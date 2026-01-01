Sauve qui peut (la vie), Every Man for Himself, Salve-se Quem Puder, Herkes Kendini Kurtarsın, Mentse, aki tudja (az életét), Nu gäller det livet!, Pelastukoon ken voi, Ratuj kto może (życie), Rette sich, wer kann (das Leben), Salve quien pueda, la vida, Salve-se Quem Puder (A Vida), Sálvese quien pueda (la vida), Sálvese quien pueda la vida, Si salvi chi può (la vita), Slow Motion, Ο σώζων εαυτόν σωθήτω, Спасай, кто может (свою жизнь), 勝手に逃げろ/人生
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
Quotes
Customer in Room 522Alright, put lipstick on me, but only when he licks your ass. And you, Thierry, you like her ass only when the other one sucks you. And you, you suck him every time I touch your tits with my foot. Let's try it. Okay, the picture's good. Let's work on the sound. When I touch your breasts with my shoe, You say "ow" and then suck him. Go on.
WomanOw!
Customer in Room 522Thierry, she sucks your dick, you say "oh" and then lick her ass. Let's try it.
WomanOw!
SecretaryOh!
Customer in Room 522And you, when he licks your ass, you say "hey" - like when you're goosed on the Métro. Go on, Thierry.
Isabelle RivièreHey!
Customer in Room 522Then you put some lipstick on me. Just once. And if I smile, you kiss me. Let's try it.