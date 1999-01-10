"The Sopranos" is a multi-series crime show that aired on HBO from 1999 to 2007. The story revolves around a mafia boss from New Jersey named Tony Soprano. Throughout the plot, the main character tries to maintain a delicate balance between his not entirely legal activities and his ordinary family life. At the beginning of the series, he also starts experiencing panic attacks, which leads Soprano to seek therapy sessions with a psychiatrist. From the very beginning of its broadcast, the show caused a wide resonance among viewers, with many noting the creators' completely new approach to portraying the mafia in cinema.

Expand