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Audra McDonald
Audra McDonald Audra McDonald
Kinoafisha Persons Audra McDonald

Audra McDonald

Audra McDonald

Date of Birth
3 July 1970
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Fire Shut Up in My Bones 8.7
Fire Shut Up in My Bones (2021)
The Good Fight 8.2
The Good Fight (2017)
Porgy and Bess 8.1
Porgy and Bess (2020)

Filmography

Origins 7.1
Origins Origin
Drama, History 2023, USA
Watch trailer
Rustin 6.4
Rustin Rustin
Biography, Drama, History 2023, USA
Watch trailer
The Gilded Age 7.9
The Gilded Age
Drama 2022, USA
The Bite 6.6
The Bite
Drama, 2021, USA
Respect 6.6
Respect Respect
Musical, Drama 2021, USA
Watch trailer
Fire Shut Up in My Bones 8.7
Fire Shut Up in My Bones Fire Shut Up in My Bones
Opera 2021, Great Britain
Porgy and Bess 8.1
Porgy and Bess Porgy and Bess
Opera 2020, USA
The Good Fight 8.2
The Good Fight
Drama 2017, USA
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