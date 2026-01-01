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Poster of The Salamander
6.7
Kinoafisha Films The Salamander
6.7

The Salamander

, 1971
Salamandre, La
Switzerland / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Salamander
6.7

Cast

Bulle Ogier
Bulle Ogier
Rosemonde
Jean-Luc Bideau
Jean-Luc Bideau
Pierre
Jacques Denis
Paul
Véronique Alain
Suzanne
Daniel Stuffel
Le patron du magasin de chaussures
Marblum Jequier
Lydie - la femme de Paul
Marcel Vidal
L'oncle de Rosemonde
Dominique Catton
Roger
Violette Fleury
La mère du patron du magasin de chaussures
Mista Préchac
La mère de Rosemonde
Director Alain Tanner
Writer John Berger, Alain Tanner
Composer Patrick Moraz
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Switzerland
Runtime 2 hours 5 minutes
Production year 1971
World premiere 23 May 1971
Release date
27 October 1971 France
27 October 1971 Switzerland 12
Production Filmograph S.A., Forum Films, Group 5
Also known as
La salamandre, The Salamander, La salamandra, Der Salamander, A Salamandra, A Salamandra - Crónica Filmada em Cores Pretas e Brancas, A szalamandra, La salamandre - chronique filmée en couleures noires et blanches, Salamanderen, Salamandern, Salamandra, Salamanteri, Η σαλαμάνδρα, Саламандра, Саламандър

Film rating

6.7
Rate 12 votes
7.2 IMDb

Quotes

Pierre Children! Why have them at all?
Paul It's the first law of nature. So that we feel the burden of existence. It's to clip our wings.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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