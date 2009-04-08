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Poster of Villa Amalia
5.9
Kinoafisha Films Villa Amalia
5.9

Villa Amalia

, 2009
Villa Amalia
France, Switzerland / Drama / 18+
Poster of Villa Amalia
5.9

Cast

Isabelle Huppert
Isabelle Huppert
Ann
Jean-Hugues Anglade
Jean-Hugues Anglade
Georges
Xavier Beauvois
Xavier Beauvois
Thomas
Maya Sansa
Maya Sansa
Giulia
Clara Bindi
Viviana Aliberti
Veri
Michelle Marquais
La mère d'Ann
Peter Arens
Le père d'Ann
Ignazio Oliva
Carlo
Jean-Pierre Gos
L'agent immobilier
Jean Coulon
L'organisateur des concerts
Director Benoît Jacquot
Writer Benoît Jacquot, Julien Boivent, Pascal Quignard
Composer Bruno Coulais
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Switzerland
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2009
World premiere 8 April 2009
Release date
8 April 2009 France
Worldwide Gross $3,008,993
Production Rectangle Productions, EuropaCorp, Point Prod
Also known as
Villa Amalia, Nea zoi, Вилла Амалия

Film rating

5.9
Rate 12 votes
6.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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