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Poster of The Light at the Edge of the World
6.1
Kinoafisha Films The Light at the Edge of the World
6.1

The Light at the Edge of the World

, 1971
The Light at the Edge of the World
USA, Liechtenstein, Spain, Switzerland / Adventure / 18+
Poster of The Light at the Edge of the World
6.1

Synopsis

A ruthless pirate captures the keeper of a lighthouse, somewhere in north Argentina. His goal is obvious and horrific. He plans to control the lighthouses signals in a way that the passing ships will be crushed on the rocks.

Cast

Kirk Douglas
Kirk Douglas
Denton
Yul Brynner
Yul Brynner
Kongre
Samantha Eggar
Arabella
Jean-Claude Drouot
Virgilio
Fernando Rey
Captain Moriz
Renato Salvatori
Montefiore
Massimo Ranieri
Massimo Ranieri
Felipe
Aldo Sambrell
Tarcante
Tito García
Emilio
Víctor Israel
Das Mortes
Director Kevin Billington
Writer Tom Rowe, Jules Verne, Rachel Billington, Berta Domínguez D.
Composer Piero Piccioni
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Liechtenstein / Spain / Switzerland
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 1971
World premiere 16 July 1971
Release date
16 July 1971 Russia 12+
25 December 1971 Germany
15 March 1972 Italy
16 July 1971 Kazakhstan
16 July 1971 Switzerland 16
16 July 1971 USA
16 July 1971 Ukraine
Budget $11,000,000
Production Bryna Productions, Jet Films, Triumfilm
Also known as
The Light at the Edge of the World, El faro del fin del mundo, Das Licht am Ende der Welt, Le phare du bout du monde, Rantarosvot, The Lighthouse at the End of the World, Dünyanın ucundaki fener, Farul de la capatul lumii, Fyret ved verdens ende, Il faro in capo al mondo, Jules Verne: Das Licht am Ende der Welt, La luz del fin del mundo, Latarnia na końcu świata, Lyset ved verdens ende, O Farol do Fim do Mundo, O faros stin akri tou kosmou, Os Piratas do Arquipélago, Svetionik na kraju sveta, The Light at the End of the World, The Lighthouse of Finisterre, Vrakplundrarna, Vrakplyndrerne, Опасный свет на краю земли, Фарът на края на света, カーク・ダグラスとユル・ブリンナーの世界の果ての大冒険

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
6 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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