La salamandre, The Salamander, La salamandra, Der Salamander, A Salamandra, A Salamandra - Crónica Filmada em Cores Pretas e Brancas, A szalamandra, La salamandre - chronique filmée en couleures noires et blanches, Salamanderen, Salamandern, Salamandra, Salamanteri, Η σαλαμάνδρα, Саламандра, Саламандър
Film rating
6.7
Rate12 votes
7.2IMDb
Quotes
PierreChildren! Why have them at all?
PaulIt's the first law of nature. So that we feel the burden of existence. It's to clip our wings.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.