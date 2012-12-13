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Poster of Trashed
7.8
Trashed - trailer с закадровым переводом
Kinoafisha Films Trashed
7.8

Trashed

, 2012
Trashed
USA / Documentary / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Trashed
7.8
Trashed - trailer с закадровым переводом
Trashed  trailer с закадровым переводом

Cast

Jeremy Irons
Jeremy Irons
Paul Connett
Evangelos Kalafatis
Charles Moore
Clive Oxenden
Lynn Parker
Director Candida Brady
Writer Candida Brady
Composer Vangelis
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2012
World premiere 13 December 2012
Release date
18 July 2013 Russia P&I Films 12+
18 July 2013 Belarus
13 December 2012 France
18 July 2013 Kazakhstan
14 December 2012 USA
18 July 2013 Ukraine
Production Blenheim Films
Also known as
Trashed, Reostatud, TRASHED ゴミ地球の代償, Weggeworfen - Trashed, Мусор

Film rating

7.8
Rate 10 votes
7.6 IMDb
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Film Trailers

All trailers
Trashed - trailer с закадровым переводом
Trashed Trailer с закадровым переводом
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