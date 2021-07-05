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Poster of Boiling Point
7.0
Boiling Point - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Boiling Point
7.0

Boiling Point

, 2021
Boiling Point
Great Britain / Drama, Thriller / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Boiling Point
7.0
Boiling Point - Dubbed trailer
Boiling Point  Dubbed trailer

Cast

Stephen Graham
Stephen Graham
Andy Jones
Vinette Robinson
Vinette Robinson
Carly
Hannah Walters
Hannah Walters
Emily
Ray Panthaki
Ray Panthaki
Freeman
Malachi Kirby
Malachi Kirby
Tony
Alice Feetham
Alice Feetham
Beth
Izuka Hoyle
Camille
Taz Skylar
Taz Skylar
Billy
Lauryn Ajufo
Andrea
Jason Flemyng
Jason Flemyng
Alastair Skye
Director Phil Barantini
Writer Phil Barantini, James Cummings
Composer Aaron May, David Ridley
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 26 September 2021
World premiere 5 July 2021
Release date
26 May 2022 Russia Капелла Фильм
6 October 2022 Argentina 13
25 August 2022 Brazil 16
3 February 2022 Czechia
19 January 2022 France
10 March 2022 Greece
7 January 2022 Ireland
10 November 2022 Italy
15 July 2022 Japan PG12
19 May 2022 Kazakhstan 18+
15 July 2022 Latvia N12
25 August 2022 Mexico B15
6 October 2022 Netherlands 12
5 July 2021 Poland
19 May 2022 Singapore M18
4 August 2022 South Korea 15
18 February 2022 Sweden 15
1 April 2022 Taiwan 12+
MPAA R
Budget $820,000
Worldwide Gross $1,426,916
Production Ascendant Films, Burton Fox Films, White Hot Productions
Also known as
Boiling Point, Bod varu, El chef, The Chef, Boiling Point - Il disastro è servito, Forráspont, Ha'Chef, Hierve, Kaynama Noktasi, Keemispunkt, O Chef, Patlama Noktası, Ponto de Ebulição, Punctul de fierbere, Punkt wrzenia, Ties virimo riba, Točka pucanja, Vārīšanās punkts, Yes, Chef!, Σημείο βρασμού, Точка кипения, 보일링 포인트, ボイリング・ポイント／沸騰, 餐廳失控夜

Film rating

7.0
Rate 16 votes
7.5 IMDb
Write review

Film Trailers

All trailers
Boiling Point - Dubbed trailer
Boiling Point Dubbed trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Quotes

Carly We are working our fucking asses off here. You know what? Andy. I just, I am sick to the back teeth of your fuck-ups being blamed on us. Look how hard everyone's working here. Look how hard everyone is working to earn you money. But you keep... You just haven't got a fucking clue. We're run off our asses here because you overbooked, but you're so fucking stupid that you don't even know that you've done it, do you? Do you realise that you've overbooked? No? No? And on top of that, she's asking us to go off menu to cook fucking steak for some bullshit influencers. And you haven't put the allergies on the system so we're having to refer to your scrawny, hand-written fucking note all night. Do you know how much pressure we're under? You know, maybe, maybe, maybe. Okay. Maybe if you spent half as much time learning how to run a restaurant instead of whoring your arse on social media like a budget fucking Kardashian, then we won't be so much in the shit that we are now. You talk to us all like we are the dirt on the bottom of your fucking shoe. Well, I'll tell you something, love, I've had enough of it. I do not fucking like you. They don't like you. Nobody likes you. And this job is not worth it. I do not get paid enough to deal with this shit.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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