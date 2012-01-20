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Poster of Beasts of the Southern Wild
7.5
Beasts of the Southern Wild - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Beasts of the Southern Wild
7.5

Beasts of the Southern Wild

, 2012
Beasts of the Southern Wild
USA / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Beasts of the Southern Wild
7.5
Beasts of the Southern Wild - Dubbed trailer
Beasts of the Southern Wild  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

Faced with both her hot-tempered father's fading health and melting ice-caps that flood her ramshackle bayou community and unleash ancient aurochs, six-year-old Hushpuppy must learn the ways of courage and love.

Cast

Quvenzhané Wallis
Quvenzhané Wallis
Hushpuppy
Dwight Henry
Dwight Henry
Wink
Henry D. Coleman
Levy Easterly
Jean Battiste
Jonshel Alexander
Joy Strong
Gina Montanna
Miss Bathsheba
Nicholas Clarke
Boy with Bell
Lowell Landes
Walrus
Pamela Harper
Little Jo
Amber Henry
LZA
Joseph Brown
Winston
Director Benh Zeitlin
Writer Lucy Alibar, Benh Zeitlin
Composer Dan Romer, Benh Zeitlin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 2012
World premiere 20 January 2012
Release date
5 July 2012 Russia Другое кино 0+
7 February 2013 Argentina
13 September 2012 Australia
21 December 2012 Austria
5 July 2012 Belarus
12 December 2012 Belgium
8 February 2013 Brazil
13 July 2012 Canada
4 July 2013 Chile
31 January 2013 Croatia
9 August 2012 Czechia
3 January 2013 Denmark
28 September 2012 Estonia
11 January 2013 Finland
12 December 2012 France
20 December 2012 Germany
19 October 2012 Great Britain
7 February 2013 Greece
7 March 2013 Hong Kong
10 January 2013 Hungary
19 October 2012 Ireland
26 July 2012 Israel
7 February 2013 Italy
20 April 2013 Japan
5 July 2012 Kazakhstan
28 February 2013 Kuwait
28 March 2013 Lebanon
14 March 2013 Lithuania
14 February 2013 Mexico
18 October 2012 Netherlands
29 November 2012 New Zealand
26 October 2012 Norway
22 August 2013 Peru
14 October 2012 Poland
14 February 2013 Portugal
23 August 2012 Puerto Rico
12 April 2013 Romania
5 March 2013 Serbia
31 January 2013 Singapore
14 September 2012 South Africa
7 February 2013 South Korea
25 January 2013 Spain
11 January 2013 Sweden
14 March 2013 Switzerland
4 January 2013 Taiwan
11 January 2013 Turkey
14 March 2013 UAE
29 June 2012 USA
5 July 2012 Ukraine
15 February 2013 Uruguay
14 June 2013 Viet Nam
MPAA PG-13
Budget $1,800,000
Worldwide Gross $21,107,746
Production Cinereach, Department of Motion Pictures, Court 13 Pictures
Also known as
Beasts of the Southern Wild, Bestias del sur salvaje, La niña del sur salvaje, A messzi dél vadjai, Bestas do Sul Selvagem, Bestie z południowych krain, Bèsties del sud salvatge, Divoká stvorení jizních krajin, Düşler Diyarı, Hayot ha'darom ha'pirie, Hushpuppy, Indomável Sonhadora, Janevaran e Hayat-e-Vahsh e Jonub, Les bêtes du sud sauvage, Metsiku lõunamaa asukad, Pabaisos iš laukinių pietų, Quái Vật Miền Nam Hoang Dã, Re della terra selvaggia, Ta mythika plasmata tou Notou, Tarâmul visurilor, Una niña maravillosa, Zveri južne divjine, Zvijeri južnih divljina, Τα μυθικά πλάσματα του Νότου, Звери дикого Юга, Звери јужних дивљина, Зверовете от дивия Юг, Звірі дикого Півдня, ハッシュパピー　バスタブ島の少女, 南国野兽, 南方的野兽, 南方野獸樂園, 南蛮之地的野兽, Bestias del sur

Film rating

7.5
Rate 15 votes
7.2 IMDb
Write review

Film Trailers

All trailers
Beasts of the Southern Wild - Dubbed trailer
Beasts of the Southern Wild Dubbed trailer
Beasts of the Southern Wild - TV spot 1
Beasts of the Southern Wild TV spot 1
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Quotes

[last lines]
Hushpuppy When it all goes quiet behind my eyes, I see everything that made me lying around in invisible pieces. When I look too hard, it goes away. And when it all goes quiet, I see they are right here. I see that I'm a little piece in a big, big universe. And that makes things right. When I die, the scientists of the future, they're gonna find it all. They gonna know, once there was a Hushpuppy, and she live with her daddy in the Bathtub.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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