|3 May 2003
|Russia
|16+
|3 May 2003
|Belarus
|12 February 2003
|Belgium
|11 September 2003
|Czechia
|15+
|25 December 2002
|France
|11 April 2003
|Greece
|3 May 2003
|Kazakhstan
|3 May 2003
|Ukraine
Regarding this film, Anna Mouglalis remarked, 'It was extremely difficult to perform naked for such a prolonged period. I'm a very modest person. Nudity may appear to be the easiest and most straightforward thing, but it isn't. Early in my career I wouldn't even agree to kissing scenes, and now nudity features in all my films.' More than the film itself, which wasn't seen by many people, what lingered in the minds of Parisians was the poster showing her half-naked with her legs splayed wide. 'I didn't like that poster at all,' she added. 'It certainly wasn't representative of the film.'