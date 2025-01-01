Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals BAFTA Awards Events BAFTA Awards 1990

All nominated films "BAFTA Awards" in 1990

Site Odeon Cinema, Leicester Square, London, UK
Date 11 March 1990
BAFTA Film Award / Best Film
Dead Poets Society 7.7
Winner
All nominees
Shirley Valentine 7.2
My Left Foot 7.8
When Harry Met Sally... 7.8
My Left Foot 7.8
BAFTA Film Award / Best Film Not in the English Language
Life and Nothing But La vie et rien d'autre
René Cleitman, Bertrand Tavernier
Winner
All nominees
Pelle the Conqueror 7.7
Pelle the Conqueror 7.7
Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown 7.0
Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown Mujeres al borde de un ataque de nervios
Pedro Almodóvar
Salaam Bombay! 7.9
Salaam Bombay!
Mira Nair
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Short Film
The Candy Show The Candy Show
David Freeman, Peter Hewitt, Damian Jones
Winner
All nominees
Tight Trousers Tight Trousers
Elaine Donnelly, Metin Hüseyin
Uhloz Uhloz
Isabelle Goulliart, Guy Jacques
Carmela Campo Carmela Campo
Gabriel Enis, Ariel Piluso, Carlos Toscano
BAFTA Film Award / Best Actor
Daniel Day-Lewis
My Left Foot
Winner
All nominees
Robin Williams
Dead Poets Society
Dustin Hoffman
Rain Man
Kenneth Branagh
Henry V
BAFTA Film Award / Best Actress
Pauline Collins
Shirley Valentine
Winner
All nominees
Jodie Foster
The Accused
Melanie Griffith
Working Girl
Glenn Close
Dangerous Liaisons
BAFTA Film Award / Best Supporting Actor
Ray McAnally
My Left Foot Posthumously.
Winner
All nominees
Marlon Brando
A Dry White Season
Sean Connery
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Jack Nicholson
Batman
BAFTA Film Award / Best Supporting Actress
Michelle Pfeiffer
Dangerous Liaisons
Winner
All nominees
Sigourney Weaver
Working Girl
Laura San Giacomo
Sex, Lies, and Videotape
Peggy Ashcroft
Madame Sousatzka
BAFTA Film Award / Best Cinematography
Mississippi Burning 6.9
Mississippi Burning
Peter Biziou
Winner
All nominees
The Bear 7.9
The Bear L'ours / The Bear
Filip Russelo
Gorillas in the Mist 7.2
Gorillas in the Mist Gorillas in the Mist: The Story of Dian Fossey
John Seale, Alan Root
Dangerous Liaisons 7.8
Dangerous Liaisons
Filip Russelo
Henry V 7.5
Henry V
Kenneth MacMillan
BAFTA Film Award / Best Sound
Mississippi Burning 6.9
Mississippi Burning
Elliot Tyson, Rick Kline, Robert J. Litt, Danny Michael, Bill Phillips
Winner
All nominees
Batman 7.8
Batman
Tony Dawe, Bill Rowe, Don Sharpe
Henry V 7.5
Henry V
Campbell Askew, David Crozier, Robin O'Donoghue
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade 8.1
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade
Tony Dawe, Shawn Murphy, Ben Burtt, Richard Hymns, Gary Summers
Henry V 7.5
Henry V
Campbell Askew, David Crozier, Robin O'Donoghue
Batman 7.8
Batman
Tony Dawe, Bill Rowe, Don Sharpe
BAFTA Film Award / Original Score
Dead Poets Society 7.7
Dead Poets Society
Maurice Jarre
Winner
All nominees
Mississippi Burning 6.9
Mississippi Burning
Trevor Jones
Working Girl 6.8
Working Girl
Carly Simon
Dangerous Liaisons 7.8
Dangerous Liaisons
George Fenton
BAFTA Film Award / Best Costume Design
The Adventures of Baron Munchausen 7.0
The Adventures of Baron Munchausen The Adventures of baron Munchausen
Gabriella Pescucci
Winner
All nominees
Dangerous Liaisons 7.8
Dangerous Liaisons
James Acheson
Henry V 7.5
Henry V
Phyllis Dalton
Batman 7.8
Batman
Bob Ringwood
BAFTA Film Award / Best Editing
Mississippi Burning 6.9
Mississippi Burning
Gerry Hambling
Winner
All nominees
Rain Man 8.1
Rain Man
Stu Linder
Dangerous Liaisons 7.8
Dangerous Liaisons
Mick Audsley
Dead Poets Society 7.7
Dead Poets Society
William M. Anderson
BAFTA Film Award / Best Screenplay (Original)
When Harry Met Sally... 7.8
When Harry Met Sally... When Harry Met Sally
Nora Ephron
Winner
All nominees
Rain Man 8.1
Rain Man
Ron Bass, Barry Morrow
Sex, Lies, and Videotape 7.0
Sex, Lies, and Videotape
Steven Soderbergh
Rain Man 8.1
Rain Man
Ron Bass, Barry Morrow
Dead Poets Society 7.7
Dead Poets Society
Tom Schulman
BAFTA Film Award / Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Dangerous Liaisons 7.8
Dangerous Liaisons
Christopher Hampton
Winner
All nominees
Shirley Valentine 7.2
Shirley Valentine
Willy Russell
My Left Foot 7.8
My Left Foot My Left Foot: The Story of Christy Brown
Jim Sheridan, Shane Connaughton
The Accidental Tourist 6.7
The Accidental Tourist
Lawrence Kasdan, Frank Galati
BAFTA Film Award / Best Animated Film
Wallace & Gromit: A Grand Day Out A Grand Day Out
Nick Park
Winner
All nominees
Creature Comforts Creature Comforts
Sara Mullock, Nick Park
War Story War Story
Peter Lord, Sara Mullock
Egoli Egoli
Karen Kelly
BAFTA Film Award / Best Direction
Henry V 7.5
Henry V
Kenneth Branagh
Winner
All nominees
Dead Poets Society 7.7
Dead Poets Society
Peter Weir
Dangerous Liaisons 7.8
Dangerous Liaisons
Stephen Frears
Mississippi Burning 6.9
Mississippi Burning
Alan Parker
BAFTA Film Award / Best Make Up Artist
The Adventures of Baron Munchausen 7.0
The Adventures of Baron Munchausen The Adventures of baron Munchausen
Pam Meager, Fabrizio Sforza, Maggie Weston
Winner
All nominees
Dangerous Liaisons 7.8
Dangerous Liaisons
Jean-Luc Russier
Batman 7.8
Batman
Nick Dudman, Paul Engelen
My Left Foot 7.8
My Left Foot My Left Foot: The Story of Christy Brown
Ken Jennings
Batman 7.8
Batman
Nick Dudman, Paul Engelen
BAFTA Film Award / Best Production Design
The Adventures of Baron Munchausen 7.0
The Adventures of Baron Munchausen The Adventures of baron Munchausen
Dante Ferretti
Winner
All nominees
Henry V 7.5
Henry V
Tim Harvey
Dangerous Liaisons 7.8
Dangerous Liaisons
Stuart Craig
Batman 7.8
Batman
Anton Furst
BAFTA Film Award / Best Special Effects
Back to the Future Part II 7.8
Back to the Future Part II
John Bell, Steve Gawley, Michael Lantieri, Ken Ralston
Winner
All nominees
Batman 7.8
Batman
John Evans, Derek Meddings
The Adventures of Baron Munchausen 7.0
The Adventures of Baron Munchausen The Adventures of baron Munchausen
Richard Conway, Kent Houston
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade 8.1
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade
George Gibbs, Michael J. McAlister, Mark Sullivan, John Ellis
Watch trailer
Batman 7.8
Batman
John Evans, Derek Meddings
BAFTA TV Award / Best Actor
John Thaw
Inspector Morse
Winner
All nominees
Alfred Molina
Alfred Molina
Screen One For episode "The Accountant (#1.3)".
John Gielgud
John Gielgud
Summer's Lease
Joss Ackland
First and Last
BAFTA TV Award / Best Actress
Diana Rigg
Diana Rigg
Mother Love
Winner
All nominees
Peggy Ashcroft
Peggy Ashcroft
Screen One For episode "She's Been Away (#1.5)".
Gwen Taylor
A Bit of a Do
Judi Dench
Judi Dench
Behaving Badly
BAFTA TV Award / Best Children's Programme (Documentary/Educational)
The Really Wild Show The Really Wild Show
Paul Appleby
Winner
All nominees
Blockbusters Blockbusters
Terry Steel, Hector Stewart
Scene Scene
Roger Tonge For episode "My Brother David".
BAFTA TV Award / Best Children's Programme (Entertainment/Drama)
Maid Marian and Her Merry Men Maid Marian and Her Merry Men
David Bell, Richard Callanan
Winner
All nominees
The BFG 6.7
The BFG
Brian Cosgrove, Mark Hall
Woof! Woof!
David Cobham
Prince Caspian and the Voyage of the Dawn Treader Prince Caspian and the Voyage of the Dawn Treader
Alex Kirby, Paul Stone
BAFTA TV Award / Best Comedy Series
Blackadder Goes Forth Blackadder Goes Forth
Richard Boden, Richard Curtis, Ben Elton, John Lloyd
Winner
All nominees
After Henry After Henry
Simon Brett, Peter Frazer-Jones
Only Fools and Horses Only Fools and Horses
Gareth Gwenlan, John Sullivan, Tony Dow
The New Statesman The New Statesman
Tony Charles, Maurice Gran, Geoffrey Sax, Laurence Marks
BAFTA TV Award / Best Costume Design
Poirot 8.7
Poirot Agatha Christie's Poirot
Linda Mattock For episodes 2, 4, 7, 8 and 10.
Winner
All nominees
Poirot 8.7
Poirot Agatha Christie's Poirot
Susi Thompson For episodes 1, 3, 5, 6 and 9.
Precious Bane Precious Bane
Michael Burdle
Prince Caspian and the Voyage of the Dawn Treader Prince Caspian and the Voyage of the Dawn Treader
Judy Pepperdine
The Ginger Tree The Ginger Tree
Michael Burdle
BAFTA TV Award / Best Design
Traffik Traffik
Martyn Hebert, Hans Zillmann
Winner
All nominees
Poirot 8.7
Poirot Agatha Christie's Poirot
Rob Harris For episodes 1, 2, 5, 8 and 10.
The Ginger Tree The Ginger Tree
Michael Young
Prince Caspian and the Voyage of the Dawn Treader Prince Caspian and the Voyage of the Dawn Treader
Alan Spalding
The Woman in Black The Woman in Black
Jon Bunker
BAFTA TV Award / Best Drama Series/Serial
Traffik Traffik
Brian Eastman, Simon Moore, Alastair Reid
Winner
All nominees
Mother Love Mother Love
Andrew Davies, Simon Langton, Ken Riddington
Summer's Lease Summer's Lease
Martyn Friend, John Mortimer, Colin Rogers
Mother Love Mother Love
Andrew Davies, Simon Langton, Ken Riddington
Inspector Morse Inspector Morse
Chris Burt
Summer's Lease Summer's Lease
Martyn Friend, John Mortimer, Colin Rogers
BAFTA TV Award / Best Film Cameraman
Traffik Traffik
Clive Tickner
Winner
All nominees
Inspector Morse Inspector Morse
Michael J. Davis
Around the World in 80 Days Around the World in 80 Days
Nigel Walters For episodes 5 - 7.
Around the World in 80 Days Around the World in 80 Days
Nigel Meakin For episodes 1 - 4.
BAFTA TV Award / Best Film Editor
Around the World in 80 Days Around the World in 80 Days
Howard Billingham For part 5.
Winner
All nominees
Traffik Traffik
Jon Gregory
Mother Love Mother Love
Ray Wingrove
Summer's Lease Summer's Lease
Tariq Anwar
BAFTA TV Award / Best Film Sound
Traffik Traffik
David Hildyard, David Old, Ken Weston
Winner
All nominees
The Woman in Black The Woman in Black
Tony Dawe, John Downer
Around the World in 80 Days Around the World in 80 Days
Ron Brown, John Hale
Mother Love Mother Love
Graham Lawrence, Keith Marriner, Barrie Tharby
BAFTA TV Award / Best Graphics
Poirot 8.7
Poirot Agatha Christie's Poirot
Pat Gavin
Winner
All nominees
The Late Show The Late Show
Steve Bonnet, Jane Fielder, Mina Martinez
Around the World in 80 Days Around the World in 80 Days
Liz Friedman
BAFTA TV Award / Best Light Entertainment Performance
Blackadder Goes Forth Blackadder Goes Forth
Rowan Atkinson
Winner
All nominees
Victoria Wood Victoria Wood
Victoria Wood
Only Fools and Horses Only Fools and Horses
Devid Dzheyson
BAFTA TV Award / Best Light Entertainment Programme
Clive James on Television Clive James on Television
Richard Drewett, Elaine Bedell For the special "Clive James on the 80s".
Winner
All nominees
Whose Line Is It Anyway? Whose Line Is It Anyway?
Chris Bould, Dan Patterson
Victoria Wood Victoria Wood
Kevin Bishop, Geoff Posner
The Dame Edna Experience The Dame Edna Experience
Alasdair Macmillan, Claudia Rosencrantz
BAFTA TV Award / Best Make Up
Poirot 8.7
Poirot Agatha Christie's Poirot
Christine Cant, Hilary Martin, Roseann Samuel
Winner
All nominees
The Woman in Black The Woman in Black
Christine Allsopp
Precious Bane Precious Bane
Jan Nethercot
Prince Caspian and the Voyage of the Dawn Treader Prince Caspian and the Voyage of the Dawn Treader
Sylvia Thornton
BAFTA TV Award / Best Original Television Music
Poirot 8.7
Poirot Agatha Christie's Poirot
Christopher Gunning
Winner
All nominees
The Woman in Black The Woman in Black
Rachel Portman
Traffik Traffik
Tim Souster
Around the World in 80 Days Around the World in 80 Days
Paddy Kingsland
BAFTA TV Award / Best Sound Supervisor
All nominees
Bomber Harris Bomber Harris
Barry Bonner
BAFTA TV Award / Best VTR Editor
Spitting Image Spitting Image
John Baldwin
Winner
All nominees
The Clothes Show The Clothes Show
The Ginger Tree The Ginger Tree
Stan Pow
Casualty Casualty
Nigel Cattle
BAFTA TV Award / Best Video Cameraman
The Ginger Tree The Ginger Tree
Ron Green
Winner
All nominees
Prince Caspian and the Voyage of the Dawn Treader Prince Caspian and the Voyage of the Dawn Treader
Trevor Wimlett
BAFTA TV Award / Best Video Lighting
The Ginger Tree The Ginger Tree
Clive Thomas
Winner
All nominees
Casualty Casualty
Chris Watts
Prince Caspian and the Voyage of the Dawn Treader Prince Caspian and the Voyage of the Dawn Treader
John Mason
Bomber Harris Bomber Harris
Clive Thomas
BAFTA TV Award / Factual Series
Forty Minutes Forty Minutes
Edward Mirzoeff For series 1.
Winner
All nominees
Arena Arena
Nigel Finch, Anthony Wall
Around the World in 80 Days Around the World in 80 Days
Roger E. Mills, Clem Vallance
World in Action World in Action
Stuart Prebble
BAFTA TV Award / Single Drama
Screen One Screen One
Les Blair, Geoffrey Case, Paul Knight For episode "The Accountant (#1.3)".
Winner
All nominees
First and Last First and Last
Alan Dossor, Michael Frayn, Michael Wearing
Academy Fellowship
Paul Fox
Winner
Michael Balcon Award
Lewis Gilbert
Winner
Year
Nominations

