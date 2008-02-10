Menu
BAFTA Awards 2008

All nominated films "BAFTA Awards" in 2008

Site Royal Opera House, London, UK
Date 10 February 2008
BAFTA Film Award / Best Film
Atonement 7.7
Atonement
Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Paul Webster
Winner
Atonement 7.7
Atonement
Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Paul Webster
Winner
All nominees
No Country for Old Men 8.0
No Country for Old Men
Ethan Coen, Joel Coen, Scott Rudin
American Gangster 7.7
American Gangster
Ridley Scott, Brian Grazer
The Lives of Others 7.8
The Lives of Others Das Leben der Anderen
Quirin Berg, Max Wiedemann
There Will Be Blood 7.9
There Will Be Blood
Paul Thomas Anderson, Daniel Lupi
No Country for Old Men 8.0
No Country for Old Men
Ethan Coen, Joel Coen, Scott Rudin
The Lives of Others 7.8
The Lives of Others Das Leben der Anderen
Quirin Berg, Max Wiedemann
BAFTA Film Award / Best Film Not in the English Language
The Lives of Others 7.8
The Lives of Others Das Leben der Anderen
Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck, Quirin Berg, Max Wiedemann
Winner
The Lives of Others 7.8
The Lives of Others Das Leben der Anderen
Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck, Quirin Berg, Max Wiedemann
Winner
All nominees
The Kite Runner 8.0
The Kite Runner
Marc Forster, William Horberg, Walter F. Parkes, Rebecca Yeldham
The Diving Bell and the Butterfly 7.7
The Diving Bell and the Butterfly Scaphandre et le papillon, Le
Kathleen Kennedy, Jon Kilik, Julian Schnabel
La Vie en Rose 7.6
La Vie en Rose Mome, La
Alain Goldman, Olivier Dahan
La Vie en Rose 7.6
La Vie en Rose Mome, La
Alain Goldman, Olivier Dahan
Lust, Caution 7.2
Lust, Caution Se jie / Lust, Caution
Ang Lee, William Kong, James Schamus
The Diving Bell and the Butterfly 7.7
The Diving Bell and the Butterfly Scaphandre et le papillon, Le
Kathleen Kennedy, Jon Kilik, Julian Schnabel
The Kite Runner 8.0
The Kite Runner
Marc Forster, William Horberg, Walter F. Parkes, Rebecca Yeldham
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Short Film
Dog Altogether Dog Altogether
Paddy Considine, Diarmid Scrimshaw
Winner
Dog Altogether Dog Altogether
Paddy Considine, Diarmid Scrimshaw
Winner
All nominees
The One and Only Herb McGwyer Plays Wallis Island The One and Only Herb McGwyer Plays Wallis Island
Charlie Henderson, James Griffiths, Tom Basden, Tim Key
Soft Soft
Simon Ellis, Jane Hooks
Hesitation Hesitation
Julien Berlan, Michelle Stein, Virginia Gilbert
The One and Only Herb McGwyer Plays Wallis Island The One and Only Herb McGwyer Plays Wallis Island
Charlie Henderson, James Griffiths, Tom Basden, Tim Key
Soft Soft
Simon Ellis, Jane Hooks
The Stronger The Stronger
Frank McGuinness, Lia Williams, Dan McCulloch
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Short Animation
The Pearce Sisters The Pearce Sisters
Luis Cook, Jo Allen
Winner
The Pearce Sisters The Pearce Sisters
Luis Cook, Jo Allen
Winner
All nominees
Yours Truly Yours Truly
Osbert Parker, Ian W. Gouldstone
The Crumblegiant The Crumblegiant
John McCloskey, Pearse Moore
Yours Truly Yours Truly
Osbert Parker, Ian W. Gouldstone
BAFTA Film Award / Best Actor
Daniel Day-Lewis
Daniel Day-Lewis
There Will Be Blood
Winner
All nominees
Michael Clayton
Atonement
Ulrich Mühe
The Lives of Others Posthumously.
Viggo Mortensen
Viggo Mortensen
Eastern Promises
BAFTA Film Award / Best Actress
Marion Cotillard
Marion Cotillard
La Vie en Rose
Winner
All nominees
Julie Christie
Julie Christie
Away from Her
Elliot Page
Elliot Page
Juno
Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett
Elizabeth: The Golden Age
Keira Knightley
Keira Knightley
Atonement
BAFTA Film Award / Best Supporting Actor
Javier Bardem
Javier Bardem
No Country for Old Men
Winner
All nominees
Tommy Lee Jones
Tommy Lee Jones
No Country for Old Men
Paul Dano
Paul Dano
There Will Be Blood
Philip Seymour Hoffman
Philip Seymour Hoffman
Charlie Wilson's War
Tom Wilkinson
Tom Wilkinson
Michael Clayton
BAFTA Film Award / Best Supporting Actress
Tilda Swinton
Tilda Swinton
Michael Clayton
Winner
All nominees
Samantha Morton
Samantha Morton
Control
Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett
I'm Not There.
Kelly Macdonald
Kelly Macdonald
No Country for Old Men
Saoirse Ronan
Saoirse Ronan
Atonement
BAFTA Film Award / Best Cinematography
No Country for Old Men 8.0
No Country for Old Men
Roger Deakins
Winner
All nominees
There Will Be Blood 7.9
There Will Be Blood
Robert Elswit
The Bourne Ultimatum 7.9
The Bourne Ultimatum
Oliver Wood
Atonement 7.7
Atonement
Seamus McGarvey
American Gangster 7.7
American Gangster
Harris Savides
BAFTA Film Award / Best Sound
The Bourne Ultimatum 7.9
The Bourne Ultimatum
Karen Baker Landers, Kirk Francis, Per Hallberg, Scott Millan, David Parker
Winner
The Bourne Ultimatum 7.9
The Bourne Ultimatum
Karen Baker Landers, Kirk Francis, Per Hallberg, Scott Millan, David Parker
Winner
All nominees
No Country for Old Men 8.0
No Country for Old Men
Peter F. Kurland, Craig Berkey, Skip Lievsay, Greg Orloff
No Country for Old Men 8.0
No Country for Old Men
Peter F. Kurland, Craig Berkey, Skip Lievsay, Greg Orloff
There Will Be Blood 7.9
There Will Be Blood
Matthew Wood, Tom Johnson, John Pritchett, Christopher Scarabosio, Michael Semanick
Atonement 7.7
Atonement
Paul Hamblin, Danny Hambrook, Catherine Hodgson, Becki Ponting
La Vie en Rose 7.6
La Vie en Rose Mome, La
Jean-Paul Hurier, Pascal Villard, Laurent Zeilig, Marc Doisne
Atonement 7.7
Atonement
Paul Hamblin, Danny Hambrook, Catherine Hodgson, Becki Ponting
There Will Be Blood 7.9
There Will Be Blood
Matthew Wood, Tom Johnson, John Pritchett, Christopher Scarabosio, Michael Semanick
BAFTA Film Award / Best Production Design/Art Direction
All nominees
La Vie en Rose 7.6
La Vie en Rose Mome, La
Olivier Raoux, Stanislas Reydellet
La Vie en Rose 7.6
La Vie en Rose Mome, La
Olivier Raoux, Stanislas Reydellet
BAFTA Film Award / Best Costume Design
La Vie en Rose 7.6
La Vie en Rose Mome, La
Marit Allen
Winner
All nominees
Lust, Caution 7.2
Lust, Caution Se jie / Lust, Caution
Pan Lai
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street 7.6
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Colleen Atwood
Elizabeth: The Golden Age 7.0
Elizabeth: The Golden Age
Alexandra Byrne
Atonement 7.7
Atonement
Jacqueline Durran
BAFTA Film Award / Best Editing
The Bourne Ultimatum 7.9
The Bourne Ultimatum
Christopher Rouse
Winner
All nominees
No Country for Old Men 8.0
No Country for Old Men
Ethan Coen, Joel Coen
No Country for Old Men 8.0
No Country for Old Men
Ethan Coen, Joel Coen
Michael Clayton 7.1
Michael Clayton
John Gilroy
Atonement 7.7
Atonement
Paul Tothill
American Gangster 7.7
American Gangster
Pietro Scalia
BAFTA Film Award / Best Make Up & Hair
La Vie en Rose 7.6
La Vie en Rose Mome, La
Jan Archibald, Didier Lavergne
Winner
All nominees
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street 7.6
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Ivana Primorac
Atonement 7.7
Atonement
Ivana Primorac
Hairspray 6.8
Hairspray
Judi Cooper-Sealy, Jordan Samuel
Elizabeth: The Golden Age 7.0
Elizabeth: The Golden Age
Jenny Shircore
Hairspray 6.8
Hairspray
Judi Cooper-Sealy, Jordan Samuel
BAFTA Film Award / Best Screenplay (Original)
Juno 7.4
Juno
Diablo Koudi
Winner
All nominees
Michael Clayton 7.1
Michael Clayton
Tony Gilroy
The Lives of Others 7.8
The Lives of Others Das Leben der Anderen
Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck
This Is England 7.4
This Is England This is England
Sheyn Medouz
American Gangster 7.7
American Gangster
Stiven Zeyllyan
BAFTA Film Award / Best Screenplay (Adapted)
The Diving Bell and the Butterfly 7.7
The Diving Bell and the Butterfly Scaphandre et le papillon, Le
Ronald Harwood
Winner
All nominees
There Will Be Blood 7.9
There Will Be Blood
Paul Thomas Anderson
Atonement 7.7
Atonement
Christopher Hampton
No Country for Old Men 8.0
No Country for Old Men
Ethan Coen, Joel Coen
The Kite Runner 8.0
The Kite Runner
David Benioff
BAFTA Film Award / Best Animated Film
Ratatouille 8.2
Ratatouille
Brad Bird
Winner
All nominees
Shrek the Third 6.8
Shrek the Third
Chris Miller
The Simpsons Movie 7.4
The Simpsons Movie
David Silverman
BAFTA Film Award / Best Production Design
Atonement 7.7
Atonement
Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
Winner
Atonement 7.7
Atonement
Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
Winner
All nominees
La Vie en Rose 7.6
La Vie en Rose Mome, La
Olivier Raoux
Elizabeth: The Golden Age 7.0
Elizabeth: The Golden Age
Guy Hendrix Dyas, Richard Roberts
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix 7.8
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix
Stuart Craig, Stephenie McMillan
There Will Be Blood 7.9
There Will Be Blood
Jack Fisk, Jim Erickson
BAFTA Film Award / Best Special Visual Effects
The Golden Compass 6.8
The Golden Compass
Michael L. Fink, Ben Morris, Bill Westenhofer, Trevor Wood
Winner
The Golden Compass 6.8
The Golden Compass
Michael L. Fink, Ben Morris, Bill Westenhofer, Trevor Wood
Winner
All nominees
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix 7.8
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix
Tim Burke, Emma Norton, John Richardson, Chris Shaw
The Bourne Ultimatum 7.9
The Bourne Ultimatum
Peter Chiang, Charlie Noble, Joss Williams, Mattias Lindahl
Spider-Man 3 7.3
Spider-Man 3
Spencer Cook, John Frazier, Scott Stokdyk, Peter Nofz
Pirates of the Caribbean: At worlds end 7.8
Pirates of the Caribbean: At worlds end
Charles Gibson, John Frazier, Hal T. Hickel, John Knoll
Pirates of the Caribbean: At worlds end 7.8
Pirates of the Caribbean: At worlds end
Charles Gibson, John Frazier, Hal T. Hickel, John Knoll
Spider-Man 3 7.3
Spider-Man 3
Spencer Cook, John Frazier, Scott Stokdyk, Peter Nofz
The Bourne Ultimatum 7.9
The Bourne Ultimatum
Peter Chiang, Charlie Noble, Joss Williams, Mattias Lindahl
Rising Star Award
Winner
All nominees
Elliot Page
Elliot Page
Tang Wei
Tang Wei
Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller
Sam Riley
Sam Riley
BAFTA TV Award / Best Drama Series
The Street The Street
John Chapman, Terry McDonough, Jimmy McGovern, Sita Williams
Winner
All nominees
Rome 8.8
Rome
Bruno Heller, John P. Melfi, Anne Thomopoulos, Tim Van Patten
Skins 8.3
Skins
Bryan Elsley, Jamie Brittain
Life on Mars 8.2
Life on Mars
Skins 8.3
Skins
Bryan Elsley, Jamie Brittain
BAFTA TV Award / Best Actor
Andrew Garfield
Andrew Garfield
Boy A
Winner
All nominees
Tom Hardy
Tom Hardy
Stuart: A Life Backwards
Matthew Macfadyen
Matthew Macfadyen
Secret Life
Antony Sher
Primo
BAFTA TV Award / Best Actress
Eileen Atkins
Eileen Atkins
Cranford
Winner
All nominees
Kierston Wareing
It's a Free World...
Judi Dench
Judi Dench
Cranford
Gina McKee
Gina McKee
The Street
BAFTA TV Award / Best Comedy Performance
Gavin and Stacey
Gavin and Stacey
James Corden
Winner
All nominees
Extras 8.7
Extras
Stephen Merchant For the christmas special.
Peep Show 8.4
Peep Show
David Mitchell
The Thick of It 7.7
The Thick of It
Peter Capaldi
BAFTA TV Award / Best Comedy Programme
Fonejacker Fonejacker
Mario Stylianides, Kayvan Novak, Helen Williams, Ed Tracy
Winner
Fonejacker Fonejacker
Mario Stylianides, Kayvan Novak, Helen Williams, Ed Tracy
Winner
All nominees
The Armstrong and Miller Show The Armstrong and Miller Show
Aleksander Armstrong, Jeremy Dyson, Ben Miller, Mario Stylianides
The Armstrong and Miller Show The Armstrong and Miller Show
Aleksander Armstrong, Jeremy Dyson, Ben Miller, Mario Stylianides
Star Stories Star Stories
Kevin Bishop, Philip Clarke, Elliot Hegarty, Lee Hupfield
Russell Brand's Ponderland Russell Brand's Ponderland
Russell Brand, Matt Morgan, Jack Bayles, Gareth Roy
Star Stories Star Stories
Kevin Bishop, Philip Clarke, Elliot Hegarty, Lee Hupfield
Russell Brand's Ponderland Russell Brand's Ponderland
Russell Brand, Matt Morgan, Jack Bayles, Gareth Roy
BAFTA TV Award / Best Continuing Drama
Holby City Holby City
Winner
All nominees
The Bill The Bill
Robert Del Maestro, Johnathan Young, Maxwell Young, Tim Key
Emmerdale Farm Emmerdale Farm
John Anderson, Tim Dynevor, Keith Richardson, Kathleen Beedles
EastEnders EastEnders
Emmerdale Farm Emmerdale Farm
John Anderson, Tim Dynevor, Keith Richardson, Kathleen Beedles
BAFTA TV Award / Best Costume Design
Oliver Twist
Oliver Twist
Amy Roberts
Winner
All nominees
Miss Marie Lloyd Miss Marie Lloyd
Lucinda Wright
Fanny Hill Fanny Hill
Lucinda Wright
Cranford
Cranford
Jenny Beavan
BAFTA TV Award / Best Current Affairs
All nominees
Honour Kills Honour Kills
Paul Dosaj, Adam Kemp, Ben Rumney, Juliette Murray-Topham, Emma Willis
Honour Kills Honour Kills
Paul Dosaj, Adam Kemp, Ben Rumney, Juliette Murray-Topham, Emma Willis
BAFTA TV Award / Best Director - Factual
Jezza Neumann
China's Stolen Children
Winner
All nominees
Livia Russell
Grand Designs
Joseph Bullman
The Seven Sins of England
Annabel Gillings
Earth / Unsere Erde
BAFTA TV Award / Best Director - Fiction/Entertainment
John Crowley
John Crowley
Boy A
Winner
All nominees
Otto Bathurst
Otto Bathurst
Five Days
Adrian Shergold
Persuasion
Marc Munden
Marc Munden
The Mark of Cain
BAFTA TV Award / Best Drama Serial
Britz Britz
David Aukin, Steve Clark-Hall, Piter Kosminski, Hal Vogel
Winner
Britz Britz
David Aukin, Steve Clark-Hall, Piter Kosminski, Hal Vogel
Winner
All nominees
Cranford
Cranford
Sue Birtwistle, Simon Curtis, Heidi Thomas
Five Days
Five Days
Simon Curtis, Gwyneth Hughes, Paul Rutman, Otto Bathurst
Cranford
Cranford
Sue Birtwistle, Simon Curtis, Heidi Thomas
Five Days
Five Days
Simon Curtis, Gwyneth Hughes, Paul Rutman, Otto Bathurst
Murphy's Law Murphy's Law
Greg Brenman, Russell Lewis, Stephen Smallwood, Colm McCarthy
BAFTA TV Award / Best Editing - Factual
Parallel Worlds, Parallel Lives Parallel Worlds, Parallel Lives
Folko Boermans
Winner
All nominees
China's Stolen Children China's Stolen Children
Brian Woods, Reg Clarke, Jezza Neumann
The Seven Sins of England The Seven Sins of England
Michael Harrowes, Ollie Huddleston
The Apprentice UK The Apprentice
Tris Harris
The Seven Sins of England The Seven Sins of England
Michael Harrowes, Ollie Huddleston
BAFTA TV Award / Best Editing - Fiction/Entertainment
Boy A 7.9
Boy A
Lucia Zucchetti
Winner
All nominees
The Mighty Boosh 5.5
The Mighty Boosh
Mark Everson
Five Days
Five Days
Sarah Brewerton
Cranford
Cranford
Frances Parker
BAFTA TV Award / Best Entertainment Performance
TV Burp TV Burp
Harry Hill
Winner
All nominees
QI 8.8
QI
Stephen Fry
The Friday Night Project The Friday Night Project
Alan Carr, Justin Lee Collins
Never Mind the Buzzcocks
Never Mind the Buzzcocks
Simon Amstell
BAFTA TV Award / Best Factual: Current Affairs
China's Stolen Children China's Stolen Children
Kate Blewett, Brian Woods, Sky Zeh, Jezza Neumann
Winner
BAFTA TV Award / Best Features
Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares
Production Team
Winner
BAFTA TV Award / Best International
Heroes 6.8
Heroes
Paul A. Edwards, Dennis Hammer, Tim Kring, Joe Pokaski
Winner
Heroes 6.8
Heroes
Paul A. Edwards, Dennis Hammer, Tim Kring, Joe Pokaski
Winner
All nominees
Californication 8.0
Californication
David Duchovny, Scott Winant, Tom Kapinos
Family Guy 8.6
Family Guy
David A. Goodman, Seth MacFarlane, Chris Sheridan, Danny Smith
My Name Is Earl 8.0
My Name Is Earl My Name is Earl
Bobby Bowman, Marc Buckland, Gregory Thomas Garcia, Henry J. Lange Jr.
Family Guy 8.6
Family Guy
David A. Goodman, Seth MacFarlane, Chris Sheridan, Danny Smith
Californication 8.0
Californication
David Duchovny, Scott Winant, Tom Kapinos
BAFTA TV Award / Best Make Up & Hair Design
My Boy Jack My Boy Jack
Morna Ferguson
Winner
All nominees
Oliver Twist
Oliver Twist
Anne Oldham
Rome 8.8
Rome
Maurizio Silvi
Cranford
Cranford
Alison Elliott
BAFTA TV Award / Best Original Television Music
Capturing Mary 6.8
Capturing Mary
Adrian Johnston
Winner
All nominees
Doctor Who 8.1
Doctor Who
Murray Gold
Cranford
Cranford
Carl Davis
Boy A 7.9
Boy A
Paddy Cunneen
BAFTA TV Award / Best Photography - Factual
Going Tribal Tribe
Wayne Derrick
Winner
All nominees
Wye: Voices from the Valley Wye: Voices from the Valley
Charlie Hamilton-James, Jamie McPherson
The Seven Sins of England The Seven Sins of England
Mark Wolf
China's Stolen Children China's Stolen Children
Jezza Neumann
Wye: Voices from the Valley Wye: Voices from the Valley
Charlie Hamilton-James, Jamie McPherson
BAFTA TV Award / Best Photography and Lighting - Fiction/Entertainment
Boy A 7.9
Boy A
Rob Hardy
Winner
All nominees
Spooks
Spooks
Damian Bromley
Skins 8.3
Skins
Nick Dance
Joe's Palace 6.7
Joe's Palace
Danny Cohen
BAFTA TV Award / Best Production Design
Cranford
Cranford
Donal Woods
Winner
All nominees
My Boy Jack My Boy Jack
Dave Arrowsmith
Britz Britz
Pat Campbell
Life on Mars 8.2
Life on Mars
Matt Gant
BAFTA TV Award / Best Situation Comedy
Peep Show 8.4
Peep Show
Becky Martin, Robert Popper, Sam Bain, Jesse Armstrong
Winner
Peep Show 8.4
Peep Show
Becky Martin, Robert Popper, Sam Bain, Jesse Armstrong
Winner
All nominees
The IT Crowd 8.8
The IT Crowd
Richard Boden, Graham Linehan, Ash Atalla
The Thick of It 7.7
The Thick of It
The IT Crowd 8.8
The IT Crowd
Richard Boden, Graham Linehan, Ash Atalla
BAFTA TV Award / Best Sound (Factual)
All nominees
Seven Ages of Rock Seven Ages of Rock
Peter Davies, Paul Cowgill, Rhys Summers
Seven Ages of Rock Seven Ages of Rock
Peter Davies, Paul Cowgill, Rhys Summers
BAFTA TV Award / Best Sound Factual
War Oratorio War Oratorio
Paul Paragon, Mike Hatch, Ben Baird
Winner
All nominees
New Europe New Europe
George Foulgham, John Pritchard
Episode #2.5 Episode #2.5
George Foulgham, Lisa-Marie McStay
New Europe New Europe
George Foulgham, John Pritchard
Episode #2.5 Episode #2.5
George Foulgham, Lisa-Marie McStay
BAFTA TV Award / Best Sound Fiction/Entertainment
Cranford
Cranford
Peter Brill, Paul Hamblin, Graham Headicar, Andre Schmidt
Winner
Cranford
Cranford
Peter Brill, Paul Hamblin, Graham Headicar, Andre Schmidt
Winner
All nominees
Doctor Who 8.1
Doctor Who
Spooks
Spooks
Rudi Buckle, James Feltham, Ben Norrington, Darren Banks
Spooks
Spooks
Rudi Buckle, James Feltham, Ben Norrington, Darren Banks
Life on Mars 8.2
Life on Mars
James Feltham, Dave Sansom, Darren Banks, Alex Sawyer
BAFTA TV Award / Best Specialist Factual
Andrew Marr's History of Modern Britain Andrew Marr's History of Modern Britain
Chris Granlund, Andrew Marr, Clive Edwards, Tom Giles
Winner
Andrew Marr's History of Modern Britain Andrew Marr's History of Modern Britain
Chris Granlund, Andrew Marr, Clive Edwards, Tom Giles
Winner
BAFTA TV Award / Best Titles
Skins 8.3
Skins
Tal Rosner
Winner
BAFTA TV Award / Best Visual Effects
Fight for Life Fight for Life
Winner
Fight for Life Fight for Life
Philip Dobree
Winner
All nominees
Rome 8.8
Rome
BAFTA TV Award / Best Writer
Doctor Who 8.1
Doctor Who
Steven Moffat For episode "Blink"
Winner
All nominees
The Street The Street
Jimmy McGovern
Cranford
Cranford
Heidi Thomas
The Mark of Cain The Mark of Cain
Tony Marchant
BAFTA TV Award / Break-Through Talent
China's Stolen Children China's Stolen Children
Jezza Neumann
Winner
All nominees
A Very British Sex Scandal A Very British Sex Scandal
Patrick Reams
Boy A 7.9
Boy A
Mark O'Rowe
Skins 8.3
Skins
BAFTA TV Award / Factual Series
The Tower: A Tale of Two Cities The Tower: A Tale of Two Cities
Anthony Wonke
Winner
All nominees
Paul Merton in China Paul Merton in China
Mark Chapman, Paul Merton, Paul Sommers, Barbie MacLaurin
Meet the Natives Meet the Natives
Andrew Palmer, Chris King, Will Anderson, Gavin Searle
Paul Merton in China Paul Merton in China
Mark Chapman, Paul Merton, Paul Sommers, Barbie MacLaurin
BAFTA TV Award / Single Documentary
The Lie of the Land The Lie of the Land
Mark Frith, Justin Krish, Catherine Bailey, Molly Dineen
Winner
The Lie of the Land The Lie of the Land
Mark Frith, Justin Krish, Catherine Bailey, Molly Dineen
Winner
All nominees
Beautiful Young Minds Beautiful Young Minds
Edmund Coulthard, Grant McKee, Morgan Metyuz, David Brindley
Malcolm and Barbara: Love's Farewell Malcolm and Barbara: Love's Farewell
Kim Horton, Paul Watson
Beautiful Young Minds Beautiful Young Minds
Edmund Coulthard, Grant McKee, Morgan Metyuz, David Brindley
BAFTA TV Award / Single Drama
The Mark of Cain The Mark of Cain
Lynn Horsford, Tony Marchant, Marc Munden, Nicola Shindler
Winner
The Mark of Cain The Mark of Cain
Lynn Horsford, Tony Marchant, Marc Munden, Nicola Shindler
Winner
All nominees
Boy A 7.9
Boy A
Lynn Horsford, Mark O'Rowe, John Crowley
Coming Down the Mountain Coming Down the Mountain
Greg Brenman, Mark Haddon, Roanna Benn, Julie Anne Robinson
The Trial of Tony Blair The Trial of Tony Blair
David Aukin, Simon Cellan Jones, Alistair Beaton, Hal Vogel
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
This Is England 7.4
This Is England This is England
Sheyn Medouz, Mark Herbert
Winner
All nominees
Atonement 7.7
Atonement
Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Christopher Hampton, Paul Webster, Joe Wright
Control 7.5
Control
Anton Corbijn, Matt Greenhalgh, Orian Williams, Todd Eckert
Eastern Promises 7.7
Eastern Promises
David Cronenberg, Robert Lantos, Paul Webster, Steven Knight
The Bourne Ultimatum 7.9
The Bourne Ultimatum
Tony Gilroy, Patrick Crowley, Paul Greengrass, Frank Marshall, Paul Sandberg, George Nolfi, Skott Z. Byorns
Eastern Promises 7.7
Eastern Promises
David Cronenberg, Robert Lantos, Paul Webster, Steven Knight
The Bourne Ultimatum 7.9
The Bourne Ultimatum
Tony Gilroy, Patrick Crowley, Paul Greengrass, Frank Marshall, Paul Sandberg, George Nolfi, Skott Z. Byorns
Control 7.5
Control
Anton Corbijn, Matt Greenhalgh, Orian Williams, Todd Eckert
Atonement 7.7
Atonement
Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Christopher Hampton, Paul Webster, Joe Wright
Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
La Vie en Rose 7.6
La Vie en Rose Mome, La
Christopher Gunning
Winner
All nominees
American Gangster 7.7
American Gangster
Marc Streitenfeld
There Will Be Blood 7.9
There Will Be Blood
Jonny Greenwood
The Kite Runner 8.0
The Kite Runner
Alberto Iglesias
Atonement 7.7
Atonement
Dario Marianelli
Carl Foreman Award for the Most Promising Newcomer
Control 7.5
Control
Matt Greenhalgh
Winner
All nominees
Brick Lane Brick Lane
Sarah Gavron
Scott Walker: 30 Century Man 6.6
Scott Walker: 30 Century Man
Mia Bays
The Killing of John Lennon The Killing of John Lennon
Andrew Piddington
Taking Liberties Taking Liberties
Chris Atkins
David Lean Award for Direction / Best Director
Ethan Coen
Ethan Coen
No Country for Old Men
Winner
Joel Coen
Joel Coen
No Country for Old Men
Winner
All nominees
Paul Thomas Anderson
Paul Thomas Anderson
There Will Be Blood
Paul Greengrass
Paul Greengrass
The Bourne Ultimatum
Joe Wright
Joe Wright
Atonement
Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck
Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck
The Lives of Others
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Drama
The Revenge Files of Alistair Fury The Revenge Files of Alistair Fury
Jamie Rix, Nick Wood
Winner
All nominees
Summerhill Summerhill
Stephen Smallwood, Jon East, Alison Hume
Summerhill Summerhill
Stephen Smallwood, Jon East, Alison Hume
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Entertainment
Hedz Hedz
Eric Haynes, Sue Morgan, Nick Hopkin
Winner
Hedz Hedz
Eric Haynes, Sue Morgan, Nick Hopkin
Winner
All nominees
Sorry, I've Got No Head Sorry, I've Got No Head
Ian Curtis, Jeremy Salsby, Tom Miller
Sorry, I've Got No Head Sorry, I've Got No Head
Ian Curtis, Jeremy Salsby, Tom Miller
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Feature Film
WALL·E 8.5
WALL·E
Andrew Stanton, Jim Morris
Winner
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Interactive
All nominees
Meta4orce Meta4orce
Peter Milligan, Rick Palmer, Alex Norris
Meta4orce Meta4orce
Peter Milligan, Rick Palmer, Alex Norris
BAFTA Children's Award / Best International
Yo Gabba Gabba! Yo Gabba Gabba!
Sean Falkner
Winner
Yo Gabba Gabba! Yo Gabba Gabba!
Winner
All nominees
Phineas and Ferb
Phineas and Ferb
Jeff "Swampy" Marsh, Dan Povenmire
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Learning - Secondary
L8r L8r
Malcolm Campbell, John White, David Watson
Winner
All nominees
Technology for Life Technology for Life
Stefan Stuckert, Dean Beswick
Technology for Life Technology for Life
Stefan Stuckert, Dean Beswick
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Pre-School Animation
Charlie and Lola Charlie and Lola
Claudia Lloyd, Kitty Taylor
Winner
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Pre-School Live Action
In the Night Garden... In the Night Garden...
Dirk Campbell, Anne Wood, Andrew Davenport
Winner
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Presenter
Something Special Something Special
Justin Fletcher
Winner
All nominees
Blue Peter Blue Peter
Andy Akinwolere
SMart! SMart!
Kirsten O'Brien
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Short Form
MySay MySay
Mick Robertson, John Butterworth
Winner
MySay MySay
Mick Robertson, John Butterworth
Winner
All nominees
Stitch Up Showdown Stitch Up Showdown
Adam Shaw, Oli Hyatt
Stitch Up Showdown Stitch Up Showdown
Adam Shaw, Oli Hyatt
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Writer
Summerhill Summerhill
Alison Hume
Winner
All nominees
Charlie and Lola Charlie and Lola
Dave Ingham
BAFTA Children's Award / Break-Through Talent
Eliot Otis Brown Walters
Winner
All nominees
Josh Alward
Academy Fellowship
Bruce Forsyth
BAFTA Television
Winner
BAFTA Film
Winner
Lew Grade Award
TV Burp TV Burp
Harry Hill, Peter Orton, Spencer Millman
Winner
All nominees
Strictly Come Dancing Strictly Come Dancing
Martin Scott, Sam Donnelly, Clodagh O'Donoghue
Britain's Got Talent Britain's Got Talent
Richard Holloway, Ben Thursby, Andrew Llinares, Georgie Hurford-Jones
Have I Got News for You Have I Got News for You
Richard Wilson, Nick Martin, Jo Bunting
Britain's Got Talent Britain's Got Talent
Richard Holloway, Ben Thursby, Andrew Llinares, Georgie Hurford-Jones
Strictly Come Dancing Strictly Come Dancing
Martin Scott, Sam Donnelly, Clodagh O'Donoghue
Audience Award (TV)
Gavin and Stacey
Gavin and Stacey
Winner
All nominees
Strictly Come Dancing Strictly Come Dancing
Andrew Marr's History of Modern Britain Andrew Marr's History of Modern Britain
Britain's Got Talent Britain's Got Talent
Cranford
Cranford
The Apprentice UK The Apprentice
60 Seconds of Fame - Best Regional Film / North East and cumbria
Frank Frank
Benjamin Bee, Claire Adele Winter
Winner
Frank Frank
Benjamin Bee, Claire Adele Winter
Winner
60 Seconds of Fame - Best Regional Film / Wales
The Fifth Bowl The Fifth Bowl
Sally El Hosaini
Winner
60 Seconds of Fame - Best Film
All nominees
Shoulder to Shoulder Shoulder to Shoulder
Uilyam MakGregor
