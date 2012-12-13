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7.8
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Trashed
7.8
Trashed
, 2012
Trashed
USA / Documentary / 18+
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7.8
Trashed
trailer с закадровым переводом
trailer с закадровым переводом
Cast
Jeremy Irons
Paul Connett
Evangelos Kalafatis
Charles Moore
Clive Oxenden
Lynn Parker
Director
Candida Brady
Writer
Candida Brady
Composer
Vangelis
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 38 minutes
Production year
2012
World premiere
13 December 2012
Release date
18 July 2013
Russia
P&I Films
12+
18 July 2013
Belarus
13 December 2012
France
18 July 2013
Kazakhstan
14 December 2012
USA
18 July 2013
Ukraine
Production
Blenheim Films
Also known as
Trashed, Reostatud, TRASHED ゴミ地球の代償, Weggeworfen - Trashed, Мусор
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Film rating
7.8
Rate
10
votes
7.6
IMDb
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Trashed
Trailer с закадровым переводом
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Stills
Quotes
[last lines]
Jeremy Irons
We are trashing our planet, and it's time to stop it.
Showtimes
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