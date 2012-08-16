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Poster of The Foster Boy
7.3
Kinoafisha Films The Foster Boy
7.3

The Foster Boy

, 2011
Der Verdingbub
Switzerland, Germany / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Foster Boy
7.3

Synopsis

A Swiss-German rural peasant family takes Max, a crude 15-year-old boy, into a foster situation of constant bullying. Soon, a foster girl is added to the mix.

Cast

Katja Riemann
Katja Riemann
Bösigerin
Stefan Kurt
Stefan Kurt
Bösiger
Max Simonischek
Max Simonischek
Jakob
Max Hubacher
Max Hubacher
Max
Lisa Brand
Berteli
Miriam Stein
Miriam Stein
Esther
Andreas Matti
Hasslinger
Heidy Forster
Grossmutter
Ursina Lardi
Mutter Dürrer
Ernst C. Sigrist
Polizist
Director Markus Imboden
Writer Plinio Bachmann, Jasmine Hoch
Composer Benedikt Jeger
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Switzerland / Germany
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 2011
World premiere 16 August 2012
Release date
25 October 2012 Germany
30 August 2013 Mexico
16 October 2012 Poland
17 August 2012 Switzerland
Also known as
Der Verdingbub, The Foster Boy, El hijo adoptivo, L'enfance volée, Max, a csicska, O miúdo emprestado, Skradzione dzieciństwo, Üvey Çocuk, Το θετό αγόρι, Приёмыши

Film rating

7.3
Rate 11 votes
Updated 12 November 2020
Listen to the
soundtrack The Foster Boy
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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