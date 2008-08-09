Psychological drama about a young, inexperienced film reviewer who falls for the charms of a well-established female colleague. A challenging look at the essence of film critique as well as an erotic encounter between two unequals.
CountrySwitzerland
Runtime1 hour 30 minutes
Production year2008
Online premiere6 May 2009
World premiere9 August 2008
Release date
19 February 2010
Canada
6 May 2009
France
10 June 2010
Hungary
25 September 2009
Spain
15 January 2009
Switzerland
Worldwide Gross$18,099
ProductionSaga-Productions, Télévision Suisse-Romande (TSR), SRG - SSR
Also known as
Un autre homme, Another Man, Otro hombre, Człowiek znikąd, Drugi čovek, Egy másik ember, Jiný clovek, Um Outro Homem, Ένας άλλος άντρας, Другой мужчина