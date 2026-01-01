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Lorraine Bracco
Lorraine Bracco Lorraine Bracco
Kinoafisha Persons Lorraine Bracco

Lorraine Bracco

Lorraine Bracco

Date of Birth
2 October 1954
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress, Producer, Director
Eye colour
hazel
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

The Sopranos 8.9
The Sopranos (1999)
Goodfellas 8.7
Goodfellas (1990)
Rizzoli & Isles 7.6
Rizzoli & Isles (2010)

Filmography

Genre
Year
6.9
Nonnas Nonnas
Comedy 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Rich Flu 4.8
Rich Flu Rich Flu
Thriller 2024, USA / Colombia / Spain
Watch trailer
The Union 5.7
The Union The Union
Action, Thriller 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Boys of Summer 6
Boys of Summer Monster Summer
Adventure, Fantasy, Detective 2024, USA
Pinocchio 5.2
Pinocchio Pinocchio
Fantasy, Music, Adventure 2022, USA
Watch trailer
The Birthday Cake 5.9
The Birthday Cake The Birthday Cake
Crime, Thriller 2021, USA
Watch trailer
Rizzoli & Isles 7.6
Rizzoli & Isles
Drama, Crime 2010, USA
Love & Distrust 4.6
Love & Distrust Love & Distrust
Drama 2010, USA
Watch trailer
Riding in Cars with Boys 6.8
Riding in Cars with Boys Riding in Cars with Boys
Drama, Biography, Comedy 2001, USA
The Sopranos 8.9
The Sopranos
Drama, Crime 1999, USA
Hackers 6.8
Hackers Hackers
Thriller, Action, Crime 1995, USA
The Basketball Diaries 7.4
The Basketball Diaries The Basketball Diaries
Biography, Sport, Drama 1995, USA
Watch trailer
Even Cowgirls Get the Blues 5.5
Even Cowgirls Get the Blues Even Cowgirls Get the Blues
Drama, Romantic, Comedy 1993, USA
Medicine Man 5.8
Medicine Man Medicine Man
Romantic, Adventure 1992, USA
Radio Flyer 7.2
Radio Flyer Radio Flyer
Drama 1992, USA
Switch 5.8
Switch Switch
Comedy, Fairy Tale 1991, USA
Goodfellas 8.7
Goodfellas Goodfellas
Drama, Biography 1990, USA
Watch trailer
The Dream Team 6.8
The Dream Team The Dream Team
Comedy 1989, USA
Sing 6.8
Sing Sing
Drama, Musical 1989, USA
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