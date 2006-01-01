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Poster of Pas de panique
6.7
Kinoafisha Films Pas de panique
6.7

Pas de panique

, 2006
Pas de panique
Switzerland, France / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Pas de panique
6.7

Cast

Frédéric Diefenthal
Frédéric Diefenthal
Roland Giraud
Julie Judd
Natacha Koutchoumov
Jean-Pierre Gos
Gaëla Le Devehat
Director Denis Rabaglia
Writer Olivier Chiacchiari, Nicole Borgeat, Denis Rabaglia
Composer Louis Crelier
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Switzerland / France
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2006
World premiere 1 January 2006
Budget €1,500,000
Production Point Prod, M.F.P., Télévision Suisse-Romande (TSR)
Also known as
Pas de panique, Do Not Panic, Én és a pánikom, Niente Panico, Nur keine Panik

Film rating

6.7
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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