Kinoafisha
Film festivals
BAFTA Awards
Events
BAFTA Awards 2008
All nominated films "BAFTA Awards" in 2008
Site
Royal Opera House, London, UK
Date
10 February 2008
BAFTA Film Award / Best Film
7.7
Atonement
Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Paul Webster
Winner
7.7
Atonement
Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Paul Webster
Winner
8.0
No Country for Old Men
Ethan Coen, Joel Coen, Scott Rudin
7.7
American Gangster
Ridley Scott, Brian Grazer
7.8
The Lives of Others
Das Leben der Anderen
Quirin Berg, Max Wiedemann
Watch trailer
7.9
There Will Be Blood
Paul Thomas Anderson, Daniel Lupi
8.0
No Country for Old Men
Ethan Coen, Joel Coen, Scott Rudin
7.8
The Lives of Others
Das Leben der Anderen
Quirin Berg, Max Wiedemann
Watch trailer
BAFTA Film Award / Best Film Not in the English Language
7.8
The Lives of Others
Das Leben der Anderen
Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck, Quirin Berg, Max Wiedemann
Winner
Watch trailer
7.8
The Lives of Others
Das Leben der Anderen
Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck, Quirin Berg, Max Wiedemann
Winner
Watch trailer
8.0
The Kite Runner
Marc Forster, William Horberg, Walter F. Parkes, Rebecca Yeldham
7.7
The Diving Bell and the Butterfly
Scaphandre et le papillon, Le
Kathleen Kennedy, Jon Kilik, Julian Schnabel
7.6
La Vie en Rose
Mome, La
Alain Goldman, Olivier Dahan
7.6
La Vie en Rose
Mome, La
Alain Goldman, Olivier Dahan
7.2
Lust, Caution
Se jie / Lust, Caution
Ang Lee, William Kong, James Schamus
7.7
The Diving Bell and the Butterfly
Scaphandre et le papillon, Le
Kathleen Kennedy, Jon Kilik, Julian Schnabel
8.0
The Kite Runner
Marc Forster, William Horberg, Walter F. Parkes, Rebecca Yeldham
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Short Film
Dog Altogether
Dog Altogether
Paddy Considine, Diarmid Scrimshaw
Winner
Dog Altogether
Dog Altogether
Paddy Considine, Diarmid Scrimshaw
Winner
The One and Only Herb McGwyer Plays Wallis Island
The One and Only Herb McGwyer Plays Wallis Island
Charlie Henderson, James Griffiths, Tom Basden, Tim Key
Soft
Soft
Simon Ellis, Jane Hooks
Hesitation
Hesitation
Julien Berlan, Michelle Stein, Virginia Gilbert
The One and Only Herb McGwyer Plays Wallis Island
The One and Only Herb McGwyer Plays Wallis Island
Charlie Henderson, James Griffiths, Tom Basden, Tim Key
Soft
Soft
Simon Ellis, Jane Hooks
The Stronger
The Stronger
Frank McGuinness, Lia Williams, Dan McCulloch
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Short Animation
The Pearce Sisters
The Pearce Sisters
Luis Cook, Jo Allen
Winner
The Pearce Sisters
The Pearce Sisters
Luis Cook, Jo Allen
Winner
Yours Truly
Yours Truly
Osbert Parker, Ian W. Gouldstone
The Crumblegiant
The Crumblegiant
John McCloskey, Pearse Moore
Yours Truly
Yours Truly
Osbert Parker, Ian W. Gouldstone
BAFTA Film Award / Best Actor
Daniel Day-Lewis
There Will Be Blood
Winner
Michael Clayton
Atonement
Ulrich Mühe
The Lives of Others
Posthumously.
Viggo Mortensen
Eastern Promises
BAFTA Film Award / Best Actress
Marion Cotillard
La Vie en Rose
Winner
Julie Christie
Away from Her
Elliot Page
Juno
Cate Blanchett
Elizabeth: The Golden Age
Keira Knightley
Atonement
BAFTA Film Award / Best Supporting Actor
Javier Bardem
No Country for Old Men
Winner
Tommy Lee Jones
No Country for Old Men
Paul Dano
There Will Be Blood
Philip Seymour Hoffman
Charlie Wilson's War
Tom Wilkinson
Michael Clayton
BAFTA Film Award / Best Supporting Actress
Tilda Swinton
Michael Clayton
Winner
Samantha Morton
Control
Cate Blanchett
I'm Not There.
Kelly Macdonald
No Country for Old Men
Saoirse Ronan
Atonement
BAFTA Film Award / Best Cinematography
8.0
No Country for Old Men
Roger Deakins
Winner
7.9
There Will Be Blood
Robert Elswit
7.9
The Bourne Ultimatum
Oliver Wood
Watch trailer
7.7
Atonement
Seamus McGarvey
7.7
American Gangster
Harris Savides
BAFTA Film Award / Best Sound
7.9
The Bourne Ultimatum
Karen Baker Landers, Kirk Francis, Per Hallberg, Scott Millan, David Parker
Winner
Watch trailer
7.9
The Bourne Ultimatum
Karen Baker Landers, Kirk Francis, Per Hallberg, Scott Millan, David Parker
Winner
Watch trailer
8.0
No Country for Old Men
Peter F. Kurland, Craig Berkey, Skip Lievsay, Greg Orloff
8.0
No Country for Old Men
Peter F. Kurland, Craig Berkey, Skip Lievsay, Greg Orloff
7.9
There Will Be Blood
Matthew Wood, Tom Johnson, John Pritchett, Christopher Scarabosio, Michael Semanick
7.7
Atonement
Paul Hamblin, Danny Hambrook, Catherine Hodgson, Becki Ponting
7.6
La Vie en Rose
Mome, La
Jean-Paul Hurier, Pascal Villard, Laurent Zeilig, Marc Doisne
7.7
Atonement
Paul Hamblin, Danny Hambrook, Catherine Hodgson, Becki Ponting
7.9
There Will Be Blood
Matthew Wood, Tom Johnson, John Pritchett, Christopher Scarabosio, Michael Semanick
BAFTA Film Award / Best Production Design/Art Direction
7.6
La Vie en Rose
Mome, La
Olivier Raoux, Stanislas Reydellet
7.6
La Vie en Rose
Mome, La
Olivier Raoux, Stanislas Reydellet
BAFTA Film Award / Best Costume Design
7.6
La Vie en Rose
Mome, La
Marit Allen
Winner
7.2
Lust, Caution
Se jie / Lust, Caution
Pan Lai
7.6
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Colleen Atwood
7.0
Elizabeth: The Golden Age
Alexandra Byrne
7.7
Atonement
Jacqueline Durran
BAFTA Film Award / Best Editing
7.9
The Bourne Ultimatum
Christopher Rouse
Winner
Watch trailer
8.0
No Country for Old Men
Ethan Coen, Joel Coen
8.0
No Country for Old Men
Ethan Coen, Joel Coen
7.1
Michael Clayton
John Gilroy
7.7
Atonement
Paul Tothill
7.7
American Gangster
Pietro Scalia
BAFTA Film Award / Best Make Up & Hair
7.6
La Vie en Rose
Mome, La
Jan Archibald, Didier Lavergne
Winner
7.6
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Ivana Primorac
7.7
Atonement
Ivana Primorac
6.8
Hairspray
Judi Cooper-Sealy, Jordan Samuel
7.0
Elizabeth: The Golden Age
Jenny Shircore
6.8
Hairspray
Judi Cooper-Sealy, Jordan Samuel
BAFTA Film Award / Best Screenplay (Original)
7.4
Juno
Diablo Koudi
Winner
7.1
Michael Clayton
Tony Gilroy
7.8
The Lives of Others
Das Leben der Anderen
Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck
Watch trailer
7.4
This Is England
This is England
Sheyn Medouz
7.7
American Gangster
Stiven Zeyllyan
BAFTA Film Award / Best Screenplay (Adapted)
7.7
The Diving Bell and the Butterfly
Scaphandre et le papillon, Le
Ronald Harwood
Winner
7.9
There Will Be Blood
Paul Thomas Anderson
7.7
Atonement
Christopher Hampton
8.0
No Country for Old Men
Ethan Coen, Joel Coen
8.0
The Kite Runner
David Benioff
BAFTA Film Award / Best Animated Film
8.2
Ratatouille
Brad Bird
Winner
Watch trailer
6.8
Shrek the Third
Chris Miller
7.4
The Simpsons Movie
David Silverman
BAFTA Film Award / Best Production Design
7.7
Atonement
Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
Winner
7.7
Atonement
Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
Winner
7.6
La Vie en Rose
Mome, La
Olivier Raoux
7.0
Elizabeth: The Golden Age
Guy Hendrix Dyas, Richard Roberts
7.8
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix
Stuart Craig, Stephenie McMillan
7.9
There Will Be Blood
Jack Fisk, Jim Erickson
BAFTA Film Award / Best Special Visual Effects
6.8
The Golden Compass
Michael L. Fink, Ben Morris, Bill Westenhofer, Trevor Wood
Winner
6.8
The Golden Compass
Michael L. Fink, Ben Morris, Bill Westenhofer, Trevor Wood
Winner
7.8
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix
Tim Burke, Emma Norton, John Richardson, Chris Shaw
7.9
The Bourne Ultimatum
Peter Chiang, Charlie Noble, Joss Williams, Mattias Lindahl
Watch trailer
7.3
Spider-Man 3
Spencer Cook, John Frazier, Scott Stokdyk, Peter Nofz
7.8
Pirates of the Caribbean: At worlds end
Charles Gibson, John Frazier, Hal T. Hickel, John Knoll
7.8
Pirates of the Caribbean: At worlds end
Charles Gibson, John Frazier, Hal T. Hickel, John Knoll
7.3
Spider-Man 3
Spencer Cook, John Frazier, Scott Stokdyk, Peter Nofz
7.9
The Bourne Ultimatum
Peter Chiang, Charlie Noble, Joss Williams, Mattias Lindahl
Watch trailer
Rising Star Award
Winner
Elliot Page
Tang Wei
Sienna Miller
Sam Riley
BAFTA TV Award / Best Drama Series
The Street
The Street
John Chapman, Terry McDonough, Jimmy McGovern, Sita Williams
Winner
8.8
Rome
Bruno Heller, John P. Melfi, Anne Thomopoulos, Tim Van Patten
8.3
Skins
Bryan Elsley, Jamie Brittain
8.2
Life on Mars
8.3
Skins
Bryan Elsley, Jamie Brittain
BAFTA TV Award / Best Actor
Andrew Garfield
Boy A
Winner
Tom Hardy
Stuart: A Life Backwards
Matthew Macfadyen
Secret Life
Antony Sher
Primo
BAFTA TV Award / Best Actress
Eileen Atkins
Cranford
Winner
Kierston Wareing
It's a Free World...
Judi Dench
Cranford
Gina McKee
The Street
BAFTA TV Award / Best Comedy Performance
Gavin and Stacey
James Corden
Winner
8.7
Extras
Stephen Merchant
For the christmas special.
8.4
Peep Show
David Mitchell
7.7
The Thick of It
Peter Capaldi
BAFTA TV Award / Best Comedy Programme
Fonejacker
Fonejacker
Mario Stylianides, Kayvan Novak, Helen Williams, Ed Tracy
Winner
Fonejacker
Fonejacker
Mario Stylianides, Kayvan Novak, Helen Williams, Ed Tracy
Winner
The Armstrong and Miller Show
The Armstrong and Miller Show
Aleksander Armstrong, Jeremy Dyson, Ben Miller, Mario Stylianides
The Armstrong and Miller Show
The Armstrong and Miller Show
Aleksander Armstrong, Jeremy Dyson, Ben Miller, Mario Stylianides
Star Stories
Star Stories
Kevin Bishop, Philip Clarke, Elliot Hegarty, Lee Hupfield
Russell Brand's Ponderland
Russell Brand's Ponderland
Russell Brand, Matt Morgan, Jack Bayles, Gareth Roy
Star Stories
Star Stories
Kevin Bishop, Philip Clarke, Elliot Hegarty, Lee Hupfield
Russell Brand's Ponderland
Russell Brand's Ponderland
Russell Brand, Matt Morgan, Jack Bayles, Gareth Roy
BAFTA TV Award / Best Continuing Drama
Holby City
Holby City
Winner
The Bill
The Bill
Robert Del Maestro, Johnathan Young, Maxwell Young, Tim Key
Emmerdale Farm
Emmerdale Farm
John Anderson, Tim Dynevor, Keith Richardson, Kathleen Beedles
EastEnders
EastEnders
Emmerdale Farm
Emmerdale Farm
John Anderson, Tim Dynevor, Keith Richardson, Kathleen Beedles
BAFTA TV Award / Best Costume Design
Oliver Twist
Amy Roberts
Winner
Miss Marie Lloyd
Miss Marie Lloyd
Lucinda Wright
Fanny Hill
Fanny Hill
Lucinda Wright
Cranford
Jenny Beavan
BAFTA TV Award / Best Current Affairs
Honour Kills
Honour Kills
Paul Dosaj, Adam Kemp, Ben Rumney, Juliette Murray-Topham, Emma Willis
Honour Kills
Honour Kills
Paul Dosaj, Adam Kemp, Ben Rumney, Juliette Murray-Topham, Emma Willis
BAFTA TV Award / Best Director - Factual
Jezza Neumann
China's Stolen Children
Winner
Livia Russell
Grand Designs
Joseph Bullman
The Seven Sins of England
Annabel Gillings
Earth / Unsere Erde
BAFTA TV Award / Best Director - Fiction/Entertainment
John Crowley
Boy A
Winner
Otto Bathurst
Five Days
Adrian Shergold
Persuasion
Marc Munden
The Mark of Cain
BAFTA TV Award / Best Drama Serial
Britz
Britz
David Aukin, Steve Clark-Hall, Piter Kosminski, Hal Vogel
Winner
Britz
Britz
David Aukin, Steve Clark-Hall, Piter Kosminski, Hal Vogel
Winner
Cranford
Sue Birtwistle, Simon Curtis, Heidi Thomas
Five Days
Simon Curtis, Gwyneth Hughes, Paul Rutman, Otto Bathurst
Cranford
Sue Birtwistle, Simon Curtis, Heidi Thomas
Five Days
Simon Curtis, Gwyneth Hughes, Paul Rutman, Otto Bathurst
Murphy's Law
Murphy's Law
Greg Brenman, Russell Lewis, Stephen Smallwood, Colm McCarthy
BAFTA TV Award / Best Editing - Factual
Parallel Worlds, Parallel Lives
Parallel Worlds, Parallel Lives
Folko Boermans
Winner
China's Stolen Children
China's Stolen Children
Brian Woods, Reg Clarke, Jezza Neumann
The Seven Sins of England
The Seven Sins of England
Michael Harrowes, Ollie Huddleston
The Apprentice UK
The Apprentice
Tris Harris
The Seven Sins of England
The Seven Sins of England
Michael Harrowes, Ollie Huddleston
BAFTA TV Award / Best Editing - Fiction/Entertainment
7.9
Boy A
Lucia Zucchetti
Winner
5.5
The Mighty Boosh
Mark Everson
Five Days
Sarah Brewerton
Cranford
Frances Parker
BAFTA TV Award / Best Entertainment Performance
TV Burp
TV Burp
Harry Hill
Winner
8.8
QI
Stephen Fry
The Friday Night Project
The Friday Night Project
Alan Carr, Justin Lee Collins
Never Mind the Buzzcocks
Simon Amstell
BAFTA TV Award / Best Factual: Current Affairs
China's Stolen Children
China's Stolen Children
Kate Blewett, Brian Woods, Sky Zeh, Jezza Neumann
Winner
BAFTA TV Award / Best Features
Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares
Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares
Production Team
Winner
BAFTA TV Award / Best International
6.8
Heroes
Paul A. Edwards, Dennis Hammer, Tim Kring, Joe Pokaski
Winner
6.8
Heroes
Paul A. Edwards, Dennis Hammer, Tim Kring, Joe Pokaski
Winner
8.0
Californication
David Duchovny, Scott Winant, Tom Kapinos
8.6
Family Guy
David A. Goodman, Seth MacFarlane, Chris Sheridan, Danny Smith
8.0
My Name Is Earl
My Name is Earl
Bobby Bowman, Marc Buckland, Gregory Thomas Garcia, Henry J. Lange Jr.
8.6
Family Guy
David A. Goodman, Seth MacFarlane, Chris Sheridan, Danny Smith
8.0
Californication
David Duchovny, Scott Winant, Tom Kapinos
BAFTA TV Award / Best Make Up & Hair Design
My Boy Jack
My Boy Jack
Morna Ferguson
Winner
Oliver Twist
Anne Oldham
8.8
Rome
Maurizio Silvi
Cranford
Alison Elliott
BAFTA TV Award / Best Original Television Music
6.8
Capturing Mary
Adrian Johnston
Winner
8.1
Doctor Who
Murray Gold
Cranford
Carl Davis
7.9
Boy A
Paddy Cunneen
BAFTA TV Award / Best Photography - Factual
Going Tribal
Tribe
Wayne Derrick
Winner
Wye: Voices from the Valley
Wye: Voices from the Valley
Charlie Hamilton-James, Jamie McPherson
The Seven Sins of England
The Seven Sins of England
Mark Wolf
China's Stolen Children
China's Stolen Children
Jezza Neumann
Wye: Voices from the Valley
Wye: Voices from the Valley
Charlie Hamilton-James, Jamie McPherson
BAFTA TV Award / Best Photography and Lighting - Fiction/Entertainment
7.9
Boy A
Rob Hardy
Winner
Spooks
Damian Bromley
8.3
Skins
Nick Dance
6.7
Joe's Palace
Danny Cohen
BAFTA TV Award / Best Production Design
Cranford
Donal Woods
Winner
My Boy Jack
My Boy Jack
Dave Arrowsmith
Britz
Britz
Pat Campbell
8.2
Life on Mars
Matt Gant
BAFTA TV Award / Best Situation Comedy
8.4
Peep Show
Becky Martin, Robert Popper, Sam Bain, Jesse Armstrong
Winner
8.4
Peep Show
Becky Martin, Robert Popper, Sam Bain, Jesse Armstrong
Winner
8.8
The IT Crowd
Richard Boden, Graham Linehan, Ash Atalla
7.7
The Thick of It
8.8
The IT Crowd
Richard Boden, Graham Linehan, Ash Atalla
BAFTA TV Award / Best Sound (Factual)
Seven Ages of Rock
Seven Ages of Rock
Peter Davies, Paul Cowgill, Rhys Summers
Seven Ages of Rock
Seven Ages of Rock
Peter Davies, Paul Cowgill, Rhys Summers
BAFTA TV Award / Best Sound Factual
War Oratorio
War Oratorio
Paul Paragon, Mike Hatch, Ben Baird
Winner
New Europe
New Europe
George Foulgham, John Pritchard
Episode #2.5
Episode #2.5
George Foulgham, Lisa-Marie McStay
New Europe
New Europe
George Foulgham, John Pritchard
Episode #2.5
Episode #2.5
George Foulgham, Lisa-Marie McStay
BAFTA TV Award / Best Sound Fiction/Entertainment
Cranford
Peter Brill, Paul Hamblin, Graham Headicar, Andre Schmidt
Winner
Cranford
Peter Brill, Paul Hamblin, Graham Headicar, Andre Schmidt
Winner
8.1
Doctor Who
Spooks
Rudi Buckle, James Feltham, Ben Norrington, Darren Banks
Spooks
Rudi Buckle, James Feltham, Ben Norrington, Darren Banks
8.2
Life on Mars
James Feltham, Dave Sansom, Darren Banks, Alex Sawyer
BAFTA TV Award / Best Specialist Factual
Andrew Marr's History of Modern Britain
Andrew Marr's History of Modern Britain
Chris Granlund, Andrew Marr, Clive Edwards, Tom Giles
Winner
Andrew Marr's History of Modern Britain
Andrew Marr's History of Modern Britain
Chris Granlund, Andrew Marr, Clive Edwards, Tom Giles
Winner
BAFTA TV Award / Best Titles
8.3
Skins
Tal Rosner
Winner
BAFTA TV Award / Best Visual Effects
Fight for Life
Fight for Life
Winner
Fight for Life
Fight for Life
Philip Dobree
Winner
8.8
Rome
BAFTA TV Award / Best Writer
8.1
Doctor Who
Steven Moffat
For episode "Blink"
Winner
The Street
The Street
Jimmy McGovern
Cranford
Heidi Thomas
The Mark of Cain
The Mark of Cain
Tony Marchant
BAFTA TV Award / Break-Through Talent
China's Stolen Children
China's Stolen Children
Jezza Neumann
Winner
A Very British Sex Scandal
A Very British Sex Scandal
Patrick Reams
7.9
Boy A
Mark O'Rowe
8.3
Skins
BAFTA TV Award / Factual Series
The Tower: A Tale of Two Cities
The Tower: A Tale of Two Cities
Anthony Wonke
Winner
Paul Merton in China
Paul Merton in China
Mark Chapman, Paul Merton, Paul Sommers, Barbie MacLaurin
Meet the Natives
Meet the Natives
Andrew Palmer, Chris King, Will Anderson, Gavin Searle
Paul Merton in China
Paul Merton in China
Mark Chapman, Paul Merton, Paul Sommers, Barbie MacLaurin
BAFTA TV Award / Single Documentary
The Lie of the Land
The Lie of the Land
Mark Frith, Justin Krish, Catherine Bailey, Molly Dineen
Winner
The Lie of the Land
The Lie of the Land
Mark Frith, Justin Krish, Catherine Bailey, Molly Dineen
Winner
Beautiful Young Minds
Beautiful Young Minds
Edmund Coulthard, Grant McKee, Morgan Metyuz, David Brindley
Malcolm and Barbara: Love's Farewell
Malcolm and Barbara: Love's Farewell
Kim Horton, Paul Watson
Beautiful Young Minds
Beautiful Young Minds
Edmund Coulthard, Grant McKee, Morgan Metyuz, David Brindley
BAFTA TV Award / Single Drama
The Mark of Cain
The Mark of Cain
Lynn Horsford, Tony Marchant, Marc Munden, Nicola Shindler
Winner
The Mark of Cain
The Mark of Cain
Lynn Horsford, Tony Marchant, Marc Munden, Nicola Shindler
Winner
7.9
Boy A
Lynn Horsford, Mark O'Rowe, John Crowley
Coming Down the Mountain
Coming Down the Mountain
Greg Brenman, Mark Haddon, Roanna Benn, Julie Anne Robinson
The Trial of Tony Blair
The Trial of Tony Blair
David Aukin, Simon Cellan Jones, Alistair Beaton, Hal Vogel
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
7.4
This Is England
This is England
Sheyn Medouz, Mark Herbert
Winner
7.7
Atonement
Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Christopher Hampton, Paul Webster, Joe Wright
7.5
Control
Anton Corbijn, Matt Greenhalgh, Orian Williams, Todd Eckert
7.7
Eastern Promises
David Cronenberg, Robert Lantos, Paul Webster, Steven Knight
7.9
The Bourne Ultimatum
Tony Gilroy, Patrick Crowley, Paul Greengrass, Frank Marshall, Paul Sandberg, George Nolfi, Skott Z. Byorns
Watch trailer
7.7
Eastern Promises
David Cronenberg, Robert Lantos, Paul Webster, Steven Knight
7.9
The Bourne Ultimatum
Tony Gilroy, Patrick Crowley, Paul Greengrass, Frank Marshall, Paul Sandberg, George Nolfi, Skott Z. Byorns
Watch trailer
7.5
Control
Anton Corbijn, Matt Greenhalgh, Orian Williams, Todd Eckert
7.7
Atonement
Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Christopher Hampton, Paul Webster, Joe Wright
Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
7.6
La Vie en Rose
Mome, La
Christopher Gunning
Winner
7.7
American Gangster
Marc Streitenfeld
7.9
There Will Be Blood
Jonny Greenwood
8.0
The Kite Runner
Alberto Iglesias
7.7
Atonement
Dario Marianelli
Carl Foreman Award for the Most Promising Newcomer
7.5
Control
Matt Greenhalgh
Winner
Brick Lane
Brick Lane
Sarah Gavron
6.6
Scott Walker: 30 Century Man
Mia Bays
The Killing of John Lennon
The Killing of John Lennon
Andrew Piddington
Taking Liberties
Taking Liberties
Chris Atkins
David Lean Award for Direction / Best Director
Ethan Coen
No Country for Old Men
Winner
Joel Coen
No Country for Old Men
Winner
Paul Thomas Anderson
There Will Be Blood
Paul Greengrass
The Bourne Ultimatum
Joe Wright
Atonement
Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck
The Lives of Others
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Drama
The Revenge Files of Alistair Fury
The Revenge Files of Alistair Fury
Jamie Rix, Nick Wood
Winner
Summerhill
Summerhill
Stephen Smallwood, Jon East, Alison Hume
Summerhill
Summerhill
Stephen Smallwood, Jon East, Alison Hume
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Entertainment
Hedz
Hedz
Eric Haynes, Sue Morgan, Nick Hopkin
Winner
Hedz
Hedz
Eric Haynes, Sue Morgan, Nick Hopkin
Winner
Sorry, I've Got No Head
Sorry, I've Got No Head
Ian Curtis, Jeremy Salsby, Tom Miller
Sorry, I've Got No Head
Sorry, I've Got No Head
Ian Curtis, Jeremy Salsby, Tom Miller
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Feature Film
8.5
WALL·E
Andrew Stanton, Jim Morris
Winner
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Interactive
Meta4orce
Meta4orce
Peter Milligan, Rick Palmer, Alex Norris
Meta4orce
Meta4orce
Peter Milligan, Rick Palmer, Alex Norris
BAFTA Children's Award / Best International
Yo Gabba Gabba!
Yo Gabba Gabba!
Sean Falkner
Winner
Yo Gabba Gabba!
Yo Gabba Gabba!
Winner
Phineas and Ferb
Jeff "Swampy" Marsh, Dan Povenmire
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Learning - Secondary
L8r
L8r
Malcolm Campbell, John White, David Watson
Winner
Technology for Life
Technology for Life
Stefan Stuckert, Dean Beswick
Technology for Life
Technology for Life
Stefan Stuckert, Dean Beswick
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Pre-School Animation
Charlie and Lola
Charlie and Lola
Claudia Lloyd, Kitty Taylor
Winner
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Pre-School Live Action
In the Night Garden...
In the Night Garden...
Dirk Campbell, Anne Wood, Andrew Davenport
Winner
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Presenter
Something Special
Something Special
Justin Fletcher
Winner
Blue Peter
Blue Peter
Andy Akinwolere
SMart!
SMart!
Kirsten O'Brien
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Short Form
MySay
MySay
Mick Robertson, John Butterworth
Winner
MySay
MySay
Mick Robertson, John Butterworth
Winner
Stitch Up Showdown
Stitch Up Showdown
Adam Shaw, Oli Hyatt
Stitch Up Showdown
Stitch Up Showdown
Adam Shaw, Oli Hyatt
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Writer
Summerhill
Summerhill
Alison Hume
Winner
Charlie and Lola
Charlie and Lola
Dave Ingham
BAFTA Children's Award / Break-Through Talent
Eliot Otis Brown Walters
Winner
Josh Alward
Academy Fellowship
Bruce Forsyth
BAFTA Television
Winner
BAFTA Film
Winner
Lew Grade Award
TV Burp
TV Burp
Harry Hill, Peter Orton, Spencer Millman
Winner
Strictly Come Dancing
Strictly Come Dancing
Martin Scott, Sam Donnelly, Clodagh O'Donoghue
Britain's Got Talent
Britain's Got Talent
Richard Holloway, Ben Thursby, Andrew Llinares, Georgie Hurford-Jones
Have I Got News for You
Have I Got News for You
Richard Wilson, Nick Martin, Jo Bunting
Britain's Got Talent
Britain's Got Talent
Richard Holloway, Ben Thursby, Andrew Llinares, Georgie Hurford-Jones
Strictly Come Dancing
Strictly Come Dancing
Martin Scott, Sam Donnelly, Clodagh O'Donoghue
Audience Award (TV)
Gavin and Stacey
Winner
Strictly Come Dancing
Strictly Come Dancing
Andrew Marr's History of Modern Britain
Andrew Marr's History of Modern Britain
Britain's Got Talent
Britain's Got Talent
Cranford
The Apprentice UK
The Apprentice
60 Seconds of Fame - Best Regional Film / North East and cumbria
Frank
Frank
Benjamin Bee, Claire Adele Winter
Winner
Frank
Frank
Benjamin Bee, Claire Adele Winter
Winner
60 Seconds of Fame - Best Regional Film / Wales
The Fifth Bowl
The Fifth Bowl
Sally El Hosaini
Winner
60 Seconds of Fame - Best Film
Shoulder to Shoulder
Shoulder to Shoulder
Uilyam MakGregor
