IMDb Rating: 9.2
The Sopranos (1999 - 2007)

The Sopranos 18+
Production year 1999
Country USA
Total seasons 6 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel HBO
Runtime 86 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"The Sopranos" is a multi-series crime show that aired on HBO from 1999 to 2007. The story revolves around a mafia boss from New Jersey named Tony Soprano. Throughout the plot, the main character tries to maintain a delicate balance between his not entirely legal activities and his ordinary family life. At the beginning of the series, he also starts experiencing panic attacks, which leads Soprano to seek therapy sessions with a psychiatrist. From the very beginning of its broadcast, the show caused a wide resonance among viewers, with many noting the creators' completely new approach to portraying the mafia in cinema.
The Sopranos  trailer
Creator
David Chase
James Gandolfini
James Gandolfini Tony Soprano
Lorraine Bracco
Lorraine Bracco Dr. Jennifer Melfi
Tony Sirico
Tony Sirico Paulie 'Walnuts' Gualtieri
Edie Falco
Edie Falco Carmela Soprano
Robert Iler
Robert Iler Anthony Soprano
8.7
9.2 IMDb
Season 1
1999, 13 episodes
 
Season 2
2000, 13 episodes
 
Season 3
2001, 13 episodes
 
Season 4
2002, 13 episodes
 
Season 5
2004, 13 episodes
 
Season 6
2006, 21 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Влад Собачкин 25 October 2021, 20:26
Сериал для тех, кто любит тему семьи и мафии. Остальным, мне кажется, скучновато будет.
