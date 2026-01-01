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Maura Tierney
Maura Tierney
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maura Tierney
Maura Tierney
Maura Tierney
Date of Birth
3 February 1965
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
8.4
The Good Wife
(2009)
8.0
ER
(1994)
7.7
The Affair
(2014)
Filmography
7
Twisters
Twisters
Action, Adventure, Thriller
2024, USA
Watch trailer
7.6
The Iron Claw
The Iron Claw
Drama, Sport
2023, USA
Watch trailer
7.2
American Rust
Drama
2021, USA
7.4
Your Honor
Thriller
2020, USA
7.2
The Report
The Report
Drama
2019, USA
Watch trailer
7.5
Beautiful Boy
Beautiful Boy
Drama
2018, USA
Watch trailer
7.3
Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams
Drama, Sci-Fi, Detective
2017, Great Britain
7.7
The Affair
Drama, Romantic
2014, USA
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News about Maura Tierney’s private life
'The Iron Claw' and the Curse of Greatness: Why This Wrestling Biopic Packs an Emotional Knockout
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