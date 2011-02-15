Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Turin Horse
Poster of The Turin Horse
Рейтинги
7.3 IMDb Rating: 7.7
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films The Turin Horse

The Turin Horse

A Torinói ló 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

A rural farmer is forced to confront the mortality of his faithful horse.
The Turin Horse - trailer
The Turin Horse  trailer
Country USA / Germany / France / Switzerland / Hungary
Runtime 2 hours 26 minutes
Production year 2011
Online premiere 1 June 2012
World premiere 15 February 2011
Release date
15 March 2012 Russia Cinema Prestige 16+
15 March 2012 Belarus
27 September 2011 Czechia
5 April 2012 Estonia
30 November 2011 France
15 February 2011 Germany
7 April 2011 Greece
31 March 2011 Hungary
15 March 2012 Kazakhstan
20 October 2011 Netherlands
30 March 2012 Poland
23 February 2012 South Korea 15
13 October 2011 USA
15 March 2012 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $164,954
Production TT Filmmûhely, MPM Film, Vega Film
Also known as
A torinói ló, The Turin Horse, El caballo de Turín, Torinski konj, Calul din Torino, Con Ngựa Thành Turin, Das Pferd von Turin, Das Turiner Pferd, El cavall de Torí, Hesten fra Torino, Il cavallo di Torino, Koń turyński, Le cheval de Turin, Nietzsche's Horse, O Cavalo de Turim, O Cavalo de Turin, Torino atı, Torino hobune, Torinon hevonen, Turinhästen, Turínský Kůň, Το άλογο του Τορίνο, Торинският кон, Туринская лошадь, Туринський кінь, ニーチェの馬, 都靈之馬, 都靈老馬
Director
Béla Tarr
Ágnes Hranitzky
Cast
János Derzsi
Erika Bók
Mihály Kormos
Ricsi
Cast and Crew
Similar films for The Turin Horse
The Man from London 7.1
The Man from London (2007)
Werckmeister Harmonies 8.1
Werckmeister Harmonies (2000)
Damnation 7.7
Damnation (1988)
Fellini degli spiriti 6.6
Fellini degli spiriti (2020)
Mimosas 6.3
Mimosas (2016)
Trudno byt bogom 6.1
Trudno byt bogom (2013)
Sleeping Sickness 6.2
Sleeping Sickness (2011)
The Banishment 7.3
The Banishment (2007)
Una vita scellerata 7.2
Una vita scellerata (1990)
The Second Circle 7.1
The Second Circle (1990)
The Sacrifice 7.5
The Sacrifice (1986)
Nostalghia 7.9
Nostalghia (1983)

Film rating

7.3
Rate 11 votes
7.7 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Quotes
Bernhard Everything's in ruins, everything's been degraded, but I could say that they've ruined and degraded everything, because this is not some kind of cataclysm coming about with so-called "innocent" human aid; on the contrary, it's about man's own judgment over his own self, which of course God has a big hand in, or, dare I say, takes part in, and whatever he takes part in is the most ghastly creation that you can imagine, because, you see, the world has been debased, so it doesn't matter what I say because everything has been debased that they've acquired and since they've acquired everything in a sneaky, underhanded fight, they've debased everything, because whatever they touch, and they touch everything, they've debased; this is the way it was until the final victory, until the triumphant end; acquire, debase, debase, acquire; or I can put it differently if you'd like, to touch, debase and thereby acquire, or touch, acquire and thereby debase; it's been going on like this for centuries, on, on and on; this and only this, sometimes on the sly, sometimes rudely, sometimes gently, sometimes brutally, but it has been going on and on; yet only in one way; like a rat attacks from ambush; because for this perfect victory it was also essential that the other side, that is, everything's that's excellent, great in some way and noble, should not engage in any kind of fight, there shouldn't be any kind of struggle, just the sudden disappearance of one side meaning the disappearing of the excellent, the great, the noble, so that by now the winners who have won by attacking from ambush rule the earth and there isn't a single tiny nook where one can hide something from them because everything they can lay their hands on is theirs, even things that they can't reach but they do reach are also theirs; the heavens are already theirs and theirs are all our dreams; theirs is the moment, nature, infinite silence; even immortality is theirs, you understand?; everything, everything is lost forever, and those many nobles, great and excellent just stood there, if I can put it that way; they stopped at this point and had to understand and had to accept that there is neither God nor gods, and the excellent, the great and the noble had to understand and accept this right from the beginning, but, of course, they were quite incapable of understanding it, they believed it and accepted it but they didn't understand it; they just stood there, bewildered but not resigned until something, that flash on the mind, finally enlightened them, and all at once they realized that there is neither God nor gods; all at once they saw that there is neither good nor bad; then they saw and understood that if this was so then they themselves did not exist either; you see, I reckon this may have been the moment when we can say that they were extinguished, they burnt out; extinguished and burnt out like the fire left to smolder in the meadow; one was the constant loser, the other was the constant victor; defeat, victory, defeat, victory; and one day, here in the neighborhood I had to realize and I did realize that I was mistaken, I was truly mistaken when I thought that there had never been and could never be any kind of change here on earth; because, believe me, I know now that this change has indeed taken place.
Film Trailers All trailers
The Turin Horse - trailer
The Turin Horse Trailer
The Turin Horse - international trailer
The Turin Horse International trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Zolotoy dubl
Zolotoy dubl
2026, Russia, Sport, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more