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Poster of Manhattan Short Film Festival 2017
Manhattan Short Film Festival 2017 - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Manhattan Short Film Festival 2017

Manhattan Short Film Festival 2017

, 2017
Manhattan Short Film Festival 2017
New Zealand, Spain, USA, Great Britain, Latvia, Syrian Arab Republic, Italy, Switzerland, Georgia / Short, Festival / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Manhattan Short Film Festival 2017
Manhattan Short Film Festival 2017 - Trailer
Manhattan Short Film Festival 2017  Trailer
Director Rozanna Liang, Anzhel Gomes Ernandes
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country New Zealand / Spain / USA / Great Britain / Latvia / Syrian Arab Republic / Italy / Switzerland / Georgia
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2017

Film rating

0.0
Rate 2 votes
Updated 1 September 2021

Film Trailers

All trailers
Manhattan Short Film Festival 2017 - Trailer
Manhattan Short Film Festival 2017 Trailer
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