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Maura Tierney
Maura Tierney Maura Tierney
Kinoafisha Persons Maura Tierney

Maura Tierney

Maura Tierney

Date of Birth
3 February 1965
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

The Good Wife 8.4
The Good Wife (2009)
ER 8.0
ER (1994)
The Affair 7.7
The Affair (2014)

Filmography

Twisters 7
Twisters Twisters
Action, Adventure, Thriller 2024, USA
Watch trailer
The Iron Claw 7.6
The Iron Claw The Iron Claw
Drama, Sport 2023, USA
Watch trailer
American Rust 7.2
American Rust
Drama 2021, USA
Your Honor 7.4
Your Honor
Thriller 2020, USA
The Report 7.2
The Report The Report
Drama 2019, USA
Watch trailer
Beautiful Boy 7.5
Beautiful Boy Beautiful Boy
Drama 2018, USA
Watch trailer
Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams 7.3
Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams
Drama, Sci-Fi, Detective 2017, Great Britain
The Affair 7.7
The Affair
Drama, Romantic 2014, USA
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News about Maura Tierney’s private life
Still from the movie 'The Iron Claw' (2023)
'The Iron Claw' and the Curse of Greatness: Why This Wrestling Biopic Packs an Emotional Knockout
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