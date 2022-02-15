Menu
Poster of A Piece of Sky
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films A Piece of Sky

A Piece of Sky

Drii Winter 18+
Synopsis

Although a lowlander, Marco is a robust fellow. He is now working as a farmhand for mountain farmer Alois in a remote Swiss alpine village and, even at the regulars’ table at the local inn, people are slowly learning to appreciate this iced tea drinker. Anna is a local village girl; she has a daughter, Julia, from a previous relationship. Some doubt whether this new relationship will work out – but not Marco or Anna. They get married. Their love is gentle and beautiful; unable to fully fathom it, they express it in simple words. The trust between them grows and their tenderness endures; the happiness they feel at every touch is only surpassed by the warmth of stroking a cow. But soon Marco seems to be losing control of his impulses more and more often.
Country Germany / Switzerland
Runtime 2 hours 16 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 12 August 2022
World premiere 15 February 2022
Release date
8 December 2022 Czechia
10 November 2022 Lithuania N13
26 May 2023 Poland
12 August 2022 Slovakia 15
Worldwide Gross $25,332
Production ARTE, Hugofilm Features, Pandora Filmproduktion
Also known as
Drii Winter, A Piece of Sky, Drei Winter, Kawałek nieba, Tri zime, Trois hivers, Um Pedaço de Céu, Um Pedaço do Céu, Ένα κομμάτι ουρανού, 冬日蒼穹, 愛別四季
Director
Michael Koch
Cast
Michèle Brand
Simon Wisler
Cast and Crew
Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas
