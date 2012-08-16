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7.3
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The Foster Boy
7.3
The Foster Boy
, 2011
Der Verdingbub
Switzerland, Germany / Drama / 18+
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7.3
Synopsis
A Swiss-German rural peasant family takes Max, a crude 15-year-old boy, into a foster situation of constant bullying. Soon, a foster girl is added to the mix.
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Cast
Katja Riemann
Bösigerin
Stefan Kurt
Bösiger
Max Simonischek
Jakob
Max Hubacher
Max
Lisa Brand
Berteli
Miriam Stein
Esther
Andreas Matti
Hasslinger
Heidy Forster
Grossmutter
Ursina Lardi
Mutter Dürrer
Ernst C. Sigrist
Polizist
Director
Markus Imboden
Writer
Plinio Bachmann
,
Jasmine Hoch
Composer
Benedikt Jeger
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Switzerland / Germany
Runtime
1 hour 43 minutes
Production year
2011
World premiere
16 August 2012
Release date
25 October 2012
Germany
30 August 2013
Mexico
16 October 2012
Poland
17 August 2012
Switzerland
Also known as
Der Verdingbub, The Foster Boy, El hijo adoptivo, L'enfance volée, Max, a csicska, O miúdo emprestado, Skradzione dzieciństwo, Üvey Çocuk, Το θετό αγόρι, Приёмыши
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Film rating
7.3
Rate
11
votes
Updated 12 November 2020
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The Foster Boy
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