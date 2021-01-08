Menu
Ratings
few votes IMDb Rating: 7.5
Kinoafisha TV Shows Lupin

Lupin (2021 - …)

Lupin 18+
Production year 2021
Country France
Total seasons 4 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 17 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Lupin" is a multi-part adventure series created by the online platform Netflix. The story revolves around a Frenchman who loses his beloved father at a young age. The man is falsely accused of a crime he did not commit. The main character blames the people who fabricated the accusations against him for the death of his relative. For twenty-five years, he harbors a cruel plan for revenge and then creates a new identity for himself under the name Arsene Lupin. The hero transforms into a true master of heists - daring and charismatic - in the hope of one day encountering those responsible for his father's death.
Люпен - trailer третьего сезона
Lupin  trailer третьего сезона
Ludivine Sagnier
Omar Sy
Nicole Garcia
Antoine Gouy
Soufiane Guerrab
Vincent Londez
TV Series Based on Literary Works TV Series Based on Literary Works

Series rating

0.0
Rate 5 votes
7.5 IMDb
Seasons
Lupin - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 5 episodes
 
Lupin - Season 2 Season 2
2021, 5 episodes
 
Lupin - Season 3 Season 3
2023, 7 episodes
 
Season 4
TBA,
 
TV Series reviews
Влад Котов 25 July 2021, 12:15
Супер сериал про ограбление Лувра.
