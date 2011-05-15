When Frank is diagnosed with incurable brain tumor, he's got only a few months to live. Along with his wife, he doesn't know how and when to tell their children about it. Meanwhile, Frank's health is getting worse with each day.
CountryGermany / France
Runtime1 hour 50 minutes
Production year2011
World premiere15 May 2011
Release date
4 April 2012
France
19 December 2011
Germany
28 October 2012
Hong Kong
10 May 2013
Romania
Worldwide Gross$710,237
ProductionPeter Rommel Productions, Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg (RBB), ARTE
Also known as
Halt auf freier Strecke, Stopped on Track, Járhatatlan út, Konecná uprostred cesty, Oprit din drum, Parada en plena vía, Pour lui, Ustavljen na poti, W pół drogi, Στα μισά του δρόμου, Внезапен край, Остановка на перегоне, 戛然而止, 濒临边缘的人, 瀕臨邊緣的人