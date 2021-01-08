"Lupin" is a multi-part adventure series created by the online platform Netflix. The story revolves around a Frenchman who loses his beloved father at a young age. The man is falsely accused of a crime he did not commit. The main character blames the people who fabricated the accusations against him for the death of his relative. For twenty-five years, he harbors a cruel plan for revenge and then creates a new identity for himself under the name Arsene Lupin. The hero transforms into a true master of heists - daring and charismatic - in the hope of one day encountering those responsible for his father's death.

