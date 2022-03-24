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6.6
Kinoafisha
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Girl Gang
6.6
Girl Gang
, 2022
Girl Gang
Switzerland / Documentary / 18+
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6.6
Synopsis
A contemporary fairy tale about a 14-year-old influencer from Berlin and her biggest fan. But life as a social media star has a shadow side that the adrenaline, fame and free sneakers can’t make up for.
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Director
Susanne Regina Meures
Writer
Christian Frei
,
Susanne Regina Meures
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Switzerland
Runtime
1 hour 38 minutes
Production year
2022
World premiere
24 March 2022
Release date
20 October 2022
Germany
6
13 May 2023
Serbia
27 October 2022
Switzerland
Production
Christian Frei Filmproductions
Also known as
Girl Gang, Girl Gang: El preu de ser influencer, Instagramowa rodzina, Kli(n)ka, Stelpnagengi, Tüdrukutebande, Девушки, живущие в сети, 틱톡커의 해피엔딩
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Film rating
6.6
Rate
10
votes
6.4
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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