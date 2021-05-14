Menu
The Underground Railroad poster
few votes IMDb Rating: 7.4
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Underground Railroad

The Underground Railroad (2021 - 2021)

The Underground Railroad 18+
Production year 2021
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 1 hour 10 minutes
Streaming service Amazon Prime Video
Runtime 11 hours 40 minutes

TV series description

"The Underground Railroad" is a new American series based on the eponymous literary source. The show was produced by an online service owned by Amazon. The story of "The Underground Railroad" unfolds just before the start of the Civil War in the United States. A girl named Cora escapes from a cotton plantation where slavery is practiced, hoping to find long-awaited freedom. She sets off directly north through the so-called Underground Railroad, which was the term used to refer to the secret system used to organize the escape of slaves from the southern states.
The Underground Railroad  trailer
Cast
Joel Edgerton
Peter Mullan
Jeff Pope
William Jackson Harper
Aaron Pierre
Sheila Atim
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.4 IMDb
Seasons
The Underground Railroad - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 10 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
soundtrack The Underground Railroad
