"The Serpent" is a new British mini-series in the genre of crime drama. The show was produced by BBC One and streaming service Netflix. The plot is based on real crimes committed by the serial killer Charles Sobhraj. The story takes place in the mid-1970s, with the main character being the killer Charles Sobhraj, who has Caucasian and Asian origins. He murders and robs travelers heading to Bangkok. Later, Charles starts using the identity of one of his victims to travel the world and trade stolen jewels. A Dutch diplomat relentlessly pursues the main character, determined to find and arrest the killer.

