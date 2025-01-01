Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals BAFTA Awards Events BAFTA Awards 1977

All nominated films "BAFTA Awards" in 1977

Site Odeon Cinema, Leicester Square, London, UK
Date 24 March 1977
BAFTA Film Award / Best Film
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest 8.2
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest One Flew Over the Cockoo`s Nest
Winner
All nominees
All the President's Men 8.1
All the President's Men
Taxi Driver 8.0
Taxi Driver
Bugsy Malone 6.9
Bugsy Malone
BAFTA Film Award / Best Actor
Jack Nicholson
Jack Nicholson
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest
Winner
All nominees
Robert De Niro
Robert De Niro
Taxi Driver
Uolter Mettau
The Sunshine Boys, The Bad News Bears
Uolter Mettau
The Sunshine Boys, The Bad News Bears
Dustin Hoffman
Dustin Hoffman
All the President's Men, Marathon Man
BAFTA Film Award / Best Actress
Louise Fletcher
Louise Fletcher
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest
Winner
All nominees
Lauren Bacall
Lauren Bacall
The Shootist
Liv Ullmann
Liv Ullmann
Face to Face
Rita Moreno
Rita Moreno
The Ritz
BAFTA Film Award / Best Supporting Actor
Brad Dourif
Brad Dourif
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest
Winner
All nominees
Maykl Hordern
The Slipper and the Rose: The Story of Cinderella
Martin Balsam
Martin Balsam
All the President's Men
Jason Robards
Jason Robards
All the President's Men
BAFTA Film Award / Best Supporting Actress
Jodie Foster
Jodie Foster
Bugsy Malone, Taxi Driver
Winner
Jodie Foster
Jodie Foster
Bugsy Malone, Taxi Driver
Winner
All nominees
Annette Crosbie
The Slipper and the Rose: The Story of Cinderella
Billie Whitelaw
The Omen
Vivien Merchant
The Homecoming
BAFTA Film Award / Best Cinematography
Picnic at Hanging Rock 7.4
Picnic at Hanging Rock
Russell Boyd
Winner
All nominees
Aces High Aces High
Peter Allwork, Gerry Fisher
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest 8.2
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest One Flew Over the Cockoo`s Nest
Haskell Wexler, William A. Fraker, Bill Butler
All the President's Men 8.1
All the President's Men
Gordon Willis
Aces High Aces High
Peter Allwork, Gerry Fisher
BAFTA Film Award / Best Production Design/Art Direction
Bugsy Malone 6.9
Bugsy Malone
Geoffrey Kirkland
Winner
All nominees
The Slipper and the Rose: The Story of Cinderella 7.2
The Slipper and the Rose: The Story of Cinderella
Ray Simm
All the President's Men 8.1
All the President's Men
George Jenkins
King Kong 6.8
King Kong
Mario Chiari, Dale Hennesy
BAFTA Film Award / Best Costume Design
The Marquise of O 6.5
The Marquise of O Die Marquise von O
Moidele Bickel
Winner
All nominees
Bugsy Malone 6.9
Bugsy Malone
Monica Howe
The Slipper and the Rose: The Story of Cinderella 7.2
The Slipper and the Rose: The Story of Cinderella
Julie Harris
Picnic at Hanging Rock 7.4
Picnic at Hanging Rock
Judith Dorsman
BAFTA Film Award / Best Direction
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest 8.2
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest One Flew Over the Cockoo`s Nest
Milos Forman
Winner
All nominees
Taxi Driver 8.0
Taxi Driver
Martin Scorsese
All the President's Men 8.1
All the President's Men
Alan Dzh. Pakula
Bugsy Malone 6.9
Bugsy Malone
Alan Parker
BAFTA Film Award / Best Film Editing
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest 8.2
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest One Flew Over the Cockoo`s Nest
Richard Chew, Sheldon Kahn, Lynzee Klingman
Winner
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest 8.2
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest One Flew Over the Cockoo`s Nest
Richard Chew, Sheldon Kahn, Lynzee Klingman
Winner
All nominees
Marathon Man 7.4
Marathon Man
Jim Clark
Taxi Driver 8.0
Taxi Driver
Marcia Lucas, Tom Rolf, Melvin Shapiro
All the President's Men 8.1
All the President's Men
Robert L. Wolfe
Taxi Driver 8.0
Taxi Driver
Marcia Lucas, Tom Rolf, Melvin Shapiro
BAFTA Film Award / Best Screenplay
Bugsy Malone 6.9
Bugsy Malone
Alan Parker
Winner
All nominees
All the President's Men 8.1
All the President's Men
William Goldman
The Sunshine Boys 7.1
The Sunshine Boys
Neil Simon
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest 8.2
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest One Flew Over the Cockoo`s Nest
Bo Goldman, Lawrence Hauben
BAFTA Film Award / Best Short Factual Film
The End of the Road The End of the Road
John Armstrong
Winner
All nominees
The Speed Sailors The Speed Sailors
John Spencer
Energy in Perspective Energy in Perspective
Peter De Normanville
BAFTA Film Award / Best Short Fictional Film
BAFTA Film Award / Best Sound Track
Bugsy Malone 6.9
Bugsy Malone
Ken Barker, Les Wiggins, Clive Winter
Winner
Bugsy Malone 6.9
Bugsy Malone
Ken Barker, Les Wiggins, Clive Winter
Winner
All nominees
Picnic at Hanging Rock 7.4
Picnic at Hanging Rock
Greg Bell, Don Connolly
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest 8.2
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest One Flew Over the Cockoo`s Nest
Mark Berger, Larry Jost, Mary McGlone, Robert R. Rutledge, Veronica Selver
Picnic at Hanging Rock 7.4
Picnic at Hanging Rock
Greg Bell, Don Connolly
All the President's Men 8.1
All the President's Men
Milton C. Burrow, Les Fresholtz, Arthur Piantadosi, James E. Webb, Rick Alexander
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest 8.2
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest One Flew Over the Cockoo`s Nest
Mark Berger, Larry Jost, Mary McGlone, Robert R. Rutledge, Veronica Selver
All the President's Men 8.1
All the President's Men
Milton C. Burrow, Les Fresholtz, Arthur Piantadosi, James E. Webb, Rick Alexander
BAFTA Film Award / Best Specialised Film
Hydraulics Hydraulics
Anthony Searle
Winner
All nominees
Let's Sleep on It Let's Sleep on It
Christopher Ralling
The Slender Chance The Slender Chance
Michael Crosfield
For the Want of a Nail For the Want of a Nail
Joe Mendoza
Proteins Proteins
Lawrence Crabb
BAFTA Film Award / Most Promising Newcomer to Leading Film Roles
Bugsy Malone 6.9
Bugsy Malone
Jodie Foster
Winner
Taxi Driver 8.0
Taxi Driver
Jodie Foster
Winner
Bugsy Malone 6.9
Bugsy Malone
Jodie Foster
Winner
Taxi Driver 8.0
Taxi Driver
Jodie Foster
Winner
BAFTA TV Award / 'Flame of Knowledge'
Scene Scene
Andrée Molyneux
Winner
All nominees
Romeo and Juliet Romeo and Juliet
Francis Coleman, Joan Kemp-Welch
How We Used to Live How We Used to Live
Richard Handford
BAFTA TV Award / 'Harlequin' (Documentary/Factual)
Newsround Newsround
Winner
All nominees
Magpie Magpie
Tim Jones For the special.
Clapper Board Clapper Board
Muriel Young
Blue Peter Blue Peter
Biddy Baxter
BAFTA TV Award / 'Harlequin' (Drama/Light Entertainment)
Multi-Coloured Swap Shop Multi-Coloured Swap Shop
Rosemary Gill
Winner
All nominees
Shadows Shadows
Ruth Boswell
Doctor Who 9.0
Doctor Who
Philip Hinchcliffe
Record Breakers Record Breakers
The Basil Brush Show The Basil Brush Show
Brian Penders
Play Away Play Away
Ann Reay
The Canal Children The Canal Children
Anna Home
Operation Patch Operation Patch
Don Leaver
The Muppet Show The Muppet Show
BAFTA TV Award / Best Actor
Derek Jacobi
Derek Jacobi
I, Claudius
Winner
All nominees
Jack Shepherd
Bill Brand, Red Letter Day
Tom Conti
The Glittering Prizes
James Bolam
When the Boat Comes In
BAFTA TV Award / Best Actress
Siân Phillips
I, Claudius
Winner
All nominees
Julie Covington
Rock Follies
Gemma Jones
Gemma Jones
The Duchess of Duke Street
Penelope Keith
Private Lives
BAFTA TV Award / Best Design
I, Claudius I, Claudius
Tim Harvey
Winner
All nominees
When the Boat Comes In When the Boat Comes In
Oliver Bayldon, Peter Brachaki, Bernard Lloyd-Jones, Richard Morris
When the Boat Comes In When the Boat Comes In
Oliver Bayldon, Peter Brachaki, Bernard Lloyd-Jones, Richard Morris
Rock Follies Rock Follies
Rod Stratfold, Alex Clarke
The Duchess of Duke Street The Duchess of Duke Street
Raymond Cusick, Paul Joel
Rock Follies Rock Follies
Rod Stratfold, Alex Clarke
The Duchess of Duke Street The Duchess of Duke Street
Raymond Cusick, Paul Joel
BAFTA TV Award / Best Drama Series/Serial
Rock Follies Rock Follies
Andrew Brown
Winner
All nominees
I, Claudius I, Claudius
Martin Lisemore, Herbert Wise
When the Boat Comes In When the Boat Comes In
Leonard Lewis
The Glittering Prizes The Glittering Prizes
Mark Shivas
The Duchess of Duke Street The Duchess of Duke Street
John Hawkesworth
BAFTA TV Award / Best Foreign Programme
Edvard Munch Edvard Munch
Peter Watkins
Winner
BAFTA TV Award / Best Light Entertainment Performance
The Good Life The Good Life
Penelope Keith
Winner
All nominees
The Fall and Rise of Reginald Perrin The Fall and Rise of Reginald Perrin
Leonard Rossiter
The Two Ronnies The Two Ronnies
Ronnie Barker
Open All Hours Open All Hours
Ronnie Barker
The Good Life The Good Life
Richard Briers
One-Upmanship One-Upmanship
Richard Briers
The Two Ronnies The Two Ronnies
Ronnie Barker
Open All Hours Open All Hours
Ronnie Barker
BAFTA TV Award / Best Light Entertainment Programme
The Muppet Show The Muppet Show
Winner
All nominees
The Morecambe & Wise Show The Morecambe & Wise Show
Ernest Maxin
The Two Ronnies The Two Ronnies
Terry Hughes
Mastermind Mastermind
Bill Wright
BAFTA TV Award / Best Outside Broadcast Programme
All nominees
Match of the Day Match of the Day
BAFTA TV Award / Best Single Play
Play for Today Play for Today
Michael Tuchner For episode "Bar Mitzvah Boy (#7.1)".
Winner
All nominees
Rogue Male Rogue Male
Clive Donner
Red Letter Day Red Letter Day
Mike Newell For episode "Ready When You Are, Mr. McGill (#1.1)".
The Billion Dollar Bubble The Billion Dollar Bubble
Brian Gibson
BAFTA TV Award / Best Situation Comedy
Porridge Porridge
Sydney Lotterby For the special.
Winner
All nominees
Are You Being Served? Are You Being Served?
David Croft
The Fall and Rise of Reginald Perrin The Fall and Rise of Reginald Perrin
Gareth Gwenlan
The Good Life The Good Life
John Howard Davies
Two's Company Two's Company
John Reardon
BAFTA TV Award / Best Specialised Programme
All nominees
That's Life! That's Life!
Esther Rantzen
One Man and His Dog One Man and His Dog
Philip Gilbert
Aquarius Aquarius
Derek Bailey
BAFTA TV Award / Factual Series
All nominees
Horizon Horizon
Peter Goodchild
Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
Taxi Driver 8.0
Taxi Driver
Bernard Herrmann Posthumously.
Winner
All nominees
Bugsy Malone 6.9
Bugsy Malone
Paul Williams
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest 8.2
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest One Flew Over the Cockoo`s Nest
Jack Nitzsche
The Slipper and the Rose: The Story of Cinderella 7.2
The Slipper and the Rose: The Story of Cinderella
Richard M. Sherman, Robert B. Sherman
Academy Fellowship
Denis Forman
Winner
Flaherty Documentary Award
Los Canadienses Los Canadienses
Albert Kish
Winner
All nominees
White Rock White Rock
Toni Meylem
UN Award
