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Poster of Providence
7.6
Kinoafisha Films Providence
7.6

Providence

, 1977
Providence
France, Switzerland, Great Britain / Drama / 18+
Poster of Providence
7.6

Cast

Dirk Bogarde
Dirk Bogarde
Claude Langham
Ellen Burstyn
Ellen Burstyn
Sonia Langham
John Gielgud
John Gielgud
Clive Langham
David Warner
David Warner
Kevin Woodford
Denis Lawson
Dave Woodford
Elaine Stritch
Helen Wiener
Cyril Luckham
Doctor Mark Eddington
Kathryn Leigh Scott
Miss Boon
Milo Sperber
Mr. Jenner
Anna Wing
Karen
Director Alain Resnais
Writer David Mercer
Composer Miklós Rózsa
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Switzerland / Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 1977
World premiere 25 January 1977
Release date
25 January 1977 Russia 16+
9 February 1977 France
25 January 1977 Kazakhstan
25 January 1977 USA
25 January 1977 Ukraine
MPAA R
Production Action Films, Société Française de Production (SFP), France 3
Also known as
Providence, Провидение, Gondviselés, Ödets hand, Opatrzność, Providjenje, Providnost, Viimeinen kirja, プロビデンス, 天意, 프로비던스, Providența, Prozřetelnost, Провидіння

Film rating

7.6
Rate 10 votes
7.4 IMDb
Listen to the
soundtrack Providence

Quotes

Clive Langham Don't you think to have only one bastard after sixty years of action is almost tantamount to self denial?
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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