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Poster of Night Across the Street
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Night Across the Street
6.1

Night Across the Street

, 2012
La noche de enfrente
Chile, France / Drama / 18+
Poster of Night Across the Street
6.1

Cast

Christian Vadim
Christian Vadim
Professor Giono
Sergio Hernández
Celso Robles
Santiago Figueroa
Celso Niño
Valentina Vargas
Nigilda
Chamila Rodríguez
Rosina
Pedro Vicuña
Antenor
Cristián Gajardo
Rolo Pedro
Pedro Villagra
Capitain
Pablo Krögh
Gural Piriña
Marcial Edwards
Jefe
Director Raul Ruiz
Writer Raul Ruiz, Hernán del Solar
Composer Jorge Arriagada
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Chile / France
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2012
World premiere 11 July 2012
Release date
11 July 2012 France
13 February 2013 USA
Budget 153,000,000 CLP
Worldwide Gross $16,778
Production Margo Cinema, Consejo Nacional de la Cultura y las Artes, Corfo
Also known as
La noche de enfrente, Night Across the Street, La nuit d'en face, Into the Night, La notte di fronte, Noć na ulici, The Night Across the Street, The Night in Front, Η νύχτα στην άλλη μεριά

Film rating

6.1
Rate 15 votes
6.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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