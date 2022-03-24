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Poster of Girl Gang
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Girl Gang
6.6

Girl Gang

, 2022
Girl Gang
Switzerland / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Girl Gang
6.6

Synopsis

A contemporary fairy tale about a 14-year-old influencer from Berlin and her biggest fan. But life as a social media star has a shadow side that the adrenaline, fame and free sneakers can’t make up for.
Director Susanne Regina Meures
Writer Christian Frei, Susanne Regina Meures
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Switzerland
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 24 March 2022
Release date
20 October 2022 Germany 6
13 May 2023 Serbia
27 October 2022 Switzerland
Production Christian Frei Filmproductions
Also known as
Girl Gang, Girl Gang: El preu de ser influencer, Instagramowa rodzina, Kli(n)ka, Stelpnagengi, Tüdrukutebande, Девушки, живущие в сети, 틱톡커의 해피엔딩

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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