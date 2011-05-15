Menu
7.8 IMDb Rating: 7.6
Stopped on Track

Stopped on Track

Halt auf freier Strecke 18+
Synopsis

When Frank is diagnosed with incurable brain tumor, he's got only a few months to live. Along with his wife, he doesn't know how and when to tell their children about it. Meanwhile, Frank's health is getting worse with each day.
Country Germany / France
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2011
World premiere 15 May 2011
Release date
4 April 2012 France
19 December 2011 Germany
28 October 2012 Hong Kong
10 May 2013 Romania
Worldwide Gross $710,237
Production Peter Rommel Productions, Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg (RBB), ARTE
Also known as
Halt auf freier Strecke, Stopped on Track, Járhatatlan út, Konecná uprostred cesty, Oprit din drum, Parada en plena vía, Pour lui, Ustavljen na poti, W pół drogi, Στα μισά του δρόμου, Внезапен край, Остановка на перегоне, 戛然而止, 濒临边缘的人, 瀕臨邊緣的人
Director
Andreas Dresen
Cast
Steffi Kühnert
Milan Peschel
Mika Seidel
Otto Mellies
Film rating

7.8
Rate 13 votes
7.6 IMDb
