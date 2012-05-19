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6.1
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Augustine
6.1
Augustine
, 2012
Augustine
France / Drama / 18+
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6.1
Synopsis
A look at the relationship between pioneering 19th century French neurologist Dr. Jean-Martin Charcot and his star teenage patient, a kitchen maid who is left partially paralyzed after a seizure.
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Cast
Vincent Lindon
Le professeur Jean-Martin Charcot
Stéphanie Sokolinski
Augustine
Chiara Mastroianni
Constance Charcot
Olivier Rabourdin
Bourneville
Roxane Duran
Rosalie
Lise Lamétrie
L'infirmière principale de la Salpêtrière
Ange Ruzé
Pierre
Stéphan Wojtowicz
Conti
Grégory Gadebois
Un invité au dîner des Charcot
Valentine Herrenschmidt
L'infirmière Marguerite
Director
Alice Winocour
Writer
Alice Winocour
Composer
Jocelyn Pook
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
France
Runtime
1 hour 42 minutes
Production year
2012
World premiere
19 May 2012
Release date
7 November 2012
France
7 November 2012
Netherlands
17 May 2013
USA
Budget
€3,980,000
Worldwide Gross
$262,390
Production
Dharamsala, ARP Sélection, France 3 Cinéma
Also known as
Augustine, Августина, Ánh Sáng, Augustina, 博士と私の危険な関係, 奥古斯丁
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Film rating
6.1
Rate
13
votes
6.1
IMDb
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