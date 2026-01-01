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Audra McDonald
Audra McDonald
Kinoafisha
Persons
Audra McDonald
Audra McDonald
Audra McDonald
Date of Birth
3 July 1970
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
8.7
Fire Shut Up in My Bones
(2021)
8.2
The Good Fight
(2017)
8.1
Porgy and Bess
(2020)
Filmography
7.1
Origins
Origin
Drama, History
2023, USA
Watch trailer
6.4
Rustin
Rustin
Biography, Drama, History
2023, USA
Watch trailer
7.9
The Gilded Age
Drama
2022, USA
6.6
The Bite
Drama,
2021, USA
6.6
Respect
Respect
Musical, Drama
2021, USA
Watch trailer
8.7
Fire Shut Up in My Bones
Fire Shut Up in My Bones
Opera
2021, Great Britain
8.1
Porgy and Bess
Porgy and Bess
Opera
2020, USA
8.2
The Good Fight
Drama
2017, USA
Show more
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