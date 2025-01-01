Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals BAFTA Awards Events BAFTA Awards 1979

All nominated films "BAFTA Awards" in 1979

Site Odeon Cinema, Leicester Square, London, UK
Date 22 March 1979
BAFTA Film Award / Best Film
Julia 7.2
Julia
Winner
All nominees
Close Encounters of the Third Kind 7.6
Close Encounters of the Third Kind
Midnight Express 7.8
Midnight Express
Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope 8.2
Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope Star Wars
BAFTA Film Award / Best Actor
Richard Dreyfuss
Richard Dreyfuss
The Goodbye Girl
Winner
All nominees
Peter Ustinov
Peter Ustinov
Death on the Nile
Brad Davis
Midnight Express
Magic
BAFTA Film Award / Best Actress
Jane Fonda
Jane Fonda
Julia
Winner
All nominees
Jill Clayburgh
An Unmarried Woman
Anne Bancroft
The Turning Point
Marsha Mason
The Goodbye Girl
BAFTA Film Award / Best Supporting Actor
John Hurt
John Hurt
Midnight Express
Winner
All nominees
Jason Robards
Jason Robards
Julia
Gene Hackman
Gene Hackman
Superman
François Truffaut
François Truffaut
Close Encounters of the Third Kind
BAFTA Film Award / Best Supporting Actress
Geraldine Page
Geraldine Page
Interiors
Winner
All nominees
Maggie Smith
Maggie Smith
Death on the Nile
Angela Lansbury
Angela Lansbury
Death on the Nile
Mona Washbourne
Stevie
BAFTA Film Award / Best Cinematography
Julia 7.2
Julia
Douglas Slocombe
Winner
All nominees
Close Encounters of the Third Kind 7.6
Close Encounters of the Third Kind
Vilmos Zsigmond
Superman 7.0
Superman
Geoffrey Unsworth
The Duellists 7.4
The Duellists
Frank Tidy
BAFTA Film Award / Best Sound
Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope 8.2
Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope Star Wars
Derek Ball, Ben Burtt, Gene Corso, Gordon Davidson, Les Fresholtz, Don MacDougall, Bob Minkler, Michael Minkler, Richard Portman, Robert R. Rutledge, Sam Shaw, Ray West
Winner
Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope 8.2
Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope Star Wars
Derek Ball, Ben Burtt, Gene Corso, Gordon Davidson, Les Fresholtz, Don MacDougall, Bob Minkler, Michael Minkler, Richard Portman, Robert R. Rutledge, Sam Shaw, Ray West
Winner
All nominees
Superman 7.0
Superman
Norman Bolland, Roy Charman, Stan Fiferman, John Foster, Pat Foster, Chris Greenham, Chris Large, Brian Marshall, Gordon K. McCallum, Peter Pennell, Richard Raguse, Charles Schmitz, Mike Hopkins
Close Encounters of the Third Kind 7.6
Close Encounters of the Third Kind
Neil Burrow, Gene S. Cantamessa, Sam Gemette, Gary S. Gerlich, Robert Glass, David Horton Sr., Stephen Katz, Robert Knudson, Don MacDougall, Richard Oswald, Chester Slomka, Frank E. Warner
Saturday Night Fever 7.2
Saturday Night Fever
Michael Colgan, Robert W. Glass Jr., Les Lazarowitz, John T. Reitz, John Wilkinson
Close Encounters of the Third Kind 7.6
Close Encounters of the Third Kind
Neil Burrow, Gene S. Cantamessa, Sam Gemette, Gary S. Gerlich, Robert Glass, David Horton Sr., Stephen Katz, Robert Knudson, Don MacDougall, Richard Oswald, Chester Slomka, Frank E. Warner
Superman 7.0
Superman
Norman Bolland, Roy Charman, Stan Fiferman, John Foster, Pat Foster, Chris Greenham, Chris Large, Brian Marshall, Gordon K. McCallum, Peter Pennell, Richard Raguse, Charles Schmitz, Mike Hopkins
BAFTA Film Award / Best Production Design/Art Direction
Close Encounters of the Third Kind 7.6
Close Encounters of the Third Kind
Dzho Elves
Winner
All nominees
Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope 8.2
Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope Star Wars
Jon Barry
Superman 7.0
Superman
Jon Barry
Julia 7.2
Julia
Gene Callahan, Carmen Dillon, Willy Holt
BAFTA Film Award / Best Costume Design
Death on the Nile 7.3
Death on the Nile
Anthony Powell
Winner
All nominees
Julia 7.2
Julia
Joan Bridge, Annalisa Nasalli-Rocca, Anthea Sylbert
The Duellists 7.4
The Duellists
Tom Rand
Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope 8.2
Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope Star Wars
John Mollo
BAFTA Film Award / Best Direction
Midnight Express 7.8
Midnight Express
Alan Parker
Winner
All nominees
A Wedding A Wedding
Robert Altman
Julia 7.2
Julia
Fred Cinneman
Close Encounters of the Third Kind 7.6
Close Encounters of the Third Kind
Steven Spielberg
BAFTA Film Award / Best Film Editing
Midnight Express 7.8
Midnight Express
Gerry Hambling
Winner
All nominees
Julia 7.2
Julia
Valter Myorch
Close Encounters of the Third Kind 7.6
Close Encounters of the Third Kind
Michael Kahn
Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope 8.2
Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope Star Wars
Richard Chew, Paul Hirsch, Marcia Lucas
BAFTA Film Award / Best Screenplay
Julia 7.2
Julia
Alvin Sargent
Winner
All nominees
Close Encounters of the Third Kind 7.6
Close Encounters of the Third Kind
Steven Spielberg
The Goodbye Girl 7.6
The Goodbye Girl
Neil Simon
A Wedding A Wedding
Robert Altman, John Considine, Allan F. Nikolls, Patricia Resnick
BAFTA Film Award / Best Short Factual Film
Hokusai: An Animated Sketchbook Hokusai: An Animated Sketchbook
Tony White
Winner
All nominees
Planet Water Planet Water
Derek Williams
I'll Find a Way I'll Find a Way
Beverly Shaffer
Sunday Muddy Sunday Sunday Muddy Sunday
Lindsay Dale
BAFTA Film Award / Best Short Fictional Film
BAFTA Film Award / Best Specialised Film
Twenty Times More Likely Twenty Times More Likely
Robert Young
Winner
All nominees
Play Safe Play Safe
David Eady
How a Man Schall Be Armyd How a Man Schall Be Armyd
Anthony Wilkinson
The Safety Net The Safety Net
Leonard Lewis
BAFTA Film Award / Most Promising Newcomer to Leading Film Roles
Superman 7.0
Superman
Christopher Reeve
Winner
All nominees
Midnight Express 7.8
Midnight Express
Brad Davis
Girlfriends Girlfriends
Melanie Mayron
Interiors 7.4
Interiors
Meri Bet Hert
BAFTA TV Award / 'Flame of Knowledge'
All nominees
How We Used to Live How We Used to Live
Richard Handford
BAFTA TV Award / 'Harlequin' (Documentary/Factual)
Think of a Number Think of a Number
Ann Reay
Winner
All nominees
Blue Peter Blue Peter
Biddy Baxter
BAFTA TV Award / 'Harlequin' (Drama/Light Entertainment)
All nominees
Runaround Runaround
Greg Lanning
Huntingtower Huntingtower
Pharic Maclaren
Multi-Coloured Swap Shop Multi-Coloured Swap Shop
Rosemary Gill
Play School Play School
Come Back Lucy Come Back Lucy
Shaun O'Riordan
BAFTA TV Award / Best Actor
Edward Fox
Edward & Mrs. Simpson
Winner
All nominees
Bob Hoskins
Bob Hoskins
Pennies from Heaven
Tom Bell
Out
Ian Holm
Ian Holm
The Lost Boys
BAFTA TV Award / Best Actress
Francesca Annis
Francesca Annis
Lillie, The Comedy of Errors
Winner
All nominees
Peggy Ashcroft
Peggy Ashcroft
Cynthia Harris
Edward & Mrs. Simpson
Cheryl Campbell
Pennies from Heaven
BAFTA TV Award / Best Costume Design
All nominees
Pennies from Heaven Pennies from Heaven
John Peacock
Lillie Lillie
Frances Tempest
The One and Only Phyllis Dixey The One and Only Phyllis Dixey
Martin Baugh
BAFTA TV Award / Best Design
Edward & Mrs. Simpson Edward & Mrs. Simpson
Allan Cameron, Martyn Hebert
Winner
All nominees
Lillie Lillie
Bryan Bagge, Roger Hall, Richard Dunn
The Voyage of Charles Darwin The Voyage of Charles Darwin
Colin Shaw
Pennies from Heaven Pennies from Heaven
Tim Harvey, Bruce Macadie
BAFTA TV Award / Best Drama Series/Serial
Edward & Mrs. Simpson Edward & Mrs. Simpson
Andrew Brown, Waris Hussein
Winner
All nominees
Lillie Lillie
Jack Williams
All Creatures Great & Small All Creatures Great & Small
Bill Sellars
Pennies from Heaven Pennies from Heaven
Piers Haggard, Kenith Trodd
BAFTA TV Award / Best Film Cameraman
The Voyage of Charles Darwin The Voyage of Charles Darwin
David Whitson, Maurice Tibbles
Winner
All nominees
The Lost Boys The Lost Boys
Elmer Cossey
The One and Only Phyllis Dixey The One and Only Phyllis Dixey
Mike Fash
BAFTA TV Award / Best Film Editor
Out Out
Ralph Sheldon
Winner
All nominees
Me! I'm Afraid of Virginia Woolf Me! I'm Afraid of Virginia Woolf
Jon Costelloe
The One and Only Phyllis Dixey The One and Only Phyllis Dixey
Jeremy McCracken
Pennies from Heaven Pennies from Heaven
David Martin
BAFTA TV Award / Best Film Sound
The Lively Arts The Lively Arts
John Murphy For episode "Schubert: A Winter's Journey".
Winner
All nominees
The South Bank Show The South Bank Show
Bob Edwards For episode "Anatomy of an Opera".
Me! I'm Afraid of Virginia Woolf Me! I'm Afraid of Virginia Woolf
Bill Cross For episode "MacMillan's Mayerling".
Pennies from Heaven Pennies from Heaven
Mervyn Broadway
BAFTA TV Award / Best Graphics
The South Bank Show The South Bank Show
Pat Gavin
Winner
All nominees
Two's Company Two's Company
Pat Gavin, Terry Griffiths
Omnibus Omnibus
Bob Blagden
BAFTA TV Award / Best Light Entertainment Performance
The Two Ronnies The Two Ronnies
Ronnie Barker
Winner
All nominees
Rising Damp Rising Damp
Leonard Rossiter
The Fall and Rise of Reginald Perrin The Fall and Rise of Reginald Perrin
Leonard Rossiter
The Losers The Losers
Leonard Rossiter
Two's Company Two's Company
Elaine Stritch
Two's Company Two's Company
Donald Sinden
BAFTA TV Award / Best Light Entertainment Programme/Series
The Kenny Everett Video Show The Kenny Everett Video Show
David Mallet
Winner
All nominees
The Two Ronnies The Two Ronnies
Peter Whitmore
The Muppet Show The Muppet Show
Jim Henson
BAFTA TV Award / Best Make Up
Lillie Lillie
Pauline Green, Lynda Bayne
Winner
All nominees
Edward & Mrs. Simpson Edward & Mrs. Simpson
Angela Seyfang
The One and Only Phyllis Dixey The One and Only Phyllis Dixey
Joan Hills
BAFTA TV Award / Best Single Play
Licking Hitler Licking Hitler
Devid Hea
Winner
All nominees
BBC2 Playhouse BBC2 Playhouse
Jack Gold For episode "Thank You, Comrades".
Me! I'm Afraid of Virginia Woolf Me! I'm Afraid of Virginia Woolf
Stephen Frears
The One and Only Phyllis Dixey The One and Only Phyllis Dixey
Michael Tuchner
BAFTA TV Award / Best Situation Comedy
Going Straight Going Straight
Sydney Lotterby
Winner
All nominees
Two's Company Two's Company
Humphrey Barclay, John Reardon
Rising Damp Rising Damp
Vernon Lawrence
The Fall and Rise of Reginald Perrin The Fall and Rise of Reginald Perrin
Gareth Gwenlan
BAFTA TV Award / Best Sound Supervisor
All nominees
Lillie Lillie
Paul Faraday
BAFTA TV Award / Best TV Cameraman
The Kenny Everett Video Show The Kenny Everett Video Show
John Chapman For the inserts.
Winner
All nominees
Lillie Lillie
Derek Doe
Pennies from Heaven Pennies from Heaven
David Mutton
Edward & Mrs. Simpson Edward & Mrs. Simpson
Albert Almond, Roy Easton
BAFTA TV Award / Best Television Lighting
The Lost Boys The Lost Boys
Sam Barclay
Winner
All nominees
Edward & Mrs. Simpson Edward & Mrs. Simpson
Malcolm Harrison, Bill Lee
Lillie Lillie
Colin Innes-Hopkins, Bert Wilkins
Pennies from Heaven Pennies from Heaven
Dave Sydenham
BAFTA TV Award / Best VTR Editor
The Muppet Show The Muppet Show
John Hawkins
Winner
All nominees
The Lost Boys The Lost Boys
Charles Huff
Lillie Lillie
Geoff Beames, Graham Roberts
BAFTA TV Award / Factual Series
The Voyage of Charles Darwin The Voyage of Charles Darwin
Christopher Ralling
Winner
All nominees
Horizon Horizon
Simon Campbell-Jones
The Body in Question The Body in Question
Patrick Uden
BAFTA TV Award / Most Original Programme/Series
All nominees
The Kenny Everett Video Show The Kenny Everett Video Show
David Mallet
The Body in Question The Body in Question
Patrick Uden
Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope 8.2
Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope Star Wars
John Williams
Winner
All nominees
Saturday Night Fever 7.2
Saturday Night Fever
Barry Gibb, Maurice Gibb, Robin Gibb
Close Encounters of the Third Kind 7.6
Close Encounters of the Third Kind
John Williams
Julia 7.2
Julia
Georges Delerue
Academy Fellowship
Huw Wheldon
BAFTA Television
Winner
Lew Grade
BAFTA Film
Winner
Michael Balcon Award
Flaherty Documentary Award
The Silent Witness The Silent Witness
Winner
