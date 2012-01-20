Faced with both her hot-tempered father's fading health and melting ice-caps that flood her ramshackle bayou community and unleash ancient aurochs, six-year-old Hushpuppy must learn the ways of courage and love.
ProductionCinereach, Department of Motion Pictures, Court 13 Pictures
Also known as
Beasts of the Southern Wild, Bestias del sur salvaje, La niña del sur salvaje, A messzi dél vadjai, Bestas do Sul Selvagem, Bestie z południowych krain, Bèsties del sud salvatge, Divoká stvorení jizních krajin, Düşler Diyarı, Hayot ha'darom ha'pirie, Hushpuppy, Indomável Sonhadora, Janevaran e Hayat-e-Vahsh e Jonub, Les bêtes du sud sauvage, Metsiku lõunamaa asukad, Pabaisos iš laukinių pietų, Quái Vật Miền Nam Hoang Dã, Re della terra selvaggia, Ta mythika plasmata tou Notou, Tarâmul visurilor, Una niña maravillosa, Zveri južne divjine, Zvijeri južnih divljina, Τα μυθικά πλάσματα του Νότου, Звери дикого Юга, Звери јужних дивљина, Зверовете от дивия Юг, Звірі дикого Півдня, ハッシュパピー バスタブ島の少女, 南国野兽, 南方的野兽, 南方野獸樂園, 南蛮之地的野兽, Bestias del sur
HushpuppyWhen it all goes quiet behind my eyes, I see everything that made me lying around in invisible pieces. When I look too hard, it goes away. And when it all goes quiet, I see they are right here. I see that I'm a little piece in a big, big universe. And that makes things right. When I die, the scientists of the future, they're gonna find it all. They gonna know, once there was a Hushpuppy, and she live with her daddy in the Bathtub.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.