz Makita
L.A. Noire L.A. Noire
Alex Carlyle, Naresh Hirani, Brendan McNamara
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Zeruda no densetsu: Sukaiwôdo sôdo
BAFTA Games Award / Best Online Multiplayer
Battlefield 3 Battlefield 3
Lars Gustavsson, Patrick O'Shaughnessy
Winner
All nominees
LittleBigPlanet 2 LittleBigPlanet 2
Gears of War 3 Gears of War 3
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
Assassin's Creed: Revelations Assassin's Creed: Revelations
Raphael Lacoste, Darby McDevitt, Martin Schelling
Dark Souls Dark Souls
Assassin's Creed: Revelations Assassin's Creed: Revelations
Raphael Lacoste, Darby McDevitt, Martin Schelling
BAFTA Games Award / Best Original Music
L.A. Noire L.A. Noire
Simon Hale, Andrew Hale
Winner
All nominees
Deus Ex: Human Revolution Deus Ex: Human Revolution
Michael A. McCann
Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception
Greg Edmonson
Batman: Arkham City Batman: Arkham City
Jamie Walker, Nick Arundel, Sefton Hill
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
Jeremy Soule
Assassin's Creed: Revelations Assassin's Creed: Revelations
Lorne Balfe, Jesper Kyd
BAFTA Games Award / Best Performer
Batman: Arkham City Batman: Arkham City
Mark Hamill
Winner
All nominees
Portal 2 Portal 2
Stephen Merchant
L.A. Noire L.A. Noire
Aaron Staton
Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception
Nolan North
Total War: Shogun 2 Total War: Shogun 2
Togo Igawa
LittleBigPlanet 2 LittleBigPlanet 2
Stephen Fry
BAFTA Games Award / Best Sports/Fitness Game
Kinect Sports: Season Two Kinect Sports: Season Two
Winner
All nominees
DiRT 3 DiRT 3
FIFA Soccer 12 FIFA 12
David Rutter, Kaz Makita, Aaron McHardy
FIFA Soccer 12 FIFA 12
David Rutter, Kaz Makita, Aaron McHardy
Your Shape: Fitness Evolved 2012 Your Shape: Fitness Evolved 2012
Formula 1: 2011 Formula 1: 2011
Dance Central 2 Dance Central 2
BAFTA Games Award / Best Story
Portal 2 Portal 2
Winner
All nominees
L.A. Noire L.A. Noire
Brendan McNamara
Deus Ex: Human Revolution Deus Ex: Human Revolution
James Swallow, Jean-François Dugas
Batman: Arkham City Batman: Arkham City
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
Todd Howard
Deus Ex: Human Revolution Deus Ex: Human Revolution
James Swallow, Jean-François Dugas
Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception
BAFTA Games Award / Best Strategy Game
Total War: Shogun 2 Total War: Shogun 2
Winner
All nominees
From Dust From Dust
Eric Chahi
Deus Ex: Human Revolution Deus Ex: Human Revolution
Jean-François Dugas
Ghost Recon: Shadow Wars Ghost Recon: Shadow Wars
Julian Gollop
Dark Souls Dark Souls
Football Manager 2012 Football Manager 2012
BAFTA Games Award / Game Innovation
LittleBigPlanet 2 LittleBigPlanet 2
Winner
All nominees
Bastion Bastion
Darren Korb, Amir Rao, Gavin Simon
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Zeruda no densetsu: Sukaiwôdo sôdo
Bastion Bastion
Darren Korb, Amir Rao, Gavin Simon
L.A. Noire L.A. Noire
Brendan McNamara
Child of Eden Child of Eden
Takashi Ishihara, Yuki Ichiki, Tetsuya Mizuguchi
From Dust From Dust
Eric Chahi
Child of Eden Child of Eden
Takashi Ishihara, Yuki Ichiki, Tetsuya Mizuguchi
BAFTA Games Award / Special Award
Markus Persson
Winner
