Kinoafisha Film festivals BAFTA Awards Events BAFTA Awards 1961

All nominated films "BAFTA Awards" in 1961

Site Odeon Cinema, Leicester Square, London, UK
Date 6 April 1961
BAFTA Film Award / Outstanding British Film of the Year
Saturday Night and Sunday Morning 7.5
Saturday Night and Sunday Morning
Karel Reisz
Winner
All nominees
The Trials of Oscar Wilde The Trials of Oscar Wilde
Ken Hughes
Tunes of Glory Tunes of Glory
Ronald Nim
The Angry Silence The Angry Silence
Guy Green
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Short Film
High Journey High Journey
Peter Baylis France/NATO.
Winner
All nominees
Seawards the Great Ships Seawards the Great Ships
Hilary Harris
BAFTA Film Award / Best Animated Film
Universe Universe
Roman Kroitor, Colin Low Canada.
Winner
All nominees
The Interview The Interview
Ernest Pintoff USA.
Piccolo Piccolo
Dušan Vukotić Yugoslavia.
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Actor
Peter Finch
Peter Finch
The Trials of Oscar Wilde
Winner
All nominees
John Mills
Tunes of Glory
Richard Attenborough
Richard Attenborough
The Angry Silence
John Fraser
The Trials of Oscar Wilde
Albert Finney
Saturday Night and Sunday Morning
Alec Guinness
Tunes of Glory
Laurence Olivier
Laurence Olivier
The Entertainer
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Actress
Rachel Roberts
Rachel Roberts
Saturday Night and Sunday Morning
Winner
All nominees
Wendy Hiller
Sons and Lovers
Hayley Mills
Hayley Mills
Pollyanna USA.
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Screenplay
The Angry Silence The Angry Silence
Bryan Forbes
Winner
All nominees
The League of Gentlemen The League of Gentlemen
Bryan Forbes USA.
A Touch of Larceny A Touch of Larceny
Ivan Foxwell, Guy Hamilton, Roger MacDougall
Saturday Night and Sunday Morning 7.5
Saturday Night and Sunday Morning
Alan Sillitoe
The Millionairess 5.5
The Millionairess
Wolf Mankowitz
The Day They Robbed the Bank of England The Day They Robbed the Bank of England
Howard Clewes
Hell Is a City Hell Is a City
Val Guest
A Touch of Larceny A Touch of Larceny
Ivan Foxwell, Guy Hamilton, Roger MacDougall
The Trials of Oscar Wilde The Trials of Oscar Wilde
Ken Hughes
Tunes of Glory Tunes of Glory
James Kennaway
The Entertainer The Entertainer
Nigel Kneale, John Osborne
BAFTA Film Award / Best Film from any Source
The Apartment 8.0
The Apartment
Billy Wilder USA.
Winner
All nominees
La Dolce Vita 8.0
La Dolce Vita La dolce vita
Federico Fellini Italy/France.
Black Orpheus 7.4
Black Orpheus Orfeu Negro
Marcel Camus France/Italy/Brazil.
Tunes of Glory Tunes of Glory
Ronald Nim
The Trials of Oscar Wilde The Trials of Oscar Wilde
Ken Hughes
Let's Make Love 6.5
Let's Make Love
George Cukor USA.
Shadows 7.2
Shadows
John Cassavetes USA.
The Angry Silence The Angry Silence
Guy Green
Inherit the Wind 8.2
Inherit the Wind
Stanley Kramer USA.
Elmer Gantry Elmer Gantry
Richard Brooks USA.
L'Avventura 7.5
L'Avventura The Adventure
Michelangelo Antonioni Italy/France.
Spartacus 6.6
Spartacus
Stanley Kubrick USA.
Testament of Orpheus 7.2
Testament of Orpheus Le testament d'Orphée, ou ne me demandez pas pourquoi!
Jean Cocteau France.
Hiroshima mon amour 7.6
Hiroshima mon amour
Alain Resnais France/Japan.
Never on Sunday 7.3
Never on Sunday Pote tin Kyriaki
Jules Dassin Greece.
Saturday Night and Sunday Morning 7.5
Saturday Night and Sunday Morning
Karel Reisz
The 400 Blows 7.9
The 400 Blows Les Quatre cents coups
François Truffaut France.
BAFTA Film Award / Best Foreign Actor
Jack Lemmon
Jack Lemmon
The Apartment USA.
Winner
All nominees
Fredric March
Fredric March
Inherit the Wind USA.
George Hamilton
Crime & Punishment, USA USA.
Spencer Tracy
Spencer Tracy
Inherit the Wind USA.
Burt Lancaster
Burt Lancaster
Elmer Gantry USA.
Yves Montand
Yves Montand
Let's Make Love USA.
BAFTA Film Award / Best Foreign Actress
Shirley MacLaine
Shirley MacLaine
The Apartment USA.
Winner
All nominees
Melina Mercouri
Never on Sunday Greece.
Gene Simmons
Elmer Gantry USA.
Emmanuelle Riva
Emmanuelle Riva
Hiroshima mon amour France/Japan.
Per Andzheli
The Angry Silence
Monica Vitti
Monica Vitti
L'Avventura Italy/France.
BAFTA Film Award / Best Specialised Film
BAFTA Film Award / Most Promising Newcomer to Leading Film Roles
Saturday Night and Sunday Morning 7.5
Saturday Night and Sunday Morning
Albert Finney
Winner
All nominees
The Entertainer The Entertainer
Joan Plowright
Shadows 7.2
Shadows
Lelia Goldoni USA.
Hell Is a City Hell Is a City
Billie Whitelaw
Home from the Hill Home from the Hill
George Peppard USA.
The 400 Blows 7.9
The 400 Blows Les Quatre cents coups
Jean-Pierre Léaud France.
Shadows 7.2
Shadows
Anthony Ray USA.
Flaherty Documentary Award UN Award
Hiroshima mon amour 7.6
Hiroshima mon amour
Alain Resnais France/Japan.
Winner
All nominees
Night and Fog Nuit et brouillard
Alain Resnais France.
Shadows 7.2
Shadows
John Cassavetes USA.
