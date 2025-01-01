Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Film festivals BAFTA Awards Events BAFTA Awards 1988

All nominated films "BAFTA Awards" in 1988

Site Odeon Cinema, Leicester Square, London, UK
Date 20 March 1988
BAFTA Film Award / Best Film
Jean de Florette 8.2
Jean de Florette Jean de florette
Claude Berri
Winner
All nominees
Hope and Glory 7.3
Hope and Glory
John Boorman
Radio Days 7.5
Radio Days
Woody Allen, Robert Greenhut
Radio Days 7.5
Radio Days
Woody Allen, Robert Greenhut
Cry Freedom Cry Freedom
Richard Attenborough
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Short Film
Artisten Artisten
Jonas Grimås
Winner
All nominees
Treacle Treacle
Peter Chelsom
D'après Maria D'après Maria
Jean-Claude Robert
The Short & Curlies The Short & Curlies
Mike Leigh
BAFTA Film Award / Best Actor
Sean Connery
Sean Connery
The Name of the Rose
Winner
All nominees
Jean de Florette
Yves Montand
Yves Montand
Jean de Florette
Gary Oldman
Gary Oldman
Prick Up Your Ears
BAFTA Film Award / Best Actress
Anne Bancroft
84 Charing Cross Road
Winner
All nominees
Emily Lloyd
Wish You Were Here
Julie Walters
Julie Walters
Personal Services
Sarah Miles
Sarah Miles
Hope and Glory
BAFTA Film Award / Best Supporting Actor
Daniel Auteuil
Daniel Auteuil
Jean de Florette
Winner
All nominees
Sean Connery
Sean Connery
The Untouchables
Ian Bannen
Hope and Glory
John Thaw
Cry Freedom
BAFTA Film Award / Best Supporting Actress
Susan Wooldridge
Hope and Glory
Winner
All nominees
Dianne Wiest
Dianne Wiest
Radio Days
Judi Dench
Judi Dench
84 Charing Cross Road
Vanessa Redgrave
Vanessa Redgrave
Prick Up Your Ears
BAFTA Film Award / Best Cinematography
Jean de Florette 8.2
Jean de Florette Jean de florette
Bruno Nyuytten
Winner
All nominees
Platoon 8.1
Platoon
Robert Richardson
Cry Freedom Cry Freedom
Ronnie Taylor
Hope and Glory 7.3
Hope and Glory
Filip Russelo
BAFTA Film Award / Best Sound
Cry Freedom Cry Freedom
Gerry Humphreys, Jonathan Bates, Simon Kaye
Winner
All nominees
Full Metal Jacket 8.4
Full Metal Jacket
Nigel Galt, Andy Nelson, Edward Tise
Watch trailer
Hope and Glory 7.3
Hope and Glory
Ron Davis, Peter Handford, John Hayward
Full Metal Jacket 8.4
Full Metal Jacket
Nigel Galt, Andy Nelson, Edward Tise
Watch trailer
Radio Days 7.5
Radio Days
Lee Dichter, Robert Hein, James Sabat
Radio Days 7.5
Radio Days
Lee Dichter, Robert Hein, James Sabat
BAFTA Film Award / Best Costume Design
Radio Days 7.5
Radio Days
Jeffrey Kurland
Winner
All nominees
Little Dorrit 7.2
Little Dorrit
Joyce Carter, Danielle Garderes, Claude Gastine, Judith Loom, Sally Neale, Jackie Smith, Barbara Sonnex
Little Dorrit 7.2
Little Dorrit
Joyce Carter, Danielle Garderes, Claude Gastine, Judith Loom, Sally Neale, Jackie Smith, Barbara Sonnex
Hope and Glory 7.3
Hope and Glory
Shirley Russell
The Untouchables 8.0
The Untouchables
Marilyn Vance
BAFTA Film Award / Best Editing
Platoon 8.1
Platoon
Claire Simpson
Winner
All nominees
Cry Freedom Cry Freedom
Lesley Walker
Radio Days 7.5
Radio Days
Susan E. Morse
Hope and Glory 7.3
Hope and Glory
Ian Crafford
BAFTA Film Award / Best Screenplay (Original)
Wish You Were Here Wish You Were Here
David Leland
Winner
All nominees
Hope and Glory 7.3
Hope and Glory
John Boorman
Radio Days 7.5
Radio Days
Woody Allen
Personal Services Personal Services
David Leland
BAFTA Film Award / Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Jean de Florette 8.2
Jean de Florette Jean de florette
Claude Berri, Gérard Brach
Winner
All nominees
84 Charing Cross Road 7.4
84 Charing Cross Road
Hugh Whitemore
Little Dorrit 7.2
Little Dorrit
Christine Edzard
Prick Up Your Ears Prick Up Your Ears
Alan Bennett
BAFTA Film Award / Best Direction
Platoon 8.1
Platoon
Oliver Stone
Winner
All nominees
Cry Freedom Cry Freedom
Richard Attenborough
Jean de Florette 8.2
Jean de Florette Jean de florette
Claude Berri
Hope and Glory 7.3
Hope and Glory
John Boorman
BAFTA Film Award / Best Foreign Language Film
The Sacrifice 7.5
The Sacrifice Offret / Sacrifice, Le
Andrei Tarkovsky, Anna-Lena Wibom Sweden/France.
Winner
All nominees
Jean de Florette 8.2
Jean de Florette Jean de florette
Claude Berri France.
Mitt liv som hund 7.6
Mitt liv som hund
Lasse Hallström, Waldemar Bergendahl Sweden.
Mitt liv som hund 7.6
Mitt liv som hund
Lasse Hallström, Waldemar Bergendahl Sweden.
Manon of the Spring Manon des sources
Claude Berri France/Italy/Switzerland.
BAFTA Film Award / Best Make Up Artist
The Name of the Rose 7.8
The Name of the Rose Der Name der Rose
Hasso von Hugo
Winner
All nominees
The Fly 7.1
The Fly
Stephan Dupuis, Chris Walas
The Fly 7.1
The Fly
Stephan Dupuis, Chris Walas
Hope and Glory 7.3
Hope and Glory
Anna Dryhurst
Jean de Florette 8.2
Jean de Florette Jean de florette
Jean-Pierre Eychenne
BAFTA Film Award / Best Production Design
Radio Days 7.5
Radio Days
Santo Loquasto
Winner
All nominees
Jean de Florette 8.2
Jean de Florette Jean de florette
Bernard Vézat
Hope and Glory 7.3
Hope and Glory
Anthony Pratt
The Untouchables 8.0
The Untouchables
William A. Elliott
BAFTA Film Award / Best Score
The Untouchables 8.0
The Untouchables
Ennio Morricone
Winner
All nominees
Cry Freedom Cry Freedom
George Fenton, Jonas Gwangwa
Hope and Glory 7.3
Hope and Glory
Peter Martin
Cry Freedom Cry Freedom
George Fenton, Jonas Gwangwa
Wish You Were Here Wish You Were Here
Stanley Myers
BAFTA Film Award / Best Special Effects
The Witches of Eastwick 6.9
The Witches of Eastwick The Witches Of Eastwick
Ed Jones, Michael Lantieri, Michael Owens, Bruce Walters
Winner
All nominees
The Fly 7.1
The Fly
Jon Berg, Louis Craig, Chris Walas, Hoyt Yetman
Little Shop of Horrors Little Shop of Horrors
Lyle Conway, Richard Conway, Bran Ferren, Martin Gutteridge
Full Metal Jacket 8.4
Full Metal Jacket
John Evans
Watch trailer
Little Shop of Horrors Little Shop of Horrors
Lyle Conway, Richard Conway, Bran Ferren, Martin Gutteridge
BAFTA TV Award / Best Drama Series
Tutti Frutti Tutti Frutti
Andy Park, Tony Smith
Winner
Tutti Frutti Tutti Frutti
Andy Park, Tony Smith
Winner
All nominees
Fortunes of War Fortunes of War
James Cellan Jones, Betty Willingale
Porterhouse Blue Porterhouse Blue
Brian Eastman, Robert Knights
A Perfect Spy A Perfect Spy
Colin Rogers, Peter Smith
Porterhouse Blue Porterhouse Blue
Brian Eastman, Robert Knights
A Perfect Spy A Perfect Spy
Colin Rogers, Peter Smith
BAFTA TV Award / Best Actor
Devid Dzheyson
Porterhouse Blue
Winner
All nominees
Ray McAnally
A Perfect Spy
Kenneth Branagh
Kenneth Branagh
Fortunes of War For episode "The Lady's Not for Burning".
Robbie Coltrane
Robbie Coltrane
Tutti Frutti
BAFTA TV Award / Best Actress
Emma Thompson
Emma Thompson
Fortunes of War, Tutti Frutti
Winner
Emma Thompson
Emma Thompson
Fortunes of War, Tutti Frutti
Winner
All nominees
Joan Hickson
Miss Marple: Nemesis
Miranda Richardson
Miranda Richardson
Screen Two For episode "After Pilkington (#3.4)".
Jean Alexander
Coronation Street
BAFTA TV Award / Best Children's Programme (Documentary/Educational)
The Really Wild Show The Really Wild Show
Mike Beynon
Winner
All nominees
How We Used to Live How We Used to Live
Ian Fell
Newsround Newsround
John Craven
BAFTA TV Award / Best Children's Programme (Entertainment/Drama)
A Little Princess A Little Princess
Colin Shindler, Carol Wiseman
Winner
A Little Princess A Little Princess
Colin Shindler, Carol Wiseman
Winner
All nominees
Grange Hill Grange Hill
Ronald Smedley
Aliens in the Family Aliens in the Family
Christine Secombe, Paul Stone
The Gemini Factor The Gemini Factor
Renny Rye, Sheila Kinany
BAFTA TV Award / Best Comedy Series
Blackadder the Third Blackadder the Third
Mandie Fletcher, John Lloyd
Winner
Blackadder the Third Blackadder the Third
Mandie Fletcher, John Lloyd
Winner
All nominees
'Allo 'Allo! 'Allo 'Allo!
David Croft
Ever Decreasing Circles Ever Decreasing Circles
Harold Snoad
Yes, Prime Minister Yes, Prime Minister
Sydney Lotterby
Bread Bread
Robin Nash
BAFTA TV Award / Best Costume Design
Fortunes of War Fortunes of War
Christine Rawlins
Winner
All nominees
Vanity Fair Vanity Fair
Joyce Hawkins
Tutti Frutti Tutti Frutti
Delphine Roche-Gordon
Porterhouse Blue Porterhouse Blue
Lindy Hemming
BAFTA TV Award / Best Design
Fortunes of War Fortunes of War
Tim Harvey
Winner
All nominees
Porterhouse Blue Porterhouse Blue
Eileen Diss
Vanity Fair Vanity Fair
Gavin Davies
Blackadder the Third Blackadder the Third
Antony Thorpe
Tutti Frutti Tutti Frutti
Bob Smart
BAFTA TV Award / Best Film Cameraman
Baka: The People of the Rainforest Baka: The People of the Rainforest
Phil Agland
Winner
All nominees
Porterhouse Blue Porterhouse Blue
Dick Pope
BAFTA TV Award / Best Film Editor
The Duty Men The Duty Men
Andrew Willsmore
Winner
All nominees
Fortunes of War Fortunes of War
Tariq Anwar
Porterhouse Blue Porterhouse Blue
Barry Peters
Tutti Frutti Tutti Frutti
John MacDonnell
BAFTA TV Award / Best Film Sound
The Duty Men The Duty Men
Michael Horwood, David Jewitt, David Old, Patrick Quirke, John Bridgett
Winner
The Duty Men The Duty Men
Michael Horwood, David Jewitt, David Old, Patrick Quirke, John Bridgett
Winner
All nominees
Tutti Frutti Tutti Frutti
Peter Brill, Ian Frame, Bronek Korda, Andrew McClelland
A Perfect Spy A Perfect Spy
Ken Hains, John W. Hyde, Graham Lawrence, Tony Quinn, Malcolm Webberley
Tutti Frutti Tutti Frutti
Peter Brill, Ian Frame, Bronek Korda, Andrew McClelland
Fortunes of War Fortunes of War
Terry Elms, Ken Hains, Judith Robson, Kim Houldin
Fortunes of War Fortunes of War
Terry Elms, Ken Hains, Judith Robson, Kim Houldin
BAFTA TV Award / Best Graphics
Tutti Frutti Tutti Frutti
John Byrne, Sandi Anderson
Winner
All nominees
The South Bank Show The South Bank Show
Pat Gavin
Hollywood the Golden Years: The RKO Story Hollywood the Golden Years: The RKO Story
Pete Wane
Porterhouse Blue Porterhouse Blue
Phil Austin, Derek W. Hayes
BAFTA TV Award / Best Light Entertainment Performance
Yes, Prime Minister Yes, Prime Minister
Nigel Hawthorne
Winner
All nominees
The Dame Edna Experience The Dame Edna Experience
Barry Humphries
Blackadder the Third Blackadder the Third
Rowan Atkinson
Yes, Prime Minister Yes, Prime Minister
Paul Eddington
BAFTA TV Award / Best Light Entertainment Programme
Victoria Wood: As Seen on TV Victoria Wood: As Seen on TV
Geoff Posner For the special.
Winner
All nominees
Alas Smith & Jones Alas Smith & Jones
John Kilby, Jamie Rix
Spitting Image Spitting Image
Geoffrey Perkins
Alas Smith & Jones Alas Smith & Jones
John Kilby, Jamie Rix
The Dame Edna Experience The Dame Edna Experience
Richard Drewett, Judith Holder
BAFTA TV Award / Best Make Up
Tutti Frutti Tutti Frutti
Lorna Blair
Winner
All nominees
Fortunes of War Fortunes of War
Elizabeth Rowell
Porterhouse Blue Porterhouse Blue
Tommie Manderson
Blackadder the Third Blackadder the Third
Victoria Pocock
BAFTA TV Award / Best News or Outside Broadcast Coverage
Channel 4 News Channel 4 News
Stewart Purvis For the special edition covering the Zeebrugge disaster.
Winner
All nominees
News at Ten News at Ten
BAFTA TV Award / Best Original Television Music
Porterhouse Blue Porterhouse Blue
Christopher Gunning, Rick Lloyd
Winner
Porterhouse Blue Porterhouse Blue
Christopher Gunning, Rick Lloyd
Winner
All nominees
Fortunes of War Fortunes of War
Richard Holmes
A Perfect Spy A Perfect Spy
Michael Storey
The Beiderbecke Tapes The Beiderbecke Tapes
Frank Ricotti
BAFTA TV Award / Best Short Animated Film
The Reluctant Dragon The Reluctant Dragon
Bridget Appleby
Winner
All nominees
The Wind in the Willows The Wind in the Willows
Brian Cosgrove, Mark Hall
The Wind in the Willows The Wind in the Willows
Brian Cosgrove, Mark Hall
Fireman Sam Fireman Sam
Ian Frampton
The Shoe People The Shoe People
Tony Barnes, Clennell Rawson
BAFTA TV Award / Best Sound Supervisor
Tutti Frutti Tutti Frutti
Brian Dewar For episodes 3 and 4.
Winner
All nominees
Casualty Casualty
Rod Lewis
The Dame Edna Experience The Dame Edna Experience
Graham Hix For episodes 1-3.
BAFTA TV Award / Best VTR Editor
Tutti Frutti Tutti Frutti
Peter Hayes For episode 4.
Winner
All nominees
Tutti Frutti Tutti Frutti
Gerry Law For episode 3.
Paul Simon, Graceland: The African Concert Paul Simon, Graceland: The African Concert
John Fortenberry, Ruth Foster
A Simple Man A Simple Man
BAFTA TV Award / Best Video Cameraman
The Charmer The Charmer
Tony Maynard
Winner
All nominees
Tutti Frutti Tutti Frutti
Stan Bradley
Treasure Hunt Treasure Hunt
Graham Berry
Vanity Fair Vanity Fair
Paul Woolston
BAFTA TV Award / Best Video Lighting
The Charmer The Charmer
Trevor Saunders
Winner
All nominees
Vanity Fair Vanity Fair
David Bushell
Tutti Frutti Tutti Frutti
James Maiden
BAFTA TV Award / Factual Series
The Duty Men The Duty Men
Paul Hamann
Winner
All nominees
Hollywood the Golden Years: The RKO Story Hollywood the Golden Years: The RKO Story
Charles Chabot, Rosemary Wilton
Arena Arena
Nigel Finch, Anthony Wall
Forty Minutes Forty Minutes
Edward Mirzoeff
BAFTA TV Award / Huw Wheldon Award
A Simple Man A Simple Man
Gillian Lynne, Ian Squires
Winner
All nominees
Arena Arena
Anthony Wall For episode "Dennis Potter".
The South Bank Show The South Bank Show
Tony Palmer For episode "Maria Callas".
BAFTA TV Award / Single Drama
The Race for the Double Helix Life Story
Mick Jackson
Winner
All nominees
Screen Two Screen Two
Christopher Morahan, Kenith Trodd For episode "After Pilkington (#3.4)".
Screen Two Screen Two
Christopher Morahan, Kenith Trodd For episode "After Pilkington (#3.4)".
Screen Two Screen Two
Innes Lloyd, Tristram Powell For episode "East of Ipswich (#3.5)".
Screen Two Screen Two
John Glenister, Martin Thompson For episode "Blunt (#3.2)".
Academy Fellowship
Ingmar Bergman
Ingmar Bergman
Winner
Michael Balcon Award
Flaherty Documentary Award (TV)
Baka: The People of the Rainforest Baka: The People of the Rainforest
Phil Agland
Winner
All nominees
Fourteen Days in May Fourteen Days in May
Paul Hamann
Forty Minutes Forty Minutes
Molly Dineen For episode "Home from the Hill".
Writers' Award (TV)
Antony Jay
Winner
Jonathan Lynn
Winner
Antony Jay
Winner
Jonathan Lynn
Winner
Year
Nominations

Other awards and film festivals

Academy Awards, USA
1929-2025
Academy Awards, USA
Cannes Film Festival
Festival international du film de Cannes
1939-2025
Cannes Film Festival
Golden Globes, USA
Golden Globe Award
1944-2025
Golden Globes, USA
Primetime Emmy Awards
1949-2025
Primetime Emmy Awards
Venice Film Festival
Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica
1932-2025
Venice Film Festival
Razzie Awards
Razzie
1981-2025
Razzie Awards
MTV Movie + TV Awards
MTV Movie & TV Awards
1992-2025
MTV Movie + TV Awards
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2025
Sundance Film Festival
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
1993-2025
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
Berlin International Film Festival
Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin
1951-2025
Berlin International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Sochi International Film Festival
Screen Actors Guild Awards
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2025
Screen Actors Guild Awards
2024-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF)
1959-2025
Moscow International Film Festival
Window to Europe
1993-2025
Window to Europe
Toronto International Film Festival
1978-2025
Toronto International Film Festival
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2025
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more