USA, Liechtenstein, Spain, Switzerland / Adventure / 18+
6.1
Synopsis
A ruthless pirate captures the keeper of a lighthouse, somewhere in north Argentina. His goal is obvious and horrific. He plans to control the lighthouses signals in a way that the passing ships will be crushed on the rocks.
The Light at the Edge of the World, El faro del fin del mundo, Das Licht am Ende der Welt, Le phare du bout du monde, Rantarosvot, The Lighthouse at the End of the World, Dünyanın ucundaki fener, Farul de la capatul lumii, Fyret ved verdens ende, Il faro in capo al mondo, Jules Verne: Das Licht am Ende der Welt, La luz del fin del mundo, Latarnia na końcu świata, Lyset ved verdens ende, O Farol do Fim do Mundo, O faros stin akri tou kosmou, Os Piratas do Arquipélago, Svetionik na kraju sveta, The Light at the End of the World, The Lighthouse of Finisterre, Vrakplundrarna, Vrakplyndrerne, Опасный свет на краю земли, Фарът на края на света, カーク・ダグラスとユル・ブリンナーの世界の果ての大冒険
Film rating
6.1
Rate10 votes
6IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Quotes
KongreEvery ship that passes must pay tribute to this rock. A tribute to me, as yours did.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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