Poster of Another Man
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Another Man

Another Man

Un autre homme 18+
Synopsis

Psychological drama about a young, inexperienced film reviewer who falls for the charms of a well-established female colleague. A challenging look at the essence of film critique as well as an erotic encounter between two unequals.
Country Switzerland
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2008
Online premiere 6 May 2009
World premiere 9 August 2008
Release date
19 February 2010 Canada
6 May 2009 France
10 June 2010 Hungary
25 September 2009 Spain
15 January 2009 Switzerland
Worldwide Gross $18,099
Production Saga-Productions, Télévision Suisse-Romande (TSR), SRG - SSR
Also known as
Un autre homme, Another Man, Otro hombre, Człowiek znikąd, Drugi čovek, Egy másik ember, Jiný clovek, Um Outro Homem, Ένας άλλος άντρας, Другой мужчина
Director
Lionel Baier
Cast
Robin Harsch
Elodie Weber
Georges-Henri Dépraz
Brigitte Jordan
Olivia Csiky Trnka
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Another Man
5.7
Garçon stupide (2004)
See How They Fall 6.5
See How They Fall (1994)
The Salamander 6.7
The Salamander (1971)
Celine and Julie Go Boating 7.3
Celine and Julie Go Boating (1974)
La vallée 6.5
La vallée (1972)
6.8
My Case (1986)

Film rating

6.2
Rate 11 votes
6.4 IMDb
Stills
