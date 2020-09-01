"All Creatures Great and Small" is a British TV series based on a book about a Yorkshire veterinarian. The show revolves around three medical workers living in Yorkshire Dales. The head of the veterinary practice, Siegfried Farnon, hires a new veterinarian named James Herriot. The young doctor is preparing to start his practice at Skeldale House. As the story unfolds, the protagonist encounters various cases of animal illnesses. Herriot does everything possible to minimize the suffering of his patients during the challenging treatment process. However, sometimes he is forced to make difficult decisions.

Expand