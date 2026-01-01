It's the first law of nature. So that we feel the burden of existence. It's to clip our wings.

Paul It's the first law of nature. So that we feel the burden of existence. It's to clip our wings.

Children! Why have them at all?

Pierre Children! Why have them at all?

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.