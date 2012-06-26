Menu
8.8
Kinoafisha TV Shows Line of Duty

Line of Duty (2012 - …)

Line of Duty 18+
Production year 2012
Country Great Britain
Total seasons 6 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel BBC One
Runtime 36 hours 0 minute

TV series description

Sergeant Steve Arnott is one of the best detectives in his department. Throughout his career, he has successfully solved countless crimes. However, his luck takes a turn when an innocent person dies during an anti-terrorism operation under his command. As a result, Steve finds himself transferred to the police department's anti-corruption unit, where he is expected to have less responsibility. Over the years, Steve manages to uncover numerous crimes, including those committed by his own colleagues.
По долгу службы - trailer первого сезона
Line of Duty  trailer первого сезона
Creator
Jed Mercurio
Jed Mercurio
Thandiwe Newton
Thandiwe Newton DCI Roseanne "Roz" Huntley
Stephen Graham
Stephen Graham DS John Corbett
Kelly Macdonald
Kelly Macdonald DCI Joanne Davidson
Keeley Hawes
Keeley Hawes DI Lindsay Denton
Lennie James
Lennie James DCI Tony Gates
8.8
8.7 IMDb
Seasons
Line of Duty - Season 1 Season 1
2012, 5 episodes
 
Line of Duty - Season 2 Season 2
2014, 6 episodes
 
Line of Duty - Season 3 Season 3
2016, 6 episodes
 
Line of Duty - Season 4 Season 4
2017, 6 episodes
 
Line of Duty - Season 5 Season 5
2019, 6 episodes
 
Line of Duty - Season 6 Season 6
2021, 7 episodes
 
