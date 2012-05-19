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Poster of Augustine
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Augustine
6.1

Augustine

, 2012
Augustine
France / Drama / 18+
Poster of Augustine
6.1

Synopsis

A look at the relationship between pioneering 19th century French neurologist Dr. Jean-Martin Charcot and his star teenage patient, a kitchen maid who is left partially paralyzed after a seizure.

Cast

Vincent Lindon
Vincent Lindon
Le professeur Jean-Martin Charcot
Stéphanie Sokolinski
Stéphanie Sokolinski
Augustine
Chiara Mastroianni
Chiara Mastroianni
Constance Charcot
Olivier Rabourdin
Olivier Rabourdin
Bourneville
Roxane Duran
Roxane Duran
Rosalie
Lise Lamétrie
L'infirmière principale de la Salpêtrière
Ange Ruzé
Pierre
Stéphan Wojtowicz
Conti
Grégory Gadebois
Grégory Gadebois
Un invité au dîner des Charcot
Valentine Herrenschmidt
L'infirmière Marguerite
Director Alice Winocour
Writer Alice Winocour
Composer Jocelyn Pook
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 2012
World premiere 19 May 2012
Release date
7 November 2012 France
7 November 2012 Netherlands
17 May 2013 USA
Budget €3,980,000
Worldwide Gross $262,390
Production Dharamsala, ARP Sélection, France 3 Cinéma
Also known as
Augustine, Августина, Ánh Sáng, Augustina, 博士と私の危険な関係, 奥古斯丁

Film rating

6.1
Rate 13 votes
6.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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