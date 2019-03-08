Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Formula 1: Drive to Survive poster
Formula 1: Drive to Survive poster
Formula 1: Drive to Survive poster
Ratings
8.8 IMDb Rating: 8.5
Rate
3 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Formula 1: Drive to Survive

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (2019 - …)

Formula 1: Drive to Survive 18+
Production year 2019
Country USA
Total seasons 8 seasons
Episode duration 40 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 46 hours 40 minutes

TV series description

"Formula 1: Drive to Survive" is a multi-part documentary series produced by the streaming platform Netflix. This show is created for both avid fans and casual enthusiasts of Formula 1 racing. Viewers are given a unique opportunity not only to witness the battle for the most important sporting titles on the planet, but also to learn many interesting details about the personal lives of their idols - the famous racers. Additionally, the creators of "Formula 1: Drive to Survive" fearlessly showcase the relationships that unfold within the sports teams, including various scandals and conflicts.
Формула 1. Драйв выживания - trailer седьмого сезона
Formula 1: Drive to Survive  trailer седьмого сезона
Cast
Cast
Valtteri Bottas
Will Buxton
Pierre Gasly
Romain Grosjean
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
Nico Hülkenberg
Cast and Crew

Series rating

8.8
Rate 10 votes
8.5 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Formula 1: Drive to Survive - Season 1 Season 1
2019, 10 episodes
 
Formula 1: Drive to Survive - Season 2 Season 2
2020, 10 episodes
 
Formula 1: Drive to Survive - Season 3 Season 3
2021, 10 episodes
 
Formula 1: Drive to Survive - Season 4 Season 4
2022, 10 episodes
 
Formula 1: Drive to Survive - Season 5 Season 5
2023, 10 episodes
 
Formula 1: Drive to Survive - Season 6 Season 6
2024, 10 episodes
 
Formula 1: Drive to Survive - Season 7 Season 7
2025, 10 episodes
 
Season 8
TBA,
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more