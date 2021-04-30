"Intergalactic" is a new British show in the science fiction genre. The story revolves around a group of female prisoners who hijack an entire spaceship in hopes of obtaining long-awaited freedom. The main heroines are in for a multitude of diverse adventures. It quickly becomes clear that escaping Earth is only the beginning of their challenging and dangerous journey, as they confront their own fears and doubts. After all, running away from oneself is much harder than breaking out of the most secure prison on the planet.

