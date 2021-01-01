Menu
The Serpent poster
The Serpent poster
few votes IMDb Rating: 7.6
The Serpent (2021 - 2021)

The Serpent 18+
Production year 2021
Country Great Britain
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 60 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 8 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"The Serpent" is a new British mini-series in the genre of crime drama. The show was produced by BBC One and streaming service Netflix. The plot is based on real crimes committed by the serial killer Charles Sobhraj. The story takes place in the mid-1970s, with the main character being the killer Charles Sobhraj, who has Caucasian and Asian origins. He murders and robs travelers heading to Bangkok. Later, Charles starts using the identity of one of his victims to travel the world and trade stolen jewels. A Dutch diplomat relentlessly pursues the main character, determined to find and arrest the killer.
Tahar Rahim
Tahar Rahim Charles Sobhraj
Jenna Coleman
Jenna Coleman Marie-Andrée Leclerc
Tim McInnerny
Tim McInnerny Paul Siemons
Ellie Bamber
Ellie Bamber Angela Knippenberg
Mathilde Warnier
Mathilde Warnier Nadine Gires
Billy Howle
Billy Howle Herman Knippenberg
Seasons
The Serpent - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 8 episodes
 
