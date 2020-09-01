Menu
All Creatures Great and Small poster
Ratings
IMDb Rating: 8.6
3 posters
All Creatures Great and Small

All Creatures Great and Small (2020 - …)

All Creatures Great and Small 18+
Production year 2020
Country Great Britain
Total seasons 6 seasons
Episode duration 1 hour 5 minutes
TV channel Channel 5
Runtime 35 hours 45 minutes

TV series description

"All Creatures Great and Small" is a British TV series based on a book about a Yorkshire veterinarian. The show revolves around three medical workers living in Yorkshire Dales. The head of the veterinary practice, Siegfried Farnon, hires a new veterinarian named James Herriot. The young doctor is preparing to start his practice at Skeldale House. As the story unfolds, the protagonist encounters various cases of animal illnesses. Herriot does everything possible to minimize the suffering of his patients during the challenging treatment process. However, sometimes he is forced to make difficult decisions.
О всех созданиях — больших и малых - trailer шестого сезона
All Creatures Great and Small  trailer шестого сезона
Cast Characters
Matthew Lewis
Matthew Lewis Hugh Hulton
Samuel West
Samuel West Siegfried Farnon
Diana Rigg
Diana Rigg Mrs Pumphrey
Nigel Havers
Nigel Havers General Ransom
Anna Madeley
Anna Madeley Mrs Hall
Callum Woodhouse
Callum Woodhouse Tristan Farnon
Cast and Crew
British TV Series British TV Series

Series rating

0.0
0 vote
8.6 IMDb
"All Creatures Great and Small" season 6 new episodes release date

Gathering the Flock
Season 6 Episode 1
25 September 2025
Old Dog, New Tricks
Season 6 Episode 2
2 October 2025
Captain Farnon?
Season 6 Episode 3
9 October 2025
Seasons
All Creatures Great and Small - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 6 episodes
 
All Creatures Great and Small - Season 2 Season 2
2021, 6 episodes
 
All Creatures Great and Small - Season 3 Season 3
2022, 6 episodes
 
All Creatures Great and Small - Season 4 Season 4
2023, 6 episodes
 
All Creatures Great and Small - Season 5 Season 5
2024, 6 episodes
 
All Creatures Great and Small - Season 6 Season 6
2025, 3 episodes
 
No reviews
Stills
