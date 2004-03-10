Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
No poster for this film
Kinoafisha Films Garçon stupide

Garçon stupide

Stupid Boy / Garçon stupide 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country France / Switzerland
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2004
World premiere 10 March 2004
Release date
30 June 2005 Russia
30 June 2005 Belarus
19 January 2005 France
11 May 2006 Germany
30 June 2005 Kazakhstan
6 November 2007 Spain
10 March 2004 Switzerland
13 September 2005 USA
30 June 2005 Ukraine
Budget 500,000 CHF
Worldwide Gross $170,399
Production Saga-Productions, Ciné Manufacture, Télévision Suisse-Romande (TSR)
Also known as
Garçon stupide, Stupid Boy, Dummer Junge, Estúpido pero guapo, Garoto Estúpido, Głupi chłopak, Glupi dečko, Χαζό αγόρι, Глупый парень
Director
Lionel Baier
Cast
Pierre Chatagny
Rui Alves
Natacha Koutchoumov
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Garçon stupide
Another Man 6.2
Another Man (2008)
Staying Vertical 6.0
Staying Vertical (2016)
Grande école 5.6
Grande école (2004)
Fiore delle mille e una notte, Il 6.7
Fiore delle mille e una notte, Il (1974)
Pas de panique 6.7
Pas de panique (2006)

Film rating

5.7
Rate 14 votes
6.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Quotes
Loïc I don't know what I will be but I know what I won't be.
Loïc I won't be anti-globalisation, nor march with the masses, nor cry "Kill Them", nor be a cop, nor sell out, nor be a hooligan, nor neutral, nor reasonable, nor a militant, nor a collaborator. I won't fuck everyone, nor create a family, sell ass, buy ass, have kids, fear the dark, love the dark, be a Christian, a Jew, a Buddhist, not believe in people, be like everyone, transparent, absent, not look women straight in the eye, fuck men rather than speak with them, fuck everyone to avoid loving anyone.
Loïc I want to tell stories, Marie, my own stories. And no one will know if they are real or fantasy. I don't want to be a stupid boy. I am not a stupid boy.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
The Pout-Pout Fish
The Pout-Pout Fish
2025, Australia / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more