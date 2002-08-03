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Poster of Novo
5.4
Kinoafisha Films Novo
5.4

Novo

, 2002
Novo
Switzerland, France, Spain / Romantic / 18+
Poster of Novo
5.4

Cast

Eduardo Noriega
Eduardo Noriega
Pablo
Anna Mouglalis
Irène
Paz Vega
Paz Vega
Isabelle
Nathalie Richard
Nathalie Richard
Sabine
Éric Caravaca
Éric Caravaca
Fred
Lény Bueno
Antoine
Julie Gayet
Julie Gayet
Julie
Agathe Dronne
Céline
Bernard Bloch
Docteur Sagem
Vincent Dissez
Simon
Director Jean-Pierre Limosin
Writer Christophe Honoré, Jean-Pierre Limosin
Composer Zend Avesta, Loïc Dury, Mathieu Dury, Christophe Minck
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Switzerland / France / Spain
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2002
Online premiere 14 June 2003
World premiere 3 August 2002
Release date
3 May 2003 Russia 16+
3 May 2003 Belarus
12 February 2003 Belgium
11 September 2003 Czechia 15+
25 December 2002 France
11 April 2003 Greece
3 May 2003 Kazakhstan
3 May 2003 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $478,262
Production Alta Films, Amka Films Productions, Lumen Films
Also known as
Novo, NOVO/ノボ, Без памяти, Като нов, 忘记我是谁, 痴恋

Film rating

5.4
Rate 12 votes
5.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Interesting facts

Regarding this film, Anna Mouglalis remarked, 'It was extremely difficult to perform naked for such a prolonged period. I'm a very modest person. Nudity may appear to be the easiest and most straightforward thing, but it isn't. Early in my career I wouldn't even agree to kissing scenes, and now nudity features in all my films.' More than the film itself, which wasn't seen by many people, what lingered in the minds of Parisians was the poster showing her half-naked with her legs splayed wide. 'I didn't like that poster at all,' she added. 'It certainly wasn't representative of the film.'

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