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Logan Lerman (Logan Wade Lerman) - American actor. He was born January 19, 1992 in Beverly Hills, United States of America.
Best known for his work on films such as Indignation (2016), The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012), Fury (2014) and Hunters (2020) TV series.