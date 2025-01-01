Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals BAFTA Awards Events BAFTA Awards 1954

All nominated films "BAFTA Awards" in 1954

Site Odeon Cinema, Leicester Square, London, UK
Date 25 March 1954
BAFTA Film Award / Outstanding British Film of the Year
Genevieve Genevieve
Winner
All nominees
Moulin Rouge 7.4
Moulin Rouge Moulin rouge
The Little Kidnappers The Kidnappers
The Heart of the Matter The Heart of the Matter
The Cruel Sea The Cruel Sea
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Actor
John Gielgud
John Gielgud
Julius Caesar USA.
Winner
All nominees
Trevor Howard
The Heart of the Matter
Kenneth More
Genevieve
Jack Hawkins
The Cruel Sea
Duncan Macrae
The Little Kidnappers
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Actress
Audrey Hepburn
Audrey Hepburn
Roman Holiday USA.
Winner
All nominees
Celia Johnson
The Captain's Paradise
BAFTA Film Award / Best Documentary Film
The Conquest of Everest The Conquest of Everest
Winner
All nominees
Water Birds Water Birds
USA.
Mille miglia 1953 Mille miglia 1953
A Queen Is Crowned A Queen Is Crowned
The Ice of the Ocean Vo l'dakh okeana
Soviet Union.
White Mane Crin blanc : le cheval sauvage
France.
BAFTA Film Award / Best Film from any Source
Forbidden Games 8.2
Forbidden Games Jeux Interdits
France.
Winner
All nominees
The Heart of the Matter The Heart of the Matter
Lili Lili
USA.
The Cruel Sea The Cruel Sea
Two Cents Worth of Hope 7.3
Two Cents Worth of Hope Due soldi di speranza
Italy.
Genevieve Genevieve
The Little Kidnappers The Kidnappers
Shane Shane
USA.
Moulin Rouge 7.4
Moulin Rouge Moulin rouge
The Sun Shines Bright The Sun Shines Bright
USA.
From Here to Eternity 7.6
From Here to Eternity
USA.
Julius Caesar 7.2
Julius Caesar
USA.
The Medium The Medium
Italy.
The Bad and the Beautiful 7.8
The Bad and the Beautiful
USA.
Come Back, Little Sheba Come Back, Little Sheba
USA.
We Are All Murderers Nous sommes tous des assassins
France.
The Little World of Don Camillo Don Camillo
France/Italy.
Mogambo 6.9
Mogambo
USA.
Roman Holiday 8.2
Roman Holiday
USA.
BAFTA Film Award / Best Foreign Actor
Marlon Brando
Marlon Brando
Julius Caesar USA.
Winner
All nominees
Van Heflin
Shane USA.
Claude Laydu
Diary of a Country Priest France.
Gregory Peck
Gregory Peck
Roman Holiday USA.
Eddie Albert
Roman Holiday USA.
Spencer Tracy
Spencer Tracy
The Actress USA.
BAFTA Film Award / Best Foreign Actress
Leslie Caron
Lili USA.
Winner
All nominees
Shirley Booth
Come Back, Little Sheba USA.
Marie Powers
The Medium Italy.
Maria Schell
The Heart of the Matter
BAFTA Film Award / Most Promising Newcomer to Film
Trouble in Store Trouble in Store
Norman Wisdom
Winner
All nominees
Moulin Rouge 7.4
Moulin Rouge Moulin rouge
Colette Marchand
Special Award
The Romance of Transportation in Canada The Romance of Transportation in Canada
Canada.
Winner
All nominees
The Dog and the Diamonds The Dog and the Diamonds
Johnny on the Run Johnny on the Run
The Pleasure Garden The Pleasure Garden
UN Award
All nominees
Johnny on the Run Johnny on the Run
Certificate of Merit / Best Documentary Film
Elizabeth Is Queen Elizabeth Is Queen
Winner
Certificate of Merit
A Queen Is Crowned A Queen Is Crowned
Winner
The Conquest of Everest The Conquest of Everest
Thomas Stobart For his work as director/cameraman on the film of the 1953 Everest expedition.
Winner
