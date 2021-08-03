In the heart of the Jura mountains, a call resounds through the forest. The silhouette of a Eurasian lynx creeps through the trees. A male is looking for its mate. Suddenly a call answers back. It is the beginning of the story of a lynx’s family we will follow over the seasons. While it is rare to come across this private feline, it is exceptional to discover its daily life in the wild.
Cast
Laurent Geslin
DirectorLaurent Geslin
WriterLaurent Geslin, Laurence Buchmann, Michaël Souhaité, Marie-Pierre Adam