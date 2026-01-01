Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Every Man for Himself
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Every Man for Himself

Every Man for Himself

Sauve qui peut (la vie) 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country France / Austria / West Germany / Switzerland
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 1979
World premiere 22 May 1980
Release date
8 September 1980 Austria 12
8 September 1980 Canada
15 October 1980 France
Worldwide Gross $47,262
Production Sara Films, MK2 Productions, Saga-Productions
Also known as
Sauve qui peut (la vie), Every Man for Himself, Salve-se Quem Puder, Herkes Kendini Kurtarsın, Mentse, aki tudja (az életét), Nu gäller det livet!, Pelastukoon ken voi, Ratuj kto może (życie), Rette sich, wer kann (das Leben), Salve quien pueda, la vida, Salve-se Quem Puder (A Vida), Sálvese quien pueda (la vida), Sálvese quien pueda la vida, Si salvi chi può (la vita), Slow Motion, Ο σώζων εαυτόν σωθήτω, Спасай, кто может (свою жизнь), 勝手に逃げろ/人生
Director
Jean-Luc Godard
Jean-Luc Godard
Cast
Isabelle Huppert
Isabelle Huppert
Jacques Dutronc
Nathalie Baye
Nathalie Baye
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Every Man for Himself
Film socialisme 6.0
Film socialisme (2010)
Détective 5.8
Détective (1985)
Two or Three Things I Know About Her 6.3
Two or Three Things I Know About Her (1967)
Allemagne 90 neuf zéro 6.9
Allemagne 90 neuf zéro (1991)
Nouvelle vague 6.6
Nouvelle vague (1990)
Weekend 7.0
Weekend (1967)
6.2
The Flood (1994)
La Chinoise 7.0
La Chinoise (1967)
First Name: Carmen 6.4
First Name: Carmen (1983)
Keep Your Right Up 6.1
Keep Your Right Up (1987)
Far from Vietnam 7.3
Far from Vietnam (1967)
Dorian Gray im Spiegel der Boulevardpresse 6.5
Dorian Gray im Spiegel der Boulevardpresse (1984)

Film rating

6.7
Rate 11 votes
6.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Quotes
Customer in Room 522 Alright, put lipstick on me, but only when he licks your ass. And you, Thierry, you like her ass only when the other one sucks you. And you, you suck him every time I touch your tits with my foot. Let's try it. Okay, the picture's good. Let's work on the sound. When I touch your breasts with my shoe, You say "ow" and then suck him. Go on.
Woman Ow!
Customer in Room 522 Thierry, she sucks your dick, you say "oh" and then lick her ass. Let's try it.
Woman Ow!
Secretary Oh!
Customer in Room 522 And you, when he licks your ass, you say "hey" - like when you're goosed on the Métro. Go on, Thierry.
Isabelle Rivière Hey!
Customer in Room 522 Then you put some lipstick on me. Just once. And if I smile, you kiss me. Let's try it.
Woman Ow!
Secretary Oh!
Isabelle Rivière Hey!
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience
Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience
2026, South Korea / USA, Documentary, Music
Skazka o tsare Saltane
Skazka o tsare Saltane
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy, Adventure
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Uvolit Zhoru
Uvolit Zhoru
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more