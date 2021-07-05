Carly We are working our fucking asses off here. You know what? Andy. I just, I am sick to the back teeth of your fuck-ups being blamed on us. Look how hard everyone's working here. Look how hard everyone is working to earn you money. But you keep... You just haven't got a fucking clue. We're run off our asses here because you overbooked, but you're so fucking stupid that you don't even know that you've done it, do you? Do you realise that you've overbooked? No? No? And on top of that, she's asking us to go off menu to cook fucking steak for some bullshit influencers. And you haven't put the allergies on the system so we're having to refer to your scrawny, hand-written fucking note all night. Do you know how much pressure we're under? You know, maybe, maybe, maybe. Okay. Maybe if you spent half as much time learning how to run a restaurant instead of whoring your arse on social media like a budget fucking Kardashian, then we won't be so much in the shit that we are now. You talk to us all like we are the dirt on the bottom of your fucking shoe. Well, I'll tell you something, love, I've had enough of it. I do not fucking like you. They don't like you. Nobody likes you. And this job is not worth it. I do not get paid enough to deal with this shit.