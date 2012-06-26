Sergeant Steve Arnott is one of the best detectives in his department. Throughout his career, he has successfully solved countless crimes. However, his luck takes a turn when an innocent person dies during an anti-terrorism operation under his command. As a result, Steve finds himself transferred to the police department's anti-corruption unit, where he is expected to have less responsibility. Over the years, Steve manages to uncover numerous crimes, including those committed by his own colleagues.

