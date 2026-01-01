Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Logan Lerman
Logan Lerman Logan Lerman
Kinoafisha Persons Logan Lerman

Logan Lerman

Logan Lerman

Date of Birth
19 January 1992
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Place of Birth
Beverly Hills, the United States of America
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Comedy actor

Biography of Logan Lerman

Logan Lerman (Logan Wade Lerman) - American actor. He was born January 19, 1992 in Beverly Hills, United States of America.
Best known for his work on films such as Indignation (2016), The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012), Fury (2014) and Hunters (2020) TV series.

Popular Films

The Butterfly Effect 7.9
The Butterfly Effect (2004)
Stuck in Love 7.7
Stuck in Love (2012)
3:10 to Yuma 7.6
3:10 to Yuma (2007)

Filmography

Genre
Year
We Were the Lucky Ones 7.5
We Were the Lucky Ones
Drama, 2024, USA
Skincare 6.1
Skincare Skincare
Thriller 2024, USA
Bullet Train 7.5
Bullet Train Bullet Train
Action 2022, USA
Watch trailer
Press Play 6.1
Press Play Press Play
Music, Romantic, Sci-Fi 2022, USA
Watch trailer
Hunters 7.2
Hunters
Drama 2020, USA
Shirley 5.8
Shirley Shirley
Thriller, Drama, Biography 2020, USA
Watch trailer
End of Sentence 6.6
End of Sentence End of Sentence
Adventure, Drama 2019, Ireland / Iceland
Watch trailer
College Republicans Young Americans
Comedy 2018, USA
The Vanishing of Sidney Hall 7
The Vanishing of Sidney Hall The Vanishing of Sidney Hall
Drama, Detective 2017, USA
Watch trailer
Indignation 7.1
Indignation Indignation
Drama 2016, USA
Noah 6.4
Noah Noah
Drama, Fantasy, Catastrophe 2014, USA
Watch trailer
Fury 7.4
Fury Fury
War, Action, Drama 2014, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters 6.6
Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Sea of Monsters
Adventure, Family, Action, Fantasy, Drama 2013, USA
Watch trailer
The Perks of Being a Wallflower 7.4
The Perks of Being a Wallflower The Perks of Being a Wallflower
Drama, Romantic 2012, USA
Watch trailer
Stuck in Love 7.7
Stuck in Love Stuck in Love
Comedy, Drama 2012, USA
Watch trailer
The Three Musketeers 6.4
The Three Musketeers Three Musketeers
Romantic, Adventure, Action 2011, Germany
Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief 6.7
Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief
Fantasy, Fairy Tale 2009, Canada / USA
Watch trailer
Gamer 6.5
Gamer Gamer
Sci-Fi, Thriller 2009, USA
Watch trailer
My One and Only 6.8
My One and Only My One and Only
Comedy 2009, USA
Watch trailer
The Number 23 6.4
The Number 23 The Number 23
Mystery, Thriller, Drama 2007, USA
3:10 to Yuma 7.6
3:10 to Yuma 3:10 to Yuma
Western 2007, USA
Meet Bill 6.1
Meet Bill Meet Bill
Drama, Comedy 2007, USA
Watch trailer
The Butterfly Effect 7.9
The Butterfly Effect The Butterfly Effect
Drama, Thriller, Sci-Fi 2004, USA
The Patriot 7.6
The Patriot The Patriot
Drama, War, Action 2000, Germany / USA
Show more
News about Logan Lerman’s private life
Still from the movie 'Fury' (2014)
Brad Pitt’s Dirtiest Role? The Real Pain Behind 'Fury'
Still from the series 'Only Murders in the Building' (2021)
Meryl Streep and Martin Short Share a Kiss on Set of 'Only Murders in the Building': Newlyweds in Character
Global Look Press — stills from the movie 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief' (2009)
15 Years Ago He was a Heartthrob — What Happened to the Star of 'Percy Jackson'?
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more