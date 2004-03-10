Loïc I don't know what I will be but I know what I won't be.

Loïc I won't be anti-globalisation, nor march with the masses, nor cry "Kill Them", nor be a cop, nor sell out, nor be a hooligan, nor neutral, nor reasonable, nor a militant, nor a collaborator. I won't fuck everyone, nor create a family, sell ass, buy ass, have kids, fear the dark, love the dark, be a Christian, a Jew, a Buddhist, not believe in people, be like everyone, transparent, absent, not look women straight in the eye, fuck men rather than speak with them, fuck everyone to avoid loving anyone.