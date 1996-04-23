Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Film festivals BAFTA Awards Events BAFTA Awards 1996

All nominated films "BAFTA Awards" in 1996

Site Odeon Cinema, Leicester Square, London, UK
Date 23 April 1996
BAFTA Film Award / Best Film
Sense and Sensibility 7.3
Sense and Sensibility
Ang Lee, Lindsay Doran
Winner
All nominees
Babe 7.1
Babe Babe, the Gallant Pig
Kris Nunan, George Miller, Bill Miller, Doug Mitchell Australia.
The Usual Suspects 8.3
The Usual Suspects
Bryan Singer, Michael McDonnell USA.
Watch trailer
The Madness of King George 7.2
The Madness of King George
Stephen Evans, Nicholas Hytner, David Parfitt
The Usual Suspects 8.3
The Usual Suspects
Bryan Singer, Michael McDonnell USA.
Watch trailer
Babe 7.1
Babe Babe, the Gallant Pig
Kris Nunan, George Miller, Bill Miller, Doug Mitchell Australia.
The Madness of King George 7.2
The Madness of King George
Stephen Evans, Nicholas Hytner, David Parfitt
BAFTA Film Award / Best Film Not in the English Language
Il Postino 7.7
Il Postino Il postino / The Postman
Mario Cecchi Gori, Vittorio Cecchi Gori, Gaetano Daniele, Michael Radford
Winner
Il Postino 7.7
Il Postino Il postino / The Postman
Mario Cecchi Gori, Vittorio Cecchi Gori, Gaetano Daniele, Michael Radford
Winner
All nominees
Queen Margot 8.0
Queen Margot La reine Margot / Queen Margot
Patrice Chéreau, Pierre Grunstein
Burnt by the Sun 7.7
Burnt by the Sun Utomlennye solntsem
Nikita Mihalkov, Michel Seydoux Russia.
Les Misérables Les misérables
Claude Lelouch France.
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Short Film
It's Not Unusual It's Not Unusual
Asmaa Pirzada, Kfir Yefet
Winner
All nominees
Cabbage Cabbage
Noelle Pickford, David Stewart
Hello, Hello, Hello Hello, Hello, Hello
David Thewlis, Helen Booth, James Roberts
Hello, Hello, Hello Hello, Hello, Hello
David Thewlis, Helen Booth, James Roberts
Cabbage Cabbage
Noelle Pickford, David Stewart
The Last Post The Last Post
Ed Blum, Neris Thomas
BAFTA Film Award / Best Actor
Nigel Hawthorne
Nigel Hawthorne
The Madness of King George
Winner
All nominees
Jonathan Pryce
Jonathan Pryce
Carrington
Massimo Troisi
Il Postino Posthumously.
Leaving Las Vegas USA.
BAFTA Film Award / Best Actress
Emma Thompson
Emma Thompson
Sense and Sensibility
Winner
All nominees
Helen Mirren
Helen Mirren
The Madness of King George
Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman
To Die For USA.
Elisabeth Shue
Elisabeth Shue
Leaving Las Vegas USA.
BAFTA Film Award / Best Supporting Actor
Tim Roth
Tim Roth
Rob Roy
Winner
All nominees
Ian Holm
Ian Holm
The Madness of King George
Alan Rickman
Alan Rickman
Sense and Sensibility
Martin Landau
Martin Landau
Ed Wood USA.
BAFTA Film Award / Best Supporting Actress
Kate Winslet
Kate Winslet
Sense and Sensibility
Winner
All nominees
Mira Sorvino
Mira Sorvino
Mighty Aphrodite USA.
Elizabeth Spriggs
Sense and Sensibility
Joan Allen
Joan Allen
Nixon USA.
BAFTA Film Award / Best Cinematography
Braveheart 8.5
Braveheart
John Toll
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
The Madness of King George 7.2
The Madness of King George
Andrew Dunn
Sense and Sensibility 7.3
Sense and Sensibility
Michael Coulter
Apollo 13 7.8
Apollo 13
Dean Cundey USA.
BAFTA Film Award / Best Sound
Braveheart 8.5
Braveheart
Anna Behlmer, Lon Bender, Per Hallberg, Scott Millan, Andy Nelson, Brian Simmons
Winner
Watch trailer
Braveheart 8.5
Braveheart
Anna Behlmer, Lon Bender, Per Hallberg, Scott Millan, Andy Nelson, Brian Simmons
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
The Madness of King George 7.2
The Madness of King George
Christopher Ackland, David Crozier, Robin O'Donoghue
GoldenEye 7.4
GoldenEye
Michael Carter, Graham V. Hartstone, John Hayward, David John, Jim Shields
GoldenEye 7.4
GoldenEye
Michael Carter, Graham V. Hartstone, John Hayward, David John, Jim Shields
Apollo 13 7.8
Apollo 13
Rick Dior, David Macmillan, Scott Millan, Steve Pederson USA.
The Madness of King George 7.2
The Madness of King George
Christopher Ackland, David Crozier, Robin O'Donoghue
Apollo 13 7.8
Apollo 13
Rick Dior, David Macmillan, Scott Millan, Steve Pederson USA.
BAFTA Film Award / Best Costume Design
Braveheart 8.5
Braveheart
Charles Knode
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Restoration 7.1
Restoration
James Acheson
The Madness of King George 7.2
The Madness of King George
Mark Thompson
Sense and Sensibility 7.3
Sense and Sensibility
Jenny Beavan, John Bright
BAFTA Film Award / Best Editing
The Usual Suspects 8.3
The Usual Suspects
John Ottman USA.
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Babe 7.1
Babe Babe, the Gallant Pig
Marcus D'Arcy, Jay Friedkin Australia.
Babe 7.1
Babe Babe, the Gallant Pig
Marcus D'Arcy, Jay Friedkin Australia.
Apollo 13 7.8
Apollo 13
Daniel P. Hanley, Mike Hill USA.
The Madness of King George 7.2
The Madness of King George
Tariq Anwar
BAFTA Film Award / Best Screenplay (Original)
The Usual Suspects 8.3
The Usual Suspects
Christopher McQuarrie USA.
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Bullets Over Broadway 7.0
Bullets Over Broadway
Woody Allen, Douglas McGrath USA.
Se7en 8.4
Se7en
Andrew Kevin Walker USA.
Watch trailer
Bullets Over Broadway 7.0
Bullets Over Broadway
Woody Allen, Douglas McGrath USA.
Muriel's Wedding 7.2
Muriel's Wedding
P.J. Hogan Australia.
BAFTA Film Award / Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Trainspotting 7.4
Trainspotting
John Hodge
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Il Postino 7.7
Il Postino Il postino / The Postman
Anna Pavignano, Michael Radford, Furio Scarpelli, Giacomo Scarpelli, Massimo Troisi The nomination for Massimo Troisi was posthumously.
Il Postino 7.7
Il Postino Il postino / The Postman
Anna Pavignano, Michael Radford, Furio Scarpelli, Giacomo Scarpelli, Massimo Troisi The nomination for Massimo Troisi was posthumously.
Leaving Las Vegas 8.1
Leaving Las Vegas
Mike Figgis USA.
Babe 7.1
Babe Babe, the Gallant Pig
Kris Nunan, George Miller Australia.
The Madness of King George 7.2
The Madness of King George
Alan Bennett
Babe 7.1
Babe Babe, the Gallant Pig
Kris Nunan, George Miller Australia.
Sense and Sensibility 7.3
Sense and Sensibility
Emma Thompson
BAFTA Film Award / Best Achievement in Special Effects
Apollo 13 7.8
Apollo 13
Leslie Ekker, Michael Kanfer, Robert Legato, Matt Sweeney USA.
Winner
Apollo 13 7.8
Apollo 13
Leslie Ekker, Michael Kanfer, Robert Legato, Matt Sweeney USA.
Winner
All nominees
Waterworld 7.3
Waterworld
Martin Bresin, Brad Kuehn, Michael J. McAlister, Robert Spurlock USA.
GoldenEye 7.4
GoldenEye
Chris Corbould, Derek Meddings, Brian Smithies
Waterworld 7.3
Waterworld
Martin Bresin, Brad Kuehn, Michael J. McAlister, Robert Spurlock USA.
GoldenEye 7.4
GoldenEye
Chris Corbould, Derek Meddings, Brian Smithies
Babe 7.1
Babe Babe, the Gallant Pig
Charles Gibson, Scott E. Anderson, Chris Chitty, John Cox, Neal Scanlan Australia.
Babe 7.1
Babe Babe, the Gallant Pig
Charles Gibson, Scott E. Anderson, Chris Chitty, John Cox, Neal Scanlan Australia.
BAFTA Film Award / Best Animation
Wallace & Gromit: A Close Shave Wallace and Gromit in: A Close Shave
Nick Park, Michael Rose, Carla Shelley
Winner
Wallace & Gromit: A Close Shave Wallace and Gromit in: A Close Shave
Nick Park, Michael Rose, Carla Shelley
Winner
All nominees
The Ticker Talks The Ticker Talks
Steve Harding-Hill
Gogs Ogof Gogs Ogof
Deiniol Morris, Mike Mort Wales.
Achilles Achilles
Glenn Holberton, Barry Purves
BAFTA Film Award / Best Make Up/Hair
The Madness of King George 7.2
The Madness of King George
Lisa Westcott
Winner
All nominees
Braveheart 8.5
Braveheart
Lois Burwell, Peter Frampton, Paul Pattison
Watch trailer
Sense and Sensibility 7.3
Sense and Sensibility
Jan Archibald, Morag Ross
Ed Wood 7.8
Ed Wood
Rick Baker, Ve Neill, Yolanda Toussieng USA.
Ed Wood 7.8
Ed Wood
Rick Baker, Ve Neill, Yolanda Toussieng USA.
Sense and Sensibility 7.3
Sense and Sensibility
Jan Archibald, Morag Ross
BAFTA Film Award / Best Production Design
Apollo 13 7.8
Apollo 13
Michael Corenblith USA.
Winner
All nominees
Braveheart 8.5
Braveheart
Thomas E. Sanders
Watch trailer
The Madness of King George 7.2
The Madness of King George
Ken Adam
Sense and Sensibility 7.3
Sense and Sensibility
Luciana Arrighi
BAFTA TV Award / Best Drama Series
Cracker Cracker
Hilary Bevan Jones
Winner
All nominees
A Touch of Frost A Touch of Frost
Don Leaver
All Quiet on the Preston Front All Quiet on the Preston Front
Tim Firth, Chris Griffin
Prime Suspect: The Lost Child Prime Suspect: The Lost Child
Paul Marcus
BAFTA TV Award / Best Actor
Robbie Coltrane
Robbie Coltrane
Cracker
Winner
All nominees
Benjamin Whitrow
Benjamin Whitrow
Pride and Prejudice
Ian Richardson
The Final Cut
Robert Lindsey
Jake's Progress
Colin Firth
Colin Firth
Pride and Prejudice
BAFTA TV Award / Best Actress
Jennifer Ehle
Jennifer Ehle
Pride and Prejudice
Winner
All nominees
Geraldine James
Geraldine James
Band of Gold
Helen Mirren
Helen Mirren
Prime Suspect: The Lost Child
Juliet Stevenson
The Politician's Wife
BAFTA TV Award / Best Children's Programme (Factual)
Short Change Short Change
Roy Milani
Winner
All nominees
Art Attack Art Attack
Neil Buchanan, Tim Edmunds
Wise Up Wise Up
Julian Kemp, Mick Robertson
Art Attack Art Attack
Neil Buchanan, Tim Edmunds
How 2 How 2
Jeremy Cross, Adrian Edwards
BAFTA TV Award / Best Children's Programme (Fiction/Entertainment)
Coping with Christmas Coping with Christmas
Peter Corey, Sue Nott, Dan Zeff
Winner
All nominees
Byker Grove Byker Grove
Tim Leandro, Matthew Robinson, Brian B. Thompson
Byker Grove Byker Grove
Tim Leandro, Matthew Robinson, Brian B. Thompson
Jackanory Jackanory
Margie Barbour
Children's Ward Children's Ward
Beryl Richards, Kieran Roberts
BAFTA TV Award / Best Comedy (Programme or Series)
Father Ted 8.5
Father Ted
Graham Linehan, Declan Lowney, Arthur Mathews, Geoffrey Perkins
Winner
All nominees
Absolutely Fabulous Absolutely Fabulous
Jon Plowman, Jennifer Saunders, Bob Spiers
British Men Behaving Badly Men Behaving Badly
Martin Dennis, Simon Nye, Beryl Vertue
British Men Behaving Badly Men Behaving Badly
Martin Dennis, Simon Nye, Beryl Vertue
One Foot in the Grave One Foot in the Grave
Susan Belbin, David Renwick
One Foot in the Grave One Foot in the Grave
Susan Belbin, David Renwick
BAFTA TV Award / Best Comedy Performance
British Men Behaving Badly Men Behaving Badly
Martin Clunes
Winner
All nominees
Absolutely Fabulous Absolutely Fabulous
Joanna Lumley
BAFTA TV Award / Best Costume Design
Persuasion Persuasion
Alexandra Byrne
Winner
All nominees
Performance Performance
Joan Wadge For episode "Henry IV".
The Hanging Gale The Hanging Gale
Howard Burden
Pride and Prejudice 8.8
Pride and Prejudice
Dinah Collin
BAFTA TV Award / Best Design
Persuasion Persuasion
William Dudley, Brian Sykes
Winner
Persuasion Persuasion
William Dudley, Brian Sykes
Winner
All nominees
The Hanging Gale The Hanging Gale
Tim Hutchinson
BAFTA TV Award / Best Drama Serial
The Politician's Wife The Politician's Wife
Jenny Edwards, Paula Milne, Jeanna Polley, Graham Theakston, Neal Weisman
Winner
All nominees
Pride and Prejudice 8.8
Pride and Prejudice
Sue Birtwistle, Andrew Davies, Simon Langton
Pride and Prejudice 8.8
Pride and Prejudice
Sue Birtwistle, Andrew Davies, Simon Langton
Band of Gold Band of Gold
Tony Dennis, Kay Mellor, Richard Standeven
The Hanging Gale The Hanging Gale
Jonathan Cavendish, Allan Cubitt, Diarmuid Lawrence
The Hanging Gale The Hanging Gale
Jonathan Cavendish, Allan Cubitt, Diarmuid Lawrence
BAFTA TV Award / Best Editing (Factual)
True Stories True Stories
Graham Shrimpton For episode "The Betrayed".
Winner
BAFTA TV Award / Best Editing (Fiction/Entertainment)
Go Now Go Now
Trevor Waite
Winner
All nominees
The Politician's Wife The Politician's Wife
Alan Jones
BAFTA TV Award / Best Graphic Design
All nominees
Have I Got News for You Have I Got News for You
Tim Searle
BAFTA TV Award / Best Light Entertainment (Programme or Series)
The Mrs. Merton Show The Mrs. Merton Show
Dominic Brigstocke, Pati Marr, Peter Kessler
Winner
The Mrs. Merton Show The Mrs. Merton Show
Dominic Brigstocke, Pati Marr, Peter Kessler
Winner
All nominees
Shooting Stars Shooting Stars
Alan Marke, Mark Mylod
Have I Got News for You Have I Got News for You
John F.D. Northover, Colin Swash
Rory Bremner, Who Else? Rory Bremner, Who Else?
Geoff Atkinson, Steve Connelly, David Crean, Elaine Morris
Shooting Stars Shooting Stars
Alan Marke, Mark Mylod
Rory Bremner, Who Else? Rory Bremner, Who Else?
Geoff Atkinson, Steve Connelly, David Crean, Elaine Morris
BAFTA TV Award / Best Light Entertainment Performance
Rory Bremner, Who Else? Rory Bremner, Who Else?
Rory Bremner
Winner
All nominees
Have I Got News for You Have I Got News for You
Paul Merton
BAFTA TV Award / Best Make Up/Hair
Cold Comfort Farm Cold Comfort Farm
Dorka Nieradzik
Winner
All nominees
Pride and Prejudice 8.8
Pride and Prejudice
Caroline Noble
BAFTA TV Award / Best News Coverage
Channel 4 News Channel 4 News
For the coverage of war crimes in former Yugoslavia (ITN for C4).
Winner
All nominees
Newsnight Newsnight
Peter Horrocks
BAFTA TV Award / Best Original Television Music
Persuasion Persuasion
Jeremy Sams
Winner
All nominees
Cracker Cracker
Rick Wentworth For episode "White Ghost".
Signs and Wonders Signs and Wonders
Daemion Barry
The Hanging Gale The Hanging Gale
Shaun Davey
BAFTA TV Award / Best Photography (Factual)
True Stories True Stories
Jacek Petrycki For episode "The Betrayed".
Winner
All nominees
Great White Shark Great White Shark
Paul Atkins, Peter Scoones
Great White Shark Great White Shark
Paul Atkins, Peter Scoones
BAFTA TV Award / Best Photography and Lighting (Fiction/Entertainment)
Persuasion Persuasion
John Daly
Winner
All nominees
McCallum McCallum
Brian Morgan
The Politician's Wife The Politician's Wife
Tom McDougal
Prime Suspect: The Lost Child Prime Suspect: The Lost Child
David Odd
BAFTA TV Award / Best Sound (Factual)
The Beatles Anthology The Beatles Anthology
Danny Longhurst, Andy Matthews, Howie Nicol, Richard King
Winner
The Beatles Anthology The Beatles Anthology
Danny Longhurst, Andy Matthews, Howie Nicol, Richard King
Winner
All nominees
True Stories True Stories
Michael Narduzzo For episode "The Betrayed".
The Private Life of Plants The Private Life of Plants
Trevor Gosling, Peter Hicks, Martyn Harries, Lucy Rutherford
HMS Brilliant HMS Brilliant
Tony Anscombe, Adrian Bell, Gary McIntyre
BAFTA TV Award / Best Sound (Fiction/Entertainment)
Loved Up Loved Up
Pete Collins, Chris Graver, Tim Hudnott, Craig Irving, John Taylor
Winner
Loved Up Loved Up
Pete Collins, Chris Graver, Tim Hudnott, Craig Irving, John Taylor
Winner
All nominees
Prime Suspect: The Lost Child Prime Suspect: The Lost Child
Nick Steer
BAFTA TV Award / Best Sports/Events Coverage in Real Time
Peter Hylton Cleaver
For the Ve Day coverage.
Winner
Philip Gilbert
For the Ve Day coverage.
Winner
Neil Eccles
For the Ve Day coverage.
Winner
Peter Hylton Cleaver
For the Ve Day coverage.
Winner
Philip Gilbert
For the Ve Day coverage.
Winner
Neil Eccles
For the Ve Day coverage.
Winner
BAFTA TV Award / Best Talk Show
Panorama Panorama
Martin Bashir, Mike Robinson For the interview with HRH The Princess of Wales.
Winner
All nominees
Esther Esther
Esther Rantzen, Patsy Newey, Jane Elsdon-Dew
Clive Anderson Talks Back Clive Anderson Talks Back
Dan Patterson, Anne Marie Thorogood
This Morning This Morning
Jeff Anderson
Esther Esther
Esther Rantzen, Patsy Newey, Jane Elsdon-Dew
Clive Anderson Talks Back Clive Anderson Talks Back
Dan Patterson, Anne Marie Thorogood
BAFTA TV Award / Factual Series
The Death of Yugoslavia The Death of Yugoslavia
Norma Percy
Winner
All nominees
The Private Life of Plants The Private Life of Plants
Mike Salisbury
Dispatches Dispatches
BAFTA TV Award / Huw Wheldon Award for the Best Arts Programme or Series
All nominees
Arena Arena
Peter Lydon For episode "The Peter Sellers Story".
BAFTA TV Award / Single Drama
Persuasion Persuasion
Nick Dear, Fiona Finlay, Roger Michell
Winner
All nominees
Go Now Go Now
Andrew Eaton, Jimmy McGovern, Paul Henry Powell, Michael Winterbottom
The Last Englishman The Last Englishman
John Henderson, Anthony Horowitz, Sue Vertue
Go Now Go Now
Andrew Eaton, Jimmy McGovern, Paul Henry Powell, Michael Winterbottom
Eleven Men Against Eleven Eleven Men Against Eleven
Andy Hamilton, Jimmy Mulville
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
The Madness of King George 7.2
The Madness of King George
Stephen Evans, Nicholas Hytner, David Parfitt
Winner
The Madness of King George 7.2
The Madness of King George
Stephen Evans, Nicholas Hytner, David Parfitt
Winner
All nominees
Trainspotting 7.4
Trainspotting
Danny Boyle, Andrew Macdonald
Watch trailer
Carrington 6.8
Carrington
Christopher Hampton, John McGrath, Ronald Shedlo
Carrington 6.8
Carrington
Christopher Hampton, John McGrath, Ronald Shedlo
Land and Freedom 7.5
Land and Freedom
Ken Loach, Rebecca O'Brien
Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
Il Postino 7.7
Il Postino Il postino / The Postman
Luis Bacalov
Winner
All nominees
Sense and Sensibility 7.3
Sense and Sensibility
Patrick Doyle
The Madness of King George 7.2
The Madness of King George
George Fenton
Braveheart 8.5
Braveheart
James Horner
Watch trailer
David Lean Award for Direction
Il Postino 7.7
Il Postino Il postino / The Postman
Michael Radford
Winner
All nominees
Sense and Sensibility 7.3
Sense and Sensibility
Ang Lee
The Madness of King George 7.2
The Madness of King George
Nicholas Hytner
Braveheart 8.5
Braveheart
Mel Gibson
Watch trailer
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Animation
All nominees
The Animals of Farthing Wood The Animals of Farthing Wood
Elphin Lloyd-Jones, Philippe Leclerc de Hauteclocque
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Drama
Coping with Christmas Coping with Christmas
Peter Corey, Sue Nott, Dan Zeff
Winner
All nominees
Children's Ward Children's Ward
Russell T. Davies, Beryl Richards, Kieran Roberts
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Entertainment
The Ant & Dec Show The Ant & Dec Show
Sue Nott, Anne Gilchrist
Winner
All nominees
ZZZap! ZZZap!
Neil Buchanan, Adrian Hedley, Tim Edmunds
ZZZap! ZZZap!
Neil Buchanan, Adrian Hedley, Tim Edmunds
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Factual
Wise Up Wise Up
Julian Kemp, Mick Robertson
Winner
All nominees
SMart! SMart!
Jason Garbett, Christopher Tandy
Academy Fellowship
Ronald Nim
Winner
Jeanne Moreau
Winner
John Schlesinger
John Schlesinger
Winner
Maggie Smith
Maggie Smith
Winner
Michael Balcon Award
Mike Leigh
Winner
Flaherty Documentary Award (TV)
The Betrayed 8.6
The Betrayed
Clive Gordon (Screened within _"True Stories" (1990)_.)
Winner
All nominees
Anne Frank Remembered Anne Frank Remembered
Jon Blair
The Dying Rooms The Dying Rooms
Kate Blewett, Brian Woods
Lew Grade Award
Antiques Roadshow Antiques Roadshow
Winner
Alan Clarke Award
Roy Battersby
Winner
Dennis Potter Award
Roy Clarke
Winner
Foreign TV Program Award
ER 8.3
ER
Winner
Richard Dimbleby Award
Special Award
Audience Award (TV)
The X Files 8.7
The X Files The X-Files
Winner
Year
Nominations

Other awards and film festivals

Academy Awards, USA
1929-2025
Academy Awards, USA
Cannes Film Festival
Festival international du film de Cannes
1939-2025
Cannes Film Festival
Golden Globes, USA
Golden Globe Award
1944-2025
Golden Globes, USA
Primetime Emmy Awards
1949-2025
Primetime Emmy Awards
Venice Film Festival
Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica
1932-2025
Venice Film Festival
Razzie Awards
Razzie
1981-2025
Razzie Awards
MTV Movie + TV Awards
MTV Movie & TV Awards
1992-2025
MTV Movie + TV Awards
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2025
Sundance Film Festival
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
1993-2025
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
Berlin International Film Festival
Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin
1951-2025
Berlin International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Sochi International Film Festival
Screen Actors Guild Awards
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2025
Screen Actors Guild Awards
2024-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF)
1959-2025
Moscow International Film Festival
Window to Europe
1993-2025
Window to Europe
Toronto International Film Festival
1978-2025
Toronto International Film Festival
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2025
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more