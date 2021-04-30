Menu
Russian
Intergalactic poster
few votes IMDb Rating: 4.7
Intergalactic

Intergalactic (2021 - …)

Intergalactic 18+
Production year 2021
Country Great Britain
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel Sky1
Runtime 8 hours 0 minute

"Intergalactic" is a new British show in the science fiction genre. The story revolves around a group of female prisoners who hijack an entire spaceship in hopes of obtaining long-awaited freedom. The main heroines are in for a multitude of diverse adventures. It quickly becomes clear that escaping Earth is only the beginning of their challenging and dangerous journey, as they confront their own fears and doubts. After all, running away from oneself is much harder than breaking out of the most secure prison on the planet.
Intergalactic  trailer in russian
Cast
Thomas Turgoose
Neil Maskell
Craig Parkinson
Oliver Coopersmith
Natasha O'Keeffe
Imogen Daines
Seasons
Season 1
2021, 8 episodes
 
