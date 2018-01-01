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Poster of Libertas
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Libertas
6.6

Libertas

, 2017
Libertas
Russia, Switzerland / Drama / 18+
Poster of Libertas
6.6
Director Artemio Benki, Elena Hazanova, Vano Burduli, Anna Fenchenko, Vladimir Kott, Andres Puustusmaa
Writer João Escobar
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia / Switzerland
Runtime 0 minute
Production year 2017
World premiere 1 January 2018
Budget €100,000
Production Leo Films, Leo Production
Also known as
Libertas

Film rating

6.6
Rate 15 votes
7.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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