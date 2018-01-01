Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
6.6
Kinoafisha
Films
Libertas
6.6
Libertas
, 2017
Libertas
Russia, Switzerland / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.6
Director
Artemio Benki
,
Elena Hazanova
,
Vano Burduli
,
Anna Fenchenko
,
Vladimir Kott
,
Andres Puustusmaa
Writer
João Escobar
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia / Switzerland
Runtime
0 minute
Production year
2017
World premiere
1 January 2018
Budget
€100,000
Production
Leo Films, Leo Production
Also known as
Libertas
More
Film rating
6.6
Rate
15
votes
7.3
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Bear Country
2026, USA / Australia, Action, Thriller, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Malysh-karatist
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree