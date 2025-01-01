Menu
BAFTA Awards 1986

All nominated films "BAFTA Awards" in 1986

Site Odeon Cinema, Leicester Square, London, UK
Date 16 March 1986
BAFTA Film Award / Best Film
The Purple Rose of Cairo 7.6
The Purple Rose of Cairo
Woody Allen, Robert Greenhut
Winner
The Purple Rose of Cairo 7.6
The Purple Rose of Cairo
Woody Allen, Robert Greenhut
Winner
All nominees
Back to the Future 8.6
Back to the Future
Robert Zemeckis, Neil Canton, Bob Geyl
Watch trailer
Witness 7.8
Witness
Peter Weir, Edward S. Feldman
Back to the Future 8.6
Back to the Future
Robert Zemeckis, Neil Canton, Bob Geyl
Watch trailer
Amadeus 8.0
Amadeus
Milos Forman, Saul Zaentz
Watch trailer
A Passage to India A Passage to India
David Lean, John Brabourne, Richard Goodwin
Witness 7.8
Witness
Peter Weir, Edward S. Feldman
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Short Film
Careless Talk Careless Talk
Noella Smith
Winner
All nominees
The Woman Who Married Clark Gable The Woman Who Married Clark Gable
Thaddeus O'Sullivan
One for My Baby One for My Baby
Chris Fallon
BAFTA Film Award / Best Actor
William Hurt
William Hurt
Kiss of the Spider Woman
Winner
All nominees
Harrison Ford
Harrison Ford
Witness
Victor Banerjee
A Passage to India
F. Murray Abraham
F. Murray Abraham
Amadeus
BAFTA Film Award / Best Actress
Peggy Ashcroft
Peggy Ashcroft
A Passage to India
Winner
All nominees
Kelly McGillis
Kelly McGillis
Witness
Mia Farrow
Mia Farrow
The Purple Rose of Cairo
Alexandra Pigg
Letter to Brezhnev
BAFTA Film Award / Best Supporting Actor
Denholm Elliott
Defense of the Realm
Winner
All nominees
Saeed Jaffrey
My Beautiful Laundrette
John Gielgud
John Gielgud
Plenty
James Fox
James Fox
A Passage to India
BAFTA Film Award / Best Supporting Actress
Rosanna Arquette
Rosanna Arquette
Desperately Seeking Susan
Winner
All nominees
Tracey Ullman
Tracey Ullman
Plenty
Anjelica Huston
Anjelica Huston
Prizzi's Honor
Judi Dench
Judi Dench
Wetherby
BAFTA Film Award / Best Cinematography
Amadeus 8.0
Amadeus
Miroslav Ondrícek
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Witness 7.8
Witness
John Seale
The Emerald Forest The Emerald Forest
Filip Russelo
A Passage to India A Passage to India
Ernest Day
BAFTA Film Award / Best Sound
Amadeus 8.0
Amadeus
Mark Berger, Christopher Newman, John Nutt
Winner
Watch trailer
Amadeus 8.0
Amadeus
Mark Berger, Christopher Newman, John Nutt
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Carmen 7.4
Carmen
Hugues Darmois, Dominique Hennequin, Bernard Le Roux, Harald Maury
A Chorus Line 5.7
A Chorus Line
Gerry Humphreys, Jonathan Bates, Christopher Newman
Carmen 7.4
Carmen
Hugues Darmois, Dominique Hennequin, Bernard Le Roux, Harald Maury
The Cotton Club 6.6
The Cotton Club
Edward Beyer, David Carroll, Jack C. Jacobsen
The Cotton Club 6.6
The Cotton Club
Edward Beyer, David Carroll, Jack C. Jacobsen
BAFTA Film Award / Best Costume Design
The Cotton Club 6.6
The Cotton Club
Milena Canonero
Winner
All nominees
Amadeus 8.0
Amadeus
Theodor Pistek
Watch trailer
Legend 6.4
Legend
Charles Knode
A Passage to India A Passage to India
Judy Moorcroft
BAFTA Film Award / Best Editing
Amadeus 8.0
Amadeus
Michael Chandler, Nena Danevic
Winner
Watch trailer
Amadeus 8.0
Amadeus
Michael Chandler, Nena Danevic
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Witness 7.8
Witness
Thom Noble
Back to the Future 8.6
Back to the Future
Harry Keramidas, Arthur Schmidt
Watch trailer
Back to the Future 8.6
Back to the Future
Harry Keramidas, Arthur Schmidt
Watch trailer
A Chorus Line 5.7
A Chorus Line
John Bloom
BAFTA Film Award / Best Screenplay (Original)
The Purple Rose of Cairo 7.6
The Purple Rose of Cairo
Woody Allen
Winner
All nominees
Witness 7.8
Witness
William Kelley, Earl W. Wallace
Witness 7.8
Witness
William Kelley, Earl W. Wallace
Back to the Future 8.6
Back to the Future
Robert Zemeckis, Bob Geyl
Watch trailer
My Beautiful Laundrette 6.9
My Beautiful Laundrette
Hanif Kureishi
BAFTA Film Award / Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Prizzi's Honor 6.6
Prizzi's Honor Prizzi’s Honor
Richard Condon, Janet Roach
Winner
All nominees
The Shooting Party The Shooting Party
Julian Bond
A Passage to India A Passage to India
David Lean
Amadeus 8.0
Amadeus
Peter Shaffer
Watch trailer
BAFTA Film Award / Best Foreign Language Film
Colonel Redl 7.2
Colonel Redl Oberst Redl
Manfred Durniok, István Szabó Hungary/West Germany/Austria.
Winner
Colonel Redl 7.2
Colonel Redl Oberst Redl
Manfred Durniok, István Szabó Hungary/West Germany/Austria.
Winner
All nominees
Carmen 7.4
Carmen
Patrice Ledoux, Francesco Rosi France/Italy.
Subway 7.2
Subway
Luc Besson, François Ruggieri France.
Dim Sum: A Little Bit of Heart 6.6
Dim Sum: A Little Bit of Heart
Tom Sternberg, Wayne Wang, Danny Yung USA.
Dim Sum: A Little Bit of Heart 6.6
Dim Sum: A Little Bit of Heart
Tom Sternberg, Wayne Wang, Danny Yung USA.
BAFTA Film Award / Best Make Up Artist
Amadeus 8.0
Amadeus
Dick Smith, Paul LeBlanc
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
The Emerald Forest The Emerald Forest
Anna Dryhurst, Paul Engelen, Peter Frampton, Luis Michelotti
Mask Mask
Michael Westmore
The Emerald Forest The Emerald Forest
Anna Dryhurst, Paul Engelen, Peter Frampton, Luis Michelotti
Legend 6.4
Legend
Rob Bottin, Peter Robb-King
Legend 6.4
Legend
Rob Bottin, Peter Robb-King
BAFTA Film Award / Best Production Design
Brazil 8.2
Brazil
Norman Garwood
Winner
All nominees
Amadeus 8.0
Amadeus
Patrizia von Brandenstein
Watch trailer
Back to the Future 8.6
Back to the Future
Lawrence G. Paull
Watch trailer
A Passage to India A Passage to India
John Box
BAFTA Film Award / Best Score
Witness 7.8
Witness
Maurice Jarre
Winner
All nominees
A Passage to India A Passage to India
Maurice Jarre
Beverly Hills Cop 7.4
Beverly Hills Cop
Harold Faltermeyer
The Emerald Forest The Emerald Forest
Brian Gascoigne, Junior Homrich
The Emerald Forest The Emerald Forest
Brian Gascoigne, Junior Homrich
BAFTA Film Award / Best Special Visual Effects
Brazil 8.2
Brazil
Richard Conway, George Gibbs
Winner
All nominees
Back to the Future 8.6
Back to the Future
Kevin Pike, Ken Ralston
Watch trailer
Legend 6.4
Legend
Nick Allder, Peter Voysey
Back to the Future 8.6
Back to the Future
Kevin Pike, Ken Ralston
Watch trailer
The Purple Rose of Cairo 7.6
The Purple Rose of Cairo
BAFTA TV Award / Best Actor
Bob Peck
Bob Peck
Edge of Darkness
Winner
All nominees
Alec Guinness
Great Performances For episode "Monsignor Quixote (#15.1)".
Ben Kingsley
Ben Kingsley
Silas Marner
Joe Don Baker
Edge of Darkness
BAFTA TV Award / Best Actress
Claire Bloom
Shadowlands
Winner
All nominees
Joanne Whalley
Joanne Whalley
Edge of Darkness
Mary Steenburgen
Mary Steenburgen
Tender Is the Night
Frances de la Tour
Frances de la Tour
Duet for One
BAFTA TV Award / Best Children's Programme (Documentary/Educational)
All nominees
The Book Tower The Book Tower
Joy Whitby
Blue Peter Blue Peter
Biddy Baxter
Newsround Newsround
Eric Rowan
How We Used to Live How We Used to Live
Ian Fell
BAFTA TV Award / Best Children's Programme (Entertainment/Drama)
Grange Hill Grange Hill
Ben Rea
Winner
All nominees
Danger Mouse Danger Mouse
Brian Cosgrove, Mark Hall
The Wind in the Willows The Wind in the Willows
Brian Cosgrove, Mark Hall For episode "Wintersports".
Blockbusters Blockbusters
Tony Wolfe
The Wind in the Willows The Wind in the Willows
Brian Cosgrove, Mark Hall For episode "Wintersports".
BAFTA TV Award / Best Comedy Series
Only Fools and Horses Only Fools and Horses
Ray Butt
Winner
All nominees
Open All Hours Open All Hours
Sydney Lotterby
Last of the Summer Wine Last of the Summer Wine
Alan J.W. Bell
'Allo 'Allo! 'Allo 'Allo!
David Croft
BAFTA TV Award / Best Costume Design
Masterpiece Theatre: Bleak House Bleak House
Michael Burdle
Winner
All nominees
Tender Is the Night Tender Is the Night
Barbara Kidd
Mapp & Lucia Mapp & Lucia
Frances Tempest
Silas Marner Silas Marner: The Weaver of Raveloe
Anushia Nieradzik
BAFTA TV Award / Best Design
Masterpiece Theatre: Bleak House Bleak House
Tim Harvey
Winner
All nominees
Tender Is the Night Tender Is the Night
Derek Dodd
Edge of Darkness Edge of Darkness
Graeme Thomson
Silas Marner Silas Marner: The Weaver of Raveloe
Gerry Scott
BAFTA TV Award / Best Drama Series/Serial
Edge of Darkness Edge of Darkness
Martin Campbell, Michael Wearing
Winner
Edge of Darkness Edge of Darkness
Martin Campbell, Michael Wearing
Winner
All nominees
Minder Minder
George Taylor
Masterpiece Theatre: Bleak House Bleak House
Ross Devenish, John Harris, Betty Willingale
The Price The Price
Mark Shivas, Peter Smith
The Price The Price
Mark Shivas, Peter Smith
Masterpiece Theatre: Bleak House Bleak House
Ross Devenish, John Harris, Betty Willingale
BAFTA TV Award / Best Film Cameraman
Edge of Darkness Edge of Darkness
Andrew Dunn
Winner
All nominees
Masterpiece Theatre: Bleak House Bleak House
Kenneth MacMillan
BAFTA TV Award / Best Film Editor
Edge of Darkness Edge of Darkness
Ardan Fisher, Dan Rae
Winner
All nominees
Omnibus Omnibus
Howard Billingham For episode "Leonard Bernstein's West Side Story".
BAFTA TV Award / Best Film Sound
Edge of Darkness Edge of Darkness
Lyndon Bird, Rob James, Tony Quinn, Chris Swanton
Winner
Edge of Darkness Edge of Darkness
Lyndon Bird, Rob James, Tony Quinn, Chris Swanton
Winner
All nominees
Masterpiece Theatre: Bleak House Bleak House
Ken Hains, Peter Rhodes, Malcolm Webberley
BAFTA TV Award / Best Graphics
Max Headroom Max Headroom
Rod Lord, Peter Tupy
Winner
Max Headroom Max Headroom
Rod Lord, Peter Tupy
Winner
All nominees
Edge of Darkness Edge of Darkness
Andy Coward, Linda Sherwood-Page
Edge of Darkness Edge of Darkness
Andy Coward, Linda Sherwood-Page
BAFTA TV Award / Best Light Entertainment Performance
Victoria Wood: As Seen on TV Victoria Wood: As Seen on TV
Victoria Wood
Winner
All nominees
'Allo 'Allo! 'Allo 'Allo!
Gorden Kaye
Only Fools and Horses Only Fools and Horses
Devid Dzheyson
BAFTA TV Award / Best Light Entertainment Programme
Victoria Wood: As Seen on TV Victoria Wood: As Seen on TV
Geoff Posner
Winner
All nominees
Treasure Hunt Treasure Hunt
Malcolm Heyworth, Peter Holmans
Alas Smith & Jones Alas Smith & Jones
John Kilby, Jimmy Mulville
Alas Smith & Jones Alas Smith & Jones
John Kilby, Jimmy Mulville
Treasure Hunt Treasure Hunt
Malcolm Heyworth, Peter Holmans
Spitting Image Spitting Image
John Lloyd
BAFTA TV Award / Best Make Up
Masterpiece Theatre: Bleak House Bleak House
Lisa Westcott
Winner
All nominees
Tender Is the Night Tender Is the Night
Jean Speak
Silas Marner Silas Marner: The Weaver of Raveloe
Kezia De Winne
Edge of Darkness Edge of Darkness
Daphne Croker-Saunders
BAFTA TV Award / Best News or Outside Broadcast Coverage
All nominees
News at Ten News at Ten
Alastair Burnet
BAFTA TV Award / Best Original Television Music
Edge of Darkness Edge of Darkness
Erik Klepton, Michael Kamen
Winner
Edge of Darkness Edge of Darkness
Erik Klepton, Michael Kamen
Winner
All nominees
Silas Marner Silas Marner: The Weaver of Raveloe
Carl Davis
Tender Is the Night Tender Is the Night
Richard Rodney Bennett
BAFTA TV Award / Best Short Animated Film
Alias the Jester Alias the Jester
Brian Cosgrove, Mark Hall
Winner
All nominees
SuperTed SuperTed
Dave Edwards, Mike Young
Danger Mouse Danger Mouse
Brian Cosgrove, Mark Hall
The Wind in the Willows The Wind in the Willows
Brian Cosgrove, Mark Hall For episode "Winter Sports".
The Wind in the Willows The Wind in the Willows
Brian Cosgrove, Mark Hall For episode "Winter Sports".
SuperTed SuperTed
Dave Edwards, Mike Young
BAFTA TV Award / Best Sound Supervisor
All nominees
The South Bank Show The South Bank Show
Mike Fairman For episode "Domenico Scarlatti".
L'enfance du Christ L'enfance du Christ
Richard Bradford
BAFTA TV Award / Best VTR Editor
Blott on the Landscape Blott on the Landscape
Graham Taylor
Winner
All nominees
L'enfance du Christ L'enfance du Christ
Dave Lewinton
BAFTA TV Award / Best Video Cameraman
All nominees
Blott on the Landscape Blott on the Landscape
Mike Winser
BAFTA TV Award / Best Video Lighting
L'enfance du Christ L'enfance du Christ
Luigi Bottone, Andy Andrews
Winner
L'enfance du Christ L'enfance du Christ
Luigi Bottone, Andy Andrews
Winner
BAFTA TV Award / Factual Series
Forty Minutes Forty Minutes
Roger E. Mills, Edward Mirzoeff
Winner
BAFTA TV Award / Single Drama
Shadowlands Shadowlands
Norman Stone, David M. Thompson
Winner
All nominees
Great Performances Great Performances
Rodney Bennett, Christopher Neame For episode "Monsignor Quixote (#15.1)".
The Browning Version The Browning Version
Michael Simpson, Shaun Sutton
Great Performances Great Performances
Rodney Bennett, Christopher Neame For episode "Monsignor Quixote (#15.1)".
The Browning Version The Browning Version
Michael Simpson, Shaun Sutton
Silas Marner Silas Marner: The Weaver of Raveloe
Giles Foster, Louis Marks
Academy Fellowship
Steven Spielberg
Steven Spielberg
Winner
Michael Balcon Award
Sydney Samuelson
Winner
Flaherty Documentary Award (TV)
Omnibus Omnibus
Christopher Swann For episode "Leonard Bernstein's West Side Story".
Winner
All nominees
The South Bank Show The South Bank Show
Nigel Wattis For episode "David Lean: A Life in Film".
Say Goodbye to the President Say Goodbye to the President
Christopher Olgiati
