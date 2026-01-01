Film details
Country
France / Switzerland / Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 44 minutes
Production year
1977
World premiere
25 January 1977
Release date
|25 January 1977
|Russia
|
|16+
|9 February 1977
|France
|
|
|25 January 1977
|Kazakhstan
|
|
|25 January 1977
|USA
|
|
|25 January 1977
|Ukraine
|
|
MPAA
R
Production
Action Films, Société Française de Production (SFP), France 3
Also known as
Providence, Провидение, Gondviselés, Ödets hand, Opatrzność, Providjenje, Providnost, Viimeinen kirja, プロビデンス, 天意, 프로비던스, Providența, Prozřetelnost, Провидіння