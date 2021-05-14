"The Underground Railroad" is a new American series based on the eponymous literary source. The show was produced by an online service owned by Amazon. The story of "The Underground Railroad" unfolds just before the start of the Civil War in the United States. A girl named Cora escapes from a cotton plantation where slavery is practiced, hoping to find long-awaited freedom. She sets off directly north through the so-called Underground Railroad, which was the term used to refer to the secret system used to organize the escape of slaves from the southern states.

