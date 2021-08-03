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Poster of Lynx
7.5
Kinoafisha Films Lynx
7.5

Lynx

, 2021
Lynx
France, Switzerland / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Lynx
7.5

Synopsis

In the heart of the Jura mountains, a call resounds through the forest. The silhouette of a Eurasian lynx creeps through the trees. A male is looking for its mate. Suddenly a call answers back. It is the beginning of the story of a lynx’s family we will follow over the seasons. While it is rare to come across this private feline, it is exceptional to discover its daily life in the wild.

Cast

Laurent Geslin
Director Laurent Geslin
Writer Laurent Geslin, Laurence Buchmann, Michaël Souhaité, Marie-Pierre Adam
Composer Armand Amar, Anne-Sophie Versnaeyen
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Switzerland
Runtime 1 hour 22 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 8 May 2023
World premiere 3 August 2021
Release date
19 January 2022 France
12 May 2023 Poland
24 February 2022 Switzerland
Worldwide Gross $671,653
Production JMH et Filo Films, MC4, La Salamandre
Also known as
Lynx, Luchs, Le linci selvagge, Ryś. Król puszczy

Film rating

7.5
Rate 10 votes
7.5 IMDb
Updated 5 May 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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