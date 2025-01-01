Menu
BAFTA Awards 1993

All nominated films "BAFTA Awards" in 1993

Site Odeon Cinema, Leicester Square, London, UK
Date 21 March 1993
BAFTA Film Award / Best Film
Howards End 7.1
Howards End
James Ivory, Ismail Merchant
Winner
Howards End 7.1
Howards End
James Ivory, Ismail Merchant
Winner
All nominees
Strictly Ballroom 7.4
Strictly Ballroom
Baz Luhrmann, Tristram Miall
The Player 7.2
The Player
Robert Altman, David Brown, Michael Tolkin, Nick Wechsler
The Crying Game 6.7
The Crying Game Crying Game
Neil Jordan, Stiven Vuli
The Player 7.2
The Player
Robert Altman, David Brown, Michael Tolkin, Nick Wechsler
Unforgiven 7.8
Unforgiven
Clint Eastwood
Watch trailer
Strictly Ballroom 7.4
Strictly Ballroom
Baz Luhrmann, Tristram Miall
BAFTA Film Award / Best Film Not in the English Language
Raise the Red Lantern 8.1
Raise the Red Lantern Da hong deng long gao gao gua
Fu-Sheng Chiu, Zhang Yimou
Winner
All nominees
Delicatessen 7.2
Delicatessen
Jean-Pierre Jeunet, Marc Caro, Claudie Ossard
The Lovers on the Bridge 7.6
The Lovers on the Bridge Les amants du Pont-Neuf
Leos Carax, Christian Fechner
The Lovers on the Bridge 7.6
The Lovers on the Bridge Les amants du Pont-Neuf
Leos Carax, Christian Fechner
Europa Europa 7.5
Europa Europa
Agnieszka Holland, Artur Brauner, Margaret Ménégoz
Delicatessen 7.2
Delicatessen
Jean-Pierre Jeunet, Marc Caro, Claudie Ossard
Europa Europa 7.5
Europa Europa
Agnieszka Holland, Artur Brauner, Margaret Ménégoz
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Short Film
Omnibus Omnibus
Anne Bennet, Sam Karmann
Winner
All nominees
Deux ramoneurs chez une cantatrice Deux ramoneurs chez une cantatrice
Michel Cauléa
Heart Songs Heart Songs
Sue Clayton, Caroline Hewitt
A Sense of History A Sense of History
Mike Leigh, Simon Channing Williams
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Short Animation
Daumier's Law Daumier's Law
Geoff Dunbar, Ginger Gibbons
Winner
Daumier's Law Daumier's Law
Geoff Dunbar, Ginger Gibbons
Winner
All nominees
A Is for Autism A Is for Autism
Dick Arnall, Tim Webb
Blindscape Blindscape
Stephen Palmer
Soho Square Soho Square
Mario Cavalli, Pam Dennis, Sue Paxton
BAFTA Film Award / Best Actor
Robert Downey Jr.
Robert Downey Jr.
Chaplin
Winner
All nominees
Tim Robbins
Tim Robbins
The Player
Stephen Rea
Stephen Rea
The Crying Game
Daniel Day-Lewis
Daniel Day-Lewis
The Last of the Mohicans
BAFTA Film Award / Best Actress
Emma Thompson
Emma Thompson
Howards End
Winner
All nominees
Judy Davis
Judy Davis
Husbands and Wives
Tara Morice
Strictly Ballroom
Jessica Tandy
Jessica Tandy
Fried Green Tomatoes
BAFTA Film Award / Best Supporting Actor
Gene Hackman
Gene Hackman
Unforgiven
Winner
All nominees
Jaye Davidson
The Crying Game
Samuel West
Samuel West
Howards End
Tommy Lee Jones
Tommy Lee Jones
JFK
BAFTA Film Award / Best Supporting Actress
Miranda Richardson
Miranda Richardson
Damage
Winner
All nominees
Miranda Richardson
Miranda Richardson
The Crying Game
Howards End
Kathy Bates
Kathy Bates
Fried Green Tomatoes
BAFTA Film Award / Best Cinematography
The Last of the Mohicans 8.1
The Last of the Mohicans
Dante Spinotti
Winner
All nominees
Unforgiven 7.8
Unforgiven
Jack N. Green
Watch trailer
Howards End 7.1
Howards End
Tony Pierce-Roberts
Cape Fear 7.2
Cape Fear
Freddie Francis
BAFTA Film Award / Best Sound
JFK 8.1
JFK
Gregg Landaker, Tod A. Maitland, Michael Minkler, Wylie Stateman, Michael D. Wilhoit
Winner
All nominees
Strictly Ballroom 7.4
Strictly Ballroom
Phil Judd, Antony Gray, Ian McLoughlin, Ben Osmo, Roger Savage
The Last of the Mohicans 8.1
The Last of the Mohicans
Lon Bender, Doug Hemphill, Chris Jenkins, Simon Kaye, Larry Kemp, Paul Massey, Mark Smith
Unforgiven 7.8
Unforgiven
Les Fresholtz, Alan Robert Murray, Walter Newman, Vern Poore, Rob Young, Rick Alexander
Watch trailer
The Last of the Mohicans 8.1
The Last of the Mohicans
Lon Bender, Doug Hemphill, Chris Jenkins, Simon Kaye, Larry Kemp, Paul Massey, Mark Smith
BAFTA Film Award / Original Score
Strictly Ballroom 7.4
Strictly Ballroom
David Hirschfelder
Winner
All nominees
The Last of the Mohicans 8.1
The Last of the Mohicans
Trevor Jones, Randy Edelman
Beauty and the Beast 8.2
Beauty and the Beast
Howard Ashman, Alan Menken
Beauty and the Beast 8.2
Beauty and the Beast
Howard Ashman, Alan Menken
Hear My Song Hear My Song
John Altman
BAFTA Film Award / Best Costume Design
Strictly Ballroom 7.4
Strictly Ballroom
Catherine Martin, Angus Strathie
Winner
All nominees
Howards End 7.1
Howards End
Jenny Beavan, John Bright
Chaplin 7.6
Chaplin
Ellen Mirojnick, John Mollo
The Last of the Mohicans 8.1
The Last of the Mohicans
Elsa Zamparelli
BAFTA Film Award / Best Editing
JFK 8.1
JFK
Joe Hutshing, Pietro Scalia
Winner
JFK 8.1
JFK
Joe Hutshing, Pietro Scalia
Winner
All nominees
Cape Fear 7.2
Cape Fear
Thelma Schoonmaker
Howards End 7.1
Howards End
Andrew Marcus
Strictly Ballroom 7.4
Strictly Ballroom
Jill Bilcock
The Player 7.2
The Player
Geraldine Peroni
BAFTA Film Award / Best Screenplay (Original)
Husbands and Wives 7.7
Husbands and Wives Husbands And Wives
Woody Allen
Winner
All nominees
The Crying Game 6.7
The Crying Game Crying Game
Neil Jordan
Hear My Song Hear My Song
Adrian Dunbar, Peter Chelsom
Hear My Song Hear My Song
Adrian Dunbar, Peter Chelsom
Unforgiven 7.8
Unforgiven
Devid Uebb Piplz
Watch trailer
BAFTA Film Award / Best Screenplay (Adapted)
The Player 7.2
The Player
Michael Tolkin
Winner
All nominees
Howards End 7.1
Howards End
Ruth Prawer Jhabvala
Strictly Ballroom 7.4
Strictly Ballroom
Baz Luhrmann, Craig Pearce
JFK 8.1
JFK
Oliver Stone, Zachary Sklar
BAFTA Film Award / Best Direction
The Player 7.2
The Player
Robert Altman
Winner
All nominees
The Crying Game 6.7
The Crying Game Crying Game
Neil Jordan
Unforgiven 7.8
Unforgiven
Clint Eastwood
Watch trailer
Howards End 7.1
Howards End
James Ivory
BAFTA Film Award / Best Make Up Artist
The Last of the Mohicans 8.1
The Last of the Mohicans
Peter Robb-King
Winner
All nominees
Batman Returns 7.2
Batman Returns
Ve Neill, Sten Uinston
Howards End 7.1
Howards End
Christine Beveridge
Batman Returns 7.2
Batman Returns
Ve Neill, Sten Uinston
Chaplin 7.6
Chaplin
John Caglione Jr., Jill Rockow, Wally Schneiderman
BAFTA Film Award / Best Production Design
Strictly Ballroom 7.4
Strictly Ballroom
Catherine Martin
Winner
All nominees
Chaplin 7.6
Chaplin
Stuart Craig
The Last of the Mohicans 8.1
The Last of the Mohicans
Wolf Kroeger
Howards End 7.1
Howards End
Luciana Arrighi
BAFTA Film Award / Best Special Effects
Death Becomes Her 7.0
Death Becomes Her
Doug Chiang, Alec Gillis, Michael Lantieri, Ken Ralston, Douglas Smythe, Tom Woodruff Jr.
Winner
Death Becomes Her 7.0
Death Becomes Her
Doug Chiang, Alec Gillis, Michael Lantieri, Ken Ralston, Douglas Smythe, Tom Woodruff Jr.
Winner
All nominees
Beauty and the Beast 8.2
Beauty and the Beast
Randy Fullmer
Batman Returns 7.2
Batman Returns
Craig Barron, John Bruno, Michael L. Fink, Dennis Skotak
Alien³ 7.1
Alien³ Alien 3
Richard Edlund, George Gibbs, Alec Gillis, Tom Woodruff Jr.
Alien³ 7.1
Alien³ Alien 3
Richard Edlund, George Gibbs, Alec Gillis, Tom Woodruff Jr.
BAFTA TV Award / Best Drama Series
Inspector Morse Inspector Morse
Deirdre Keir
Winner
All nominees
Jeeves & Wooster
Jeeves & Wooster
Brian Eastman, Clive Exton, Ferdinand Fairfax
Jeeves & Wooster
Jeeves & Wooster
Brian Eastman, Clive Exton, Ferdinand Fairfax
Casualty Casualty
Geraint Morris
Between the Lines Between the Lines
Peter Norris
BAFTA TV Award / Best Actor
John Thaw
Inspector Morse
Winner
All nominees
Alan Bates
Unnatural Pursuits
Ian Richardson
An Ungentlemanly Act
Brian Cox
Brian Cox
Great Performances For episode "The Lost Language of Cranes".
BAFTA TV Award / Best Actress
Helen Mirren
Helen Mirren
Prime Suspect 2
Winner
All nominees
Juliet Stevenson
A Doll's House
Maggie Smith
Maggie Smith
Screen Two For episode "Memento Mori (#8.14)".
Zoë Wanamaker
Zoë Wanamaker
Love Hurts
BAFTA TV Award / Best Children's Programme (Factual)
Art Attack Art Attack
Tim Edmunds
Winner
All nominees
Blue Peter Blue Peter
Lewis Bronze
BAFTA TV Award / Best Children's Programme (Fiction)
The Borrowers The Borrowers
Richard Carpenter, John Henderson, Grainne Marmion
Winner
The Borrowers The Borrowers
Richard Carpenter, John Henderson, Grainne Marmion
Winner
All nominees
The Crystal Maze The Crystal Maze
David G. Croft, Malcolm Heyworth For the children's special.
Archer's Goon Archer's Goon
Richard Callanan, Marilyn Fox, Jenny McDade
Woof! Woof!
David Cobham, Richard Fegen, Andrew Norriss
Children's Ward Children's Ward
Russell T. Davies
The Crystal Maze The Crystal Maze
David G. Croft, Malcolm Heyworth For the children's special.
Archer's Goon Archer's Goon
Richard Callanan, Marilyn Fox, Jenny McDade
Woof! Woof!
David Cobham, Richard Fegen, Andrew Norriss
BAFTA TV Award / Best Comedy (Programme or Series)
Absolutely Fabulous Absolutely Fabulous
Jon Plowman, Jennifer Saunders, Bob Spiers
Winner
All nominees
Birds of a Feather Birds of a Feather
Maurice Gran, Candida Julian-Jones, Terry Kinane, Lawrence Marks
One Foot in the Grave One Foot in the Grave
Susan Belbin, David Renwick
Waiting for God Waiting for God
Michael Aitkens, Gareth Gwenlan
One Foot in the Grave One Foot in the Grave
Susan Belbin, David Renwick
BAFTA TV Award / Best Costume Design
The Camomile Lawn The Camomile Lawn
Elizabeth Waller
Winner
All nominees
Absolutely Fabulous Absolutely Fabulous
Rebecca Hale
Miss Marple: The Mirror Crack'd from Side to Side Miss Marple: The Mirror Crack'd from Side to Side
Judy Pepperdine
Absolutely Fabulous Absolutely Fabulous
Sarah Burns
Jeeves & Wooster
Jeeves & Wooster
Dany Everett
BAFTA TV Award / Best Design
Screen Two Screen Two
Oliver Bayldon For episode "Memento Mori (#8.14)".
Winner
All nominees
Hostages Hostages
Stephen Fineren
The Borrowers The Borrowers
Sophie Becher
The Vampyr: A Soap Opera The Vampyr: A Soap Opera
Jim Grant
BAFTA TV Award / Best Drama Serial
Anglo Saxon Attitudes Anglo Saxon Attitudes
Andrew Brown, Andrew Davies, Diarmuid Lawrence
Winner
Anglo Saxon Attitudes Anglo Saxon Attitudes
Andrew Brown, Andrew Davies, Diarmuid Lawrence
Winner
All nominees
The Camomile Lawn The Camomile Lawn
Sophie Balhetchet, Peter Hall, Ken Taylor, Glen Wilhilde
Prime Suspect 2 Prime Suspect 2
Allan Cubitt, Paul Marcus, John Strickland
The Camomile Lawn The Camomile Lawn
Sophie Balhetchet, Peter Hall, Ken Taylor, Glen Wilhilde
Prime Suspect 2 Prime Suspect 2
Allan Cubitt, Paul Marcus, John Strickland
Goodbye Cruel World Goodbye Cruel World
Tony Marchant, Adrian Shergold, David Snodin
BAFTA TV Award / Best Film/Video Editor (Factual)
All nominees
True Stories True Stories
Graham Shrimpton For episode "Petersburg!".
Omnibus Omnibus
Malcolm Daniel For episode "Eye of the Storm: Ridley Scott".
BAFTA TV Award / Best Film/Video Editor (Fiction)
Unnatural Pursuits Unnatural Pursuits
Frances Parker
Winner
All nominees
Screen Two Screen Two
Mark Day For episode "Memento Mori (#8.14)".
Prime Suspect 2 Prime Suspect 2
Edward Mansell
Inspector Morse Inspector Morse
Kevin Lester
BAFTA TV Award / Best Film/Video Photography (Factual)
Pole to Pole Pole to Pole
Nigel Meakin
Winner
All nominees
Elizabeth R Elizabeth R
Philip Bonham-Carter
BAFTA TV Award / Best Film/Video Photography (Fiction)
The Borrowers The Borrowers
Clive Tickner
Winner
All nominees
The Big Battalions The Big Battalions
Chris O'Dell
Screen Two Screen Two
Remi Adefarasin For episode "Memento Mori (#8.14)".
Natural Lies Natural Lies
John McGlashan
BAFTA TV Award / Best Graphics
Jeeves & Wooster
Jeeves & Wooster
Derek W. Hayes
Winner
All nominees
The South Bank Show The South Bank Show
Pat Gavin For the titles.
Going Live! Going Live!
Morgan Almeida, Paul Baguley, Mark Knight
Going Live! Going Live!
Morgan Almeida, Paul Baguley, Mark Knight
BAFTA TV Award / Best Light Entertainment (Programme or Series)
Noel's House Party Noel's House Party
Michael Leggo
Winner
All nominees
Have I Got News for You Have I Got News for You
Harry Thompson
Whose Line Is It Anyway? Whose Line Is It Anyway?
Chris Bould, Dan Patterson
Harry Enfield's Television Programme Harry Enfield's Television Programme
Geoffrey Perkins, Geoff Posner
Whose Line Is It Anyway? Whose Line Is It Anyway?
Chris Bould, Dan Patterson
Harry Enfield's Television Programme Harry Enfield's Television Programme
Geoffrey Perkins, Geoff Posner
BAFTA TV Award / Best Light Entertainment Performance
Absolutely Fabulous Absolutely Fabulous
Joanna Lumley
Winner
All nominees
Keeping Up Appearances Keeping Up Appearances
Patricia Routledge
Absolutely Fabulous Absolutely Fabulous
Jennifer Saunders
One Foot in the Grave One Foot in the Grave
Richard Wilson
BAFTA TV Award / Best Make Up
Stars in Their Eyes Stars in Their Eyes
Glenda Wood
Winner
All nominees
Rory Bremner Rory Bremner
Caroline Noble
Casualty Casualty
Jan Nethercot For episodes 2, 4, 8, 10, 12.
The House of Bernarda Alba The House of Bernarda Alba
Anne Spiers
BAFTA TV Award / Best News/Actuality Coverage
All nominees
Newsnight Newsnight
Timothy Gardam
BAFTA TV Award / Best Original Television Music
Frankie's House Frankie's House
Jeff Beck, Jed Leiber
Winner
Frankie's House Frankie's House
Jeff Beck, Jed Leiber
Winner
All nominees
Love Hurts Love Hurts
Alan Hawkshaw
Jeeves & Wooster
Jeeves & Wooster
Anne Dudley
The Big Battalions The Big Battalions
Christopher Gunning
BAFTA TV Award / Best Sound (Factual)
Elizabeth R Elizabeth R
Peter Edwards, Gary Franchi, Colin Martin
Winner
BAFTA TV Award / Best Sound (Fiction)
Underbelly Underbelly
Michael Narduzzo, Derek Norman, Jonathan Rowdon
Winner
All nominees
Screen Two Screen Two
Julie Buckland, John Pritchard, Aad Wirtz, Bronwen Jenkins For episode "Memento Mori (#8.14)".
Prime Suspect 2 Prime Suspect 2
John Rutherford, Nick Steer
Prime Suspect 2 Prime Suspect 2
John Rutherford, Nick Steer
Bye Bye Baby Bye Bye Baby
Colin Chapman, Peter Lennard, Rupert Scrivener, Ken Weston
Screen Two Screen Two
Julie Buckland, John Pritchard, Aad Wirtz, Bronwen Jenkins For episode "Memento Mori (#8.14)".
BAFTA TV Award / Best Video Lighting
The Gershwins', Porgy & Bess The Gershwins', Porgy & Bess
Chris Townsend
Winner
Tales from Hollywood Tales from Hollywood
Duncan Brown
Winner
All nominees
The House of Eliott The House of Eliott
Chris Townsend
Gladiators Gladiators
Brian Pearce
BAFTA TV Award / Factual Series
Pandora's Box Pandora's Box
Adam Curtis
Winner
All nominees
Doctors to Be Doctors to Be
Edward Briffa
BAFTA TV Award / Huw Wheldon Award for the Best Arts Programme
Omnibus Omnibus
Kim Evans For episode "Angela Carter's Curious Room".
Winner
All nominees
The Nicholas Brothers: We Sing and We Dance The Nicholas Brothers: We Sing and We Dance
Chris Bould
The South Bank Show The South Bank Show
Alan Benson, Nick de Grunwald For episode "The Making of Sgt. Pepper".
The South Bank Show The South Bank Show
Alan Benson, Nick de Grunwald For episode "The Making of Sgt. Pepper".
BAFTA TV Award / Single Drama
An Ungentlemanly Act An Ungentlemanly Act
Stuart Urban, Bradley Adams
Winner
An Ungentlemanly Act An Ungentlemanly Act
Stuart Urban, Bradley Adams
Winner
All nominees
Screen Two Screen Two
Jack Clayton, Alan Kelley, Louis Marks, Jeanie Sims For episode "Memento Mori (#8.14)".
Screen Two Screen Two
Ruth Baumgarten, Frank Deasy, Gillies MacKinnon For episode "The Grass Arena (#8.1)".
Screen Two Screen Two
Jack Clayton, Alan Kelley, Louis Marks, Jeanie Sims For episode "Memento Mori (#8.14)".
A Doll's House A Doll's House
Simon Curtis, David Thacker, Joan Tindale
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
The Crying Game 6.7
The Crying Game Crying Game
Neil Jordan, Stiven Vuli
Winner
David Lean Award for Direction / Best Film/Video Editor (Factual)
Elizabeth R Elizabeth R
Alan Lygo
Winner
Academy Fellowship
Colin Young
Winner
Sydney Samuelson
Winner
Michael Balcon Award
Kenneth Branagh
Kenneth Branagh
Winner
Flaherty Documentary Award (TV)
The Man Who Loves Gary Lineker The Man Who Loves Gary Lineker
Ylli Hasani, Bob Long
Winner
All nominees
Cutting Edge Cutting Edge
Tom Roberts, Adam Bullmore For episode "Tornado Down".
Special Award
