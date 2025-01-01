Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals BAFTA Awards Events BAFTA Awards 1967

All nominated films "BAFTA Awards" in 1967

Site Odeon Cinema, Leicester Square, London, UK
BAFTA Film Award / Outstanding British Film of the Year
The Spy Who Came in from the Cold 7.5
The Spy Who Came in from the Cold The Spy Who Came In from the Cold
Martin Ritt
Winner
All nominees
Morgan! 6.6
Morgan! Morgan: A Suitable Case for Treatment
Karel Reisz
Georgy Girl Georgy Girl
Silvio Narizzano
Alfie 7.2
Alfie
Lewis Gilbert
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Short Film
The War Game The War Game
Peter Watkins
Winner
All nominees
The River Must Live The River Must Live
Alan Pendry
Sudden Summer Sudden Summer
Richard Taylor
The Tortoise and the Hare The Tortoise and the Hare
Hugh Hudson
BAFTA Film Award / Best Cinematography
The Spy Who Came in from the Cold 7.5
The Spy Who Came in from the Cold The Spy Who Came In from the Cold
Oswald Morris
Winner
Arabesque 6.5
Arabesque
Christopher Challis
Winner
All nominees
Cul-de-sac 7.0
Cul-de-sac
Gilbert Taylor
Bunny Lake Is Missing Bunny Lake Is Missing
Denys N. Coop
The Blue Max The Blue Max
Douglas Slocombe
Alfie 7.2
Alfie
Otto Heller
Modesty Blaise Modesty Blaise
Jack Hildyard
Georgy Girl Georgy Girl
Kenneth Higgins
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Actor
Richard Burton
Richard Burton
The Spy Who Came in from the Cold, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
Winner
All nominees
David Warner
David Warner
Morgan!
Michael Caine
Michael Caine
Alfie
Ralph Richardson
Ralph Richardson
Doctor Zhivago, Khartoum, The Wrong Box
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Actress
Elizabeth Taylor
Elizabeth Taylor
Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
Winner
All nominees
Julie Christie
Julie Christie
Doctor Zhivago, Fahrenheit 451
Lynn Redgrave
Georgy Girl
Vanessa Redgrave
Vanessa Redgrave
Morgan!
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Art Direction (B/W)
The Spy Who Came in from the Cold 7.5
The Spy Who Came in from the Cold The Spy Who Came In from the Cold
Tambi Larsen
Winner
All nominees
Bunny Lake Is Missing Bunny Lake Is Missing
Donald M. Ashton
Georgy Girl Georgy Girl
Tony Woollard
Life at the Top Life at the Top
Edward Marshall
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Art Direction (Colour)
The Blue Max The Blue Max
Wilfred Shingleton
Winner
All nominees
Khartoum Khartoum
John Howell
The Quiller Memorandum 6.0
The Quiller Memorandum
Maurice Carter
The Wrong Box The Wrong Box
Ray Simm
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Costume (B/W) BAFTA Film Award / Best British Costume (Colour)
The Wrong Box The Wrong Box
Julie Harris
Winner
All nominees
Romeo and Juliet Romeo and Juliet
The Blue Max The Blue Max
John Furniss
Arabesque 6.5
Arabesque
Christian Dior
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Film Editing
Morgan! 6.6
Morgan! Morgan: A Suitable Case for Treatment
Tom Priestley
Winner
All nominees
The Quiller Memorandum 6.0
The Quiller Memorandum
Frederick Wilson
Alfie 7.2
Alfie
Thelma Connell
Arabesque 6.5
Arabesque
Frederick Wilson
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Screenplay
Morgan! 6.6
Morgan! Morgan: A Suitable Case for Treatment
David Mercer
Winner
All nominees
Alfie 7.2
Alfie
Bill Naughton
It Happened Here It Happened Here
Kevin Brownlow, Andrew Mollo
The Quiller Memorandum 6.0
The Quiller Memorandum
Harold Pinter
BAFTA Film Award / Best Film from any Source
Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? 8.0
Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
Mike Nichols
Winner
All nominees
Doctor Zhivago 7.9
Doctor Zhivago
David Lean
The Spy Who Came in from the Cold 7.5
The Spy Who Came in from the Cold The Spy Who Came In from the Cold
Martin Ritt
Morgan! 6.6
Morgan! Morgan: A Suitable Case for Treatment
Karel Reisz
BAFTA Film Award / Best Foreign Actor
Rod Steiger
The Pawnbroker
Winner
All nominees
Jean-Paul Belmondo
Jean-Paul Belmondo
Pierrot le Fou
Oskar Werner
The Spy Who Came in from the Cold
Sidney Poitier
Sidney Poitier
A Patch of Blue
BAFTA Film Award / Best Foreign Actress
Jeanne Moreau
Viva Maria!
Winner
All nominees
Joan Hackett
The Group
Brigitte Bardot
Brigitte Bardot
Viva Maria!
BAFTA Film Award / Best Specialised Film
Exploring Chemistry: The Nuffield Approach to the Teaching of Chemistry Exploring Chemistry: The Nuffield Approach to the Teaching of Chemistry
Robert Parker
Winner
All nominees
The Radio Sky The Radio Sky
Michael Crosfield
Visual Aids Visual Aids
Richard Need
BAFTA Film Award / Most Promising Newcomer to Leading Film Roles
Alfie 7.2
Alfie
Vivien Merchant
Winner
All nominees
The Russians Are Coming! The Russian Are Coming! 7.3
The Russians Are Coming! The Russian Are Coming!
Alan Arkin
Othello Othello
Frank Finlay
The Blue Max The Blue Max
Jeremy Kemp
BAFTA TV Award / Best Actress
Vanessa Redgrave
Vanessa Redgrave
Winner
BAFTA TV Award / Best Light Entertainment
Flaherty Documentary Award
Goal! The World Cup Goal!: The World Cup
Abidin Dino, Ross Devenish
Winner
Goal! The World Cup Goal!: The World Cup
Abidin Dino, Ross Devenish
Winner
All nominees
I'm Going to Ask You to Get Up Out of Your Seat I'm Going to Ask You to Get Up Out of Your Seat
Richard Cawston
Buster Keaton Rides Again Buster Keaton Rides Again
John Spotton
UN Award
The War Game The War Game
Peter Watkins
Winner
All nominees
Panorama Panorama
Jo Menell For episode "Vietnam - People and War".
The Pawnbroker 7.6
The Pawnbroker
Sidney Lumet
The Russians Are Coming! The Russian Are Coming! 7.3
The Russians Are Coming! The Russian Are Coming!
Norman Jewison
