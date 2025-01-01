Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals BAFTA Awards Events BAFTA Awards 1976

All nominated films "BAFTA Awards" in 1976

Site Odeon Cinema, Leicester Square, London, UK
Date 17 March 1976
BAFTA Film Award / Best Film
Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore 7.4
Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore
Winner
All nominees
Dog Day Afternoon 7.4
Dog Day Afternoon
Watch trailer
Jaws 8.3
Jaws
Watch trailer
Barry Lyndon 8.0
Barry Lyndon
Watch trailer
BAFTA Film Award / Best Actor
Al Pacino
Al Pacino
The Godfather: Part II, Dog Day Afternoon
Winner
All nominees
Gene Hackman
Gene Hackman
French Connection II, Night Moves
Richard Dreyfuss
Richard Dreyfuss
Jaws
Dustin Hoffman
Dustin Hoffman
Lenny
BAFTA Film Award / Best Actress
Ellen Burstyn
Ellen Burstyn
Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore
Winner
All nominees
Anne Bancroft
The Prisoner of Second Avenue
Valeri Perrayn
Lenny
Liv Ullmann
Liv Ullmann
Scenes from a Marriage
BAFTA Film Award / Best Supporting Actor
Fred Astaire
Fred Astaire
The Towering Inferno
Winner
All nominees
Martin Balsam
Martin Balsam
The Taking of Pelham One Two Three
Burgess Meredith
The Day of the Locust
Jack Warden
Jack Warden
Shampoo
BAFTA Film Award / Best Supporting Actress
Diane Ladd
Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore
Winner
All nominees
Lelia Goldoni
Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore
Gwen Welles
Nashville
Roni Bleykli
Nashville
BAFTA Film Award / Best Cinematography
Barry Lyndon 8.0
Barry Lyndon
John Alcott
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Rollerball Rollerball
Douglas Slocombe
The Towering Inferno 7.0
The Towering Inferno
Fred J. Koenekamp
The Man Who Would Be King 7.8
The Man Who Would Be King
Oswald Morris
BAFTA Film Award / Best Costume Design
The Day of the Locust 6.9
The Day of the Locust
Ann Roth
Winner
All nominees
The Man Who Would Be King 7.8
The Man Who Would Be King
Edith Head
Barry Lyndon 8.0
Barry Lyndon
Milena Canonero, Ulla-Britt Söderlund
Watch trailer
The Four Musketeers: Milady's Revenge The Four Musketeers
Yvonne Blake
BAFTA Film Award / Best Animated Film
Great (Isambard Kingdom Brunel) Great (Isambard Kingdom Brunel)
Bob Godfrey
Winner
All nominees
The Owl Who Married a Goose: An Eskimo Legend The Owl Who Married a Goose: An Eskimo Legend
Caroline Leaf
BAFTA Film Award / Best Art Direction
Rollerball Rollerball
John Box
Winner
All nominees
Barry Lyndon 8.0
Barry Lyndon
Ken Adam
Watch trailer
The Day of the Locust 6.9
The Day of the Locust
Richard Macdonald
The Towering Inferno 7.0
The Towering Inferno
William J. Creber
BAFTA Film Award / Best Direction
Barry Lyndon 8.0
Barry Lyndon
Stanley Kubrick
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore 7.4
Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore
Martin Scorsese
Dog Day Afternoon 7.4
Dog Day Afternoon
Sidney Lumet
Watch trailer
Jaws 8.3
Jaws
Steven Spielberg
Watch trailer
BAFTA Film Award / Best Film Editing
Dog Day Afternoon 7.4
Dog Day Afternoon
Dede Allen
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
The Godfather: Part II 8.6
The Godfather: Part II
Barry Malkin, Richard Marks, Peter Zinner
Jaws 8.3
Jaws
Verna Fields
Watch trailer
Rollerball Rollerball
Antony Gibbs
BAFTA Film Award / Best Screenplay
Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore 7.4
Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore
Robert Getchell
Winner
All nominees
Dog Day Afternoon 7.4
Dog Day Afternoon
Frank Pierson
Watch trailer
Jaws 8.3
Jaws
Peter Benchley, Carl Gottlieb
Watch trailer
Nashville 7.6
Nashville
Joan Tewkesbury
BAFTA Film Award / Best Sound Track
Nashville 7.6
Nashville
Chris McLaughlin, Richard Portman, William A. Sawyer, James E. Webb
Winner
All nominees
Dog Day Afternoon 7.4
Dog Day Afternoon
Richard P. Cirincione, Jack Fitzstephens, Sanford Rackow, Stephen A. Rotter, James Sabat, Dick Vorisek
Watch trailer
Rollerball Rollerball
Derek Ball, Archie Ludski, Gordon K. McCallum, Les Wiggins
Jaws 8.3
Jaws
John R. Carter, Robert L. Hoyt
Watch trailer
Rollerball Rollerball
Derek Ball, Archie Ludski, Gordon K. McCallum, Les Wiggins
BAFTA Film Award / Best Specialised Film
The Curiosity That Kills the Cat The Curiosity That Kills the Cat
Gregory Buckland-Smith
Winner
All nominees
How an Aeroplane Flies: Part 1 How an Aeroplane Flies: Part 1
Derek Armstrong
The Oil in Your Engine The Oil in Your Engine
Phillip Owtram
BAFTA Film Award / John Grierson Award
Sea Area Forties Sea Area Forties
John Armstrong
Winner
All nominees
Leaving Lily Leaving Lily
Graham Baker
Waiting on Weather Waiting on Weather
Ron Granville
The Living Woodland The Living Woodland
Ronald Eastman
BAFTA Film Award / Most Promising Newcomer to Leading Film Roles
Lenny 7.6
Lenny
Valeri Perrayn
Winner
All nominees
The Godfather: Part II 8.6
The Godfather: Part II
Robert De Niro
Nashville 7.6
Nashville
Lily Tomlin
Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore 7.4
Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore
Alfred Lutter III
BAFTA TV Award / 'Harlequin' (Documentary/Factual)
Newsround Newsround
John Craven For "Newsround Extra".
Winner
All nominees
Magpie Magpie
Tim Jones
How How
Anthony Howard
Rainbow Rainbow
Pamela Lonsdale
Why Don't You Just Switch Off Your Television Set and Go and Do Something Less Boring Instead? Why Don't You Just Switch Off Your Television Set and Go and Do Something Less Boring Instead?
Patrick Dowling
BAFTA TV Award / 'Harlequin' (Drama/Light Entertainment)
Ballet Shoes Ballet Shoes
John McRae
Winner
All nominees
Shadows Shadows
Pamela Lonsdale
The Secret Garden The Secret Garden
Dorothea Brooking
The Changes The Changes
John Prowse
You Must Be Joking! You Must Be Joking!
Roger Damon Price
The Legend of Robin Hood The Legend of Robin Hood
Eric Davidson
BAFTA TV Award / Best Actor
John Hurt
John Hurt
The Naked Civil Servant
Winner
All nominees
Tony Britton
The Nearly Man
Timothy West
Timothy West
Edward the King
Alan Bates
Play for Today For episodes "Plaintiffs and Defendants" and "Two Sundays".
BAFTA TV Award / Best Actress
Annette Crosbie
Edward the King
Winner
All nominees
Francesca Annis
Francesca Annis
Madame Bovary
Helen Ryan
Edward the King
Virginia McKenna
Shades of Greene For episode "Cheap in August".
BAFTA TV Award / Best Design
Edward the King Edward the Seventh
Henry Graveney, Anthony Waller
Winner
All nominees
Days of Hope Days of Hope
Martin Johnson
Upstairs, Downstairs Upstairs, Downstairs
Sheila Jackson For the costumes.
The Stanley Baxter Picture Show: Part III The Stanley Baxter Picture Show: Part III
Bill McPherson
BAFTA TV Award / Best Drama Series/Serial
Edward the King Edward the Seventh
Cecil Clarke, John Gorrie
Winner
All nominees
The Sweeney The Sweeney
Ted Childs
Days of Hope Days of Hope
Tony Garnett, Ken Loach
Upstairs, Downstairs Upstairs, Downstairs
John Hawkesworth
BAFTA TV Award / Best Factual Programme
All nominees
The Final Solution The Final Solution
Michael Darlow
This Week This Week
David Elstein For episode "Dying for a Fag".
BAFTA TV Award / Best Foreign Programme
The Magic Flute 7.5
The Magic Flute Trollflojten
Ingmar Bergman
Winner
BAFTA TV Award / Best Light Entertainment Performance
Porridge Porridge
Ronnie Barker
Winner
All nominees
The Stanley Baxter Picture Show: Part III The Stanley Baxter Picture Show: Part III
Stanley Baxter
Fawlty Towers 8.7
Fawlty Towers
John Cleese
The Two Ronnies The Two Ronnies
Ronnie Barker, Ronnie Corbett
BAFTA TV Award / Best Light Entertainment Programme
The Two Ronnies The Two Ronnies
Terry Hughes
Winner
All nominees
The Stanley Baxter Picture Show: Part III The Stanley Baxter Picture Show: Part III
Jon Scoffield
The Goodies The Goodies
Jim Franklin
Dave Allen at Large Dave Allen at Large
Peter Whitmore
BAFTA TV Award / Best Single Play
The Evacuees The Evacuees
Alan Parker
Winner
All nominees
Play for Today Play for Today
Mark Cullingham For episode "84 Charing Cross Road (#6.4)".
Shades of Greene Shades of Greene
Alvin Rakoff For episode "Cheap in August".
Play for Today Play for Today
John Mackenzie For episode "Just Another Saturday (#5.15)".
The Naked Civil Servant The Naked Civil Servant
Jack Gold
BAFTA TV Award / Best Situation Comedy
Fawlty Towers 8.7
Fawlty Towers
John Howard Davies
Winner
All nominees
The Good Life The Good Life
John Howard Davies
Porridge Porridge
Sydney Lotterby
Some Mothers Do 'Ave 'Em Some Mothers Do 'Ave 'Em
Michael Mills
BAFTA TV Award / Best Specialised Programme
On the Move On the Move
David Hargreaves
Winner
All nominees
Omnibus Omnibus
Colin Nears For episode "Nijinsky - God of the Dance".
BAFTA TV Award / Best Specialised Series
All nominees
Omnibus Omnibus
Michael Wooller
The Fight Against Slavery The Fight Against Slavery
Christopher Ralling
Mastermind Mastermind
Bill Wright
BAFTA TV Award / Factual Series
All nominees
Horizon Horizon
Peter Goodchild
News at Ten News at Ten
Survival Survival
Colin Willock
Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
The Towering Inferno 7.0
The Towering Inferno
John Williams
Winner
Jaws 8.3
Jaws
John Williams
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
The Taking of Pelham One Two Three The Taking of Pelham One Two Three
David Shire
The Godfather: Part II 8.6
The Godfather: Part II
Nino Rota
The Wind and the Lion 7.1
The Wind and the Lion
Jerry Goldsmith
Academy Fellowship
Laurence Olivier
Laurence Olivier
Winner
Charles Chaplin
Winner
Shell International Award
World in Action World in Action
For episode "The Nuts and Bolts of the Economy".
Winner
Flaherty Documentary Award
The Early Americans In Search of the Early Americans
Alan Pendry
Winner
All nominees
Seven Green Bottles Seven Green Bottles
Eric Marquis
UN Award
Conrack 7.5
Conrack
Winner
