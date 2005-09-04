Menu
7.3 IMDb Rating: 7.3
Grosse Stille, Die 18+
Country France / Switzerland / Germany
Runtime 2 hours 49 minutes
Production year 2005
World premiere 4 September 2005
Release date
4 September 2005 Italy
3 December 2009 South Korea 전체관람가
24 November 2006 Spain A
4 September 2005 USA
Worldwide Gross $4,886,163
Production ARTE, Bavaria Film, Bavaria-Filmkunst Verleih
Also known as
Die große Stille, Into Great Silence, El gran silencio, A nagy csend, Den djupa tystnaden, Den store stilhed, Dentro del gran silencio, Didžioji tyla, Il grande silenzio, Le grand silence, O Grande Silêncio, Potpuna tišina, Suur vaikus, Suuri hiljaisuus, Wielka cisza, Στη μεγάλη σιωπή, Великое безмолвие, 大いなる沈黙へ　グランド・シャルトルーズ修道院, 大寕靜
Director
Philip Gröning
Cast and Crew
Film rating

7.3
11 votes
7.3 IMDb
Quotes
Blind Monk The past, the present, these are human. In God there is no past. Solely the present prevails. And when God sees us, He always sees our entire life. And because He is an infinitely good being, He eternally seeks our well-being. Therefore there is no cause for worry in any of the things which happen to us.
