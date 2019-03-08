"Formula 1: Drive to Survive" is a multi-part documentary series produced by the streaming platform Netflix. This show is created for both avid fans and casual enthusiasts of Formula 1 racing. Viewers are given a unique opportunity not only to witness the battle for the most important sporting titles on the planet, but also to learn many interesting details about the personal lives of their idols - the famous racers. Additionally, the creators of "Formula 1: Drive to Survive" fearlessly showcase the relationships that unfold within the sports teams, including various scandals and conflicts.

