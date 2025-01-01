Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals BAFTA Awards Events BAFTA Awards 1963

All nominated films "BAFTA Awards" in 1963

Site Odeon Cinema, Leicester Square, London, UK
Date 7 May 1963
BAFTA Film Award / Outstanding British Film of the Year
Lawrence of Arabia 8.4
Lawrence of Arabia Lawrrence Of Arabia
Winner
All nominees
The L-Shaped Room 7.4
The L-Shaped Room
Only Two Can Play Only Two Can Play
A Kind of Loving A Kind of Loving
Billy Budd Billy Budd
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Short Film
Occurrence at Owl Creek Bridge La rivière du hibou
France.
Winner
All nominees
Lonely Boy Lonely Boy
Canada.
Pan Pan
Holland.
Zoo Zoo
Holland.
BAFTA Film Award / Best Animated Film
The Apple The Apple
Winner
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Actor
Peter O'Brien
Lawrence of Arabia
Winner
All nominees
Richard Attenborough
Richard Attenborough
Trial and Error
Laurence Olivier
Laurence Olivier
Term of Trial
Peter Sellers
Peter Sellers
Only Two Can Play
James Mason
James Mason
Lolita
Alan Bates
A Kind of Loving
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Actress
Leslie Caron
The L-Shaped Room
Winner
All nominees
Virginia Maskell
Young and Willing
Janet Munro
Walk in the Shadow
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Screenplay
Lawrence of Arabia 8.4
Lawrence of Arabia Lawrrence Of Arabia
Robert Bolt
Winner
All nominees
Tiara Tahiti Tiara Tahiti
Geoffrey Cotterell, Ivan Foxwell
Only Two Can Play Only Two Can Play
Bryan Forbes
A Kind of Loving A Kind of Loving
Willis Hall, Keith Waterhouse
Waltz of the Toreadors Waltz of the Toreadors
Wolf Mankowitz
Tiara Tahiti Tiara Tahiti
Geoffrey Cotterell, Ivan Foxwell
A Kind of Loving A Kind of Loving
Willis Hall, Keith Waterhouse
Billy Budd Billy Budd
Peter Ustinov, DeWitt Bodeen
BAFTA Film Award / Best Film from any Source
Lawrence of Arabia 8.4
Lawrence of Arabia Lawrrence Of Arabia
Winner
All nominees
The Naked Island 7.9
The Naked Island Hadaka no shima
Japan.
Last Year at Marienbad 7.4
Last Year at Marienbad L'annee derniere а Marienbad
France/Italy. Directed by 'Alain Resnais' and Produced by 'Robert Dorfmann'.
Only Two Can Play Only Two Can Play
Phaedra Phaedra
Greece.
The Long Absence 7.0
The Long Absence Une aussi longue absence
France/Italy.
The Elusive Corporal Le caporal épinglé
France.
The L-Shaped Room 7.4
The L-Shaped Room
The Miracle Worker 8.3
The Miracle Worker
USA.
Thou Shalt Not Kill Tu ne tueras point
Italy/Yugoslavia/Lichtenstein.
Billy Budd Billy Budd
Through a Glass Darkly 7.9
Through a Glass Darkly Såsom i en spegel
Sweden.
Jules and Jim 7.0
Jules and Jim Jules et Jim
France.
A Kind of Loving A Kind of Loving
West Side Story 7.6
West Side Story
USA.
Lola 7.6
Lola
France/Italy.
The Manchurian Candidate 7.9
The Manchurian Candidate
USA.
The Lady with the Dog 6.5
The Lady with the Dog Dama s sobachkoy
Soviet Union.
BAFTA Film Award / Best Foreign Actor
Burt Lancaster
Burt Lancaster
Birdman of Alcatraz USA.
Winner
All nominees
Anthony Quinn
Anthony Quinn
Lawrence of Arabia
Georges Wilson
The Long Absence France/Italy.
Franco Citti
Accattone
Jean-Paul Belmondo
Jean-Paul Belmondo
Léon Morin, Priest
Robert Ryan
Billy Budd
Charlz Loton
Advise & Consent USA.
Kirk Douglas
Kirk Douglas
Lonely Are the Brave USA.
George Hamilton
Light in the Piazza USA.
BAFTA Film Award / Best Foreign Actress
Anne Bancroft
The Miracle Worker USA.
Winner
All nominees
Jeanne Moreau
Jules and Jim France.
Natalie Wood
Natalie Wood
Splendor in the Grass USA.
Melina Mercouri
Phaedra Greece.
Harriet Andersson
Harriet Andersson
Through a Glass Darkly Sweden.
Anouk Aimée
Anouk Aimée
Lola France/Italy.
Geraldine Page
Geraldine Page
Sweet Bird of Youth USA.
BAFTA Film Award / Best Specialised Film
BAFTA Film Award / Most Promising Newcomer to Leading Film Roles
The Loneliness of the Long Distance Runner 7.5
The Loneliness of the Long Distance Runner
Tom Courtenay
Winner
All nominees
Live Now - Pay Later Live Now - Pay Later
Ian Hendry
Term of Trial Term of Trial
Sarah Miles
Ride the High Country 7.5
Ride the High Country
Mariette Hartley
Billy Budd Billy Budd
Terence Stamp
BAFTA TV Award / Best Actor
Harry H. Corbett
Winner
Flaherty Documentary Award
UN Award
Reach for Glory Reach for Glory
Winner
All nominees
Thou Shalt Not Kill Tu ne tueras point
Italy/Yugoslavia/Lichtenstein.
