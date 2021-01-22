"It's a Sin" is a British miniseries created by showrunner Russell T. Davies. One of the main roles is played by singer Olly Alexander. The show is set in the 1980s in London. The main characters are a close group of friends who move to the capital city in search of a better and wealthier life. As the events unfold, they encounter various problems that were relevant to society at that time. One of the main themes in the series revolves around the issue of the AIDS epidemic, which rapidly spread in society, largely due to the widespread stigmatization of homosexuality.

Expand