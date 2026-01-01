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Showtimes & Tickets
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TV Shows
About
Filmography
Awards
Lorraine Bracco
Lorraine Bracco
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lorraine Bracco
Lorraine Bracco
Lorraine Bracco
Date of Birth
2 October 1954
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress, Producer, Director
Eye colour
hazel
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
8.9
The Sopranos
(1999)
8.7
Goodfellas
(1990)
7.6
Rizzoli & Isles
(2010)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Biography
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Fairy Tale
Fantasy
Music
Musical
Romantic
Sport
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2024
2022
2021
2010
2001
1999
1995
1993
1992
1991
1990
1989
All
19
Films
17
TV Shows
2
Actress
18
Director
1
6.9
Nonnas
Nonnas
Comedy
2025, USA
Watch trailer
4.8
Rich Flu
Rich Flu
Thriller
2024, USA / Colombia / Spain
Watch trailer
5.7
The Union
The Union
Action, Thriller
2024, USA
Watch trailer
6
Boys of Summer
Monster Summer
Adventure, Fantasy, Detective
2024, USA
5.2
Pinocchio
Pinocchio
Fantasy, Music, Adventure
2022, USA
Watch trailer
5.9
The Birthday Cake
The Birthday Cake
Crime, Thriller
2021, USA
Watch trailer
7.6
Rizzoli & Isles
Drama, Crime
2010, USA
4.6
Love & Distrust
Love & Distrust
Drama
2010, USA
Watch trailer
6.8
Riding in Cars with Boys
Riding in Cars with Boys
Drama, Biography, Comedy
2001, USA
8.9
The Sopranos
Drama, Crime
1999, USA
6.8
Hackers
Hackers
Thriller, Action, Crime
1995, USA
7.4
The Basketball Diaries
The Basketball Diaries
Biography, Sport, Drama
1995, USA
Watch trailer
5.5
Even Cowgirls Get the Blues
Even Cowgirls Get the Blues
Drama, Romantic, Comedy
1993, USA
5.8
Medicine Man
Medicine Man
Romantic, Adventure
1992, USA
7.2
Radio Flyer
Radio Flyer
Drama
1992, USA
5.8
Switch
Switch
Comedy, Fairy Tale
1991, USA
8.7
Goodfellas
Goodfellas
Drama, Biography
1990, USA
Watch trailer
6.8
The Dream Team
The Dream Team
Comedy
1989, USA
6.8
Sing
Sing
Drama, Musical
1989, USA
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